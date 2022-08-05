Officials raising alarm over possible spread of monkeypox in children

Read on www.fox5ny.com
McDonald's Worker Shot Over Cold Fries, Dies In HospitalJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Adams said It's Unimaginable what the Governor of Texas has DoneTom HandyNew York City, NY
Highly anticipated restaurant opening soon in New JerseyKristen WaltersJersey City, NJ
American Airlines Nearly Leaves Two Kids Stranded In New YorkJeffery MacNew York City, NY
A Hurricane Uncovered The Remains Of A Staten Island Man, His Murder Is Still UnsolvedJeffery MacStaten Island, NY
NY Blood Center offering beer for blood
NEW YORK - With a blood shortage in the New York City region, the New York Blood Center is teaming up with more than 25 local breweries to help support the critical need for blood donations. The blood supply is dangerously low. It is currently standing at a one to...
Violent crime up more than 50 percent on NYC subway system
NEW YORK - Crime in the New York City public transit system was up nearly 57 percent in July compared to the same period a year ago. In one incident on Friday, July 15, a 37-year-old man was walking down the stairs inside the Jackson Heights–Roosevelt Avenue/74th Street subway station when he bumped into a man.
Bus of migrants arrives in NYC
New York Mayor Eric Adams blasted Texas Gov. Greg Abbot for busing asylum seekers to the city with no coordination. Adams said his administration has no idea when buses will arrive and how many asylum seekers they will be carrying. Two buses have arrived so far.
Hundreds march across Brooklyn Bridge for 2nd annual 'March to Remember'
NEW YORK - Thousands of people all across the nation came together on Saturday to take part in the second annual COVID "March to Remember." The march honors loved ones lost to COVID, COVID survivors, and COVID long haulers. In New York City, survivors marched across the Brooklyn Bridge Saturday...
Video: Teens open fire on Queens street
NEW YORK - The NYPD released a disturbing video of a group of teens opening fire on another teen on the streets of Queens. The incident happened around 5 p.m. Monday on 118th Ave. in South Jamaica. A group of four teens approached a 17-year-old on the sidewalk. Two of...
Second bus of migrants arrives in NYC from Texas
NEW YORK - Mayor Eric Adams was on hand to greet the latest bus of migrants from Texas arriving at the Port Authority in New York City on Sunday morning. "@GregAbbott_TX used innocent people as political pawns to manufacture a crisis. New Yorkers are stepping up to fix it - that's our city's values," Adams said in a tweet.
Lockdown lifted at The Mall at Bay Plaza after false active shooter report
NEW YORK - A lockdown at The Mall at Bay Plaza in the Bronx has been lifted after reports of an active shooter were deemed unfounded. Police say they responded to a 9-1-1 call of an active shooter at the mall at around 3:45 p.m. on Sunday afternoon. Authorities say...
Newark water emergency due to water main break
NEW JERSEY - A very large water main break in Belleville is affecting the city of Newark. A 72-inch water main line had a break, flooding an area near Branch Brook Park. A video from the scene showed a car that appeared to have been flipped and nearly submerged next to the break.
Stolen bodega cat returned to owners in Brooklyn
NEW YORK - The owners of a Brooklyn bodega are thrilled to have their cat back after someone allegedly stole it right off the street in broad daylight. The beloved cat, Boka, was returned Friday to Green Olives Deli & Grill in Park Slope. The deli's co-owners say that someone...
13-year-old boy robbed at gunpoint in Brooklyn
NEW YORK - The NYPD is asking for the public's help finding a trio of suspects wanted for allegedly robbing a 13-year-old boy at gunpoint in broad daylight in Brooklyn. Authorities say that the victim was inside a business on Nostrand Avenue in Crown Heights on July 12, when the three suspects cornered him.
NYPD hunting for 5 suspects in bizarre Manhattan frying pan attack
NEW YORK - The NYPD is searching for five suspects who reportedly attacked a man with frying pans in Manhattan. Police say that at around 2 a.m. on July 21, the 34-year-old victim was arguing with someone near Ludlow and Rivington Streets on the Lower East Side. That is when...
NYPD officers shoot gunmen who opened fire on house party in Queens
NEW YORK - NYPD officers got into a wild shootout with a group of gunmen who opened fire on a house party in Queens late Friday night. According to authorities, nearly 100 people were attending a house party at a home near 130th Avenue and 219th Street in Laurelton. Plainclothes...
Man drowns in NY lake
NEW YORK - A Sloatsburg man drowned in a Harriman State Park lake on Sunday evening. The New York State Police say it happened around 8:15 p.m. near the Lake Sebago Boat Launch. Troopers responded to Seven Lakes in the town of Haverstraw for a report of a possible drowning.
