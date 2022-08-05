ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Can Joliet forcibly remove these convicted sex offenders from their home?

By Andrew Harris
 3 days ago

Civil rights attorney with Chicago Civil Rights Firm, Adele Nicholas, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to discuss Joliet’s plan to force convicted sex offenders out of their home in order to tear it down and build a park. She questions the validity and overall honesty behind the plan as it destabilizes the living conditions of those who are legally allowed to live there even if they were previously convicted criminals.

WGN Radio 720 and wgnradio.com are Chicago's Very Own: Live and local news, talk, sports, weather, traffic, business and more.

