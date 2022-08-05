Can Joliet forcibly remove these convicted sex offenders from their home?
Civil rights attorney with Chicago Civil Rights Firm, Adele Nicholas, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to discuss Joliet’s plan to force convicted sex offenders out of their home in order to tear it down and build a park. She questions the validity and overall honesty behind the plan as it destabilizes the living conditions of those who are legally allowed to live there even if they were previously convicted criminals.Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:
