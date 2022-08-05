ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steve Bannon Uses ‘Unusual Procedural Posture’ in Last-Ditch Effort to Get Contempt Indictment Thrown Out After Trial

By Marisa Sarnoff
Law & Crime
 3 days ago
lew needham
3d ago

First he tried to help Trump steal the election by fraud and a capital assult, now he reasons that he will get the judge to throw out the jury decision because he says so. I hope he gets the max and if you insulted the judicial process and the judge as well you could damd well count on the Max.

FREEBIRD
3d ago

Lock him up already. His own show, his own words are enough evidence that he purposely refused to comply with the subpoena. Simple.

guineapig
3d ago

Republicans sure know how to game the legal system in this country. Lots of experience breaking the law!

Law & Crime

Law & Crime

