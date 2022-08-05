ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Officials raising alarm over possible spread of monkeypox in children

fox5ny.com
 3 days ago
fox5ny.com

NY Blood Center offering beer for blood

NEW YORK - With a blood shortage in the New York City region, the New York Blood Center is teaming up with more than 25 local breweries to help support the critical need for blood donations. The blood supply is dangerously low. It is currently standing at a one to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

Violent crime up more than 50 percent on NYC subway system

NEW YORK - Crime in the New York City public transit system was up nearly 57 percent in July compared to the same period a year ago. In one incident on Friday, July 15, a 37-year-old man was walking down the stairs inside the Jackson Heights–Roosevelt Avenue/74th Street subway station when he bumped into a man.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

Bus of migrants arrives in NYC

New York Mayor Eric Adams blasted Texas Gov. Greg Abbot for busing asylum seekers to the city with no coordination. Adams said his administration has no idea when buses will arrive and how many asylum seekers they will be carrying. Two buses have arrived so far.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

Video: Teens open fire on Queens street

NEW YORK - The NYPD released a disturbing video of a group of teens opening fire on another teen on the streets of Queens. The incident happened around 5 p.m. Monday on 118th Ave. in South Jamaica. A group of four teens approached a 17-year-old on the sidewalk. Two of...
QUEENS, NY
fox5ny.com

Second bus of migrants arrives in NYC from Texas

NEW YORK - Mayor Eric Adams was on hand to greet the latest bus of migrants from Texas arriving at the Port Authority in New York City on Sunday morning. "@GregAbbott_TX used innocent people as political pawns to manufacture a crisis. New Yorkers are stepping up to fix it - that's our city's values," Adams said in a tweet.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

Newark water emergency due to water main break

NEW JERSEY - A very large water main break in Belleville is affecting the city of Newark. A 72-inch water main line had a break, flooding an area near Branch Brook Park. A video from the scene showed a car that appeared to have been flipped and nearly submerged next to the break.
NEWARK, NJ
fox5ny.com

Stolen bodega cat returned to owners in Brooklyn

NEW YORK - The owners of a Brooklyn bodega are thrilled to have their cat back after someone allegedly stole it right off the street in broad daylight. The beloved cat, Boka, was returned Friday to Green Olives Deli & Grill in Park Slope. The deli's co-owners say that someone...
BROOKLYN, NY
fox5ny.com

13-year-old boy robbed at gunpoint in Brooklyn

NEW YORK - The NYPD is asking for the public's help finding a trio of suspects wanted for allegedly robbing a 13-year-old boy at gunpoint in broad daylight in Brooklyn. Authorities say that the victim was inside a business on Nostrand Avenue in Crown Heights on July 12, when the three suspects cornered him.
BROOKLYN, NY
fox5ny.com

NYPD officers shoot gunmen who opened fire on house party in Queens

NEW YORK - NYPD officers got into a wild shootout with a group of gunmen who opened fire on a house party in Queens late Friday night. According to authorities, nearly 100 people were attending a house party at a home near 130th Avenue and 219th Street in Laurelton. Plainclothes...
QUEENS, NY
Kids
Health
Society
Relationships
fox5ny.com

Man drowns in NY lake

NEW YORK - A Sloatsburg man drowned in a Harriman State Park lake on Sunday evening. The New York State Police say it happened around 8:15 p.m. near the Lake Sebago Boat Launch. Troopers responded to Seven Lakes in the town of Haverstraw for a report of a possible drowning.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

