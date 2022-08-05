California appeals court rules no arbitration in Cisco caste bias case

Read on kdal610.com
House panel has right to see Trump tax records - federal appeals court
WASHINGTON, Aug 9 (Reuters) - A House of Representatives committee has the right to see former President Donald Trump's tax returns, a federal appeals court ruled on Tuesday, rejecting his claims that the request is too political to prevail.
Whitmer kidnap retrial: Mistrust of government dominates jury selection process
GRAND RAPIDS — Weeding out jurors who don't trust the government appears be a top priority in the retrial of two men accused of plotting to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer — if the judge's questions and comments are any indication. As jury selection began Tuesday morning, the judge asked prospective jurors repeatedly about how they...
Biden signs $280B CHIPS act in bid to boost US over China
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Tuesday signed a $280 billion bipartisan bill to boost domestic high-tech manufacturing, part of his administration’s push to boost U.S. competitiveness over China. Flanked by scores of lawmakers, union officials, local politicians and business leaders, Biden feted the legislation, a core part of his economic agenda that will incentivize investments in the American semiconductor industry in an effort to ease U.S. reliance on overseas supply chains for critical, cutting-edge goods. “The future of the chip industry is going to be made in America,” Biden said in a sweltering Rose Garden ceremony Tuesday, referring...
