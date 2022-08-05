Kentucky resident cleaning up home devastated in flood she recently purchased

Read on www.baynews9.com
Kentucky business owner tries to salvage art damaged in flood
A Knott County, Ky., resident has been trying to clean the damage done to her business and home when a flash flood hit less than two weeks ago. Knott County, Ky., resident Pat Bradley, 84, says her home and business were damaged by recent floods. She is worried art that...
When their driveway washed away, a pulley system became a Perry County family’s lifeline
KRYPTON, Ky. — A major part of the recovery process in eastern Kentucky will be repairing roads that have left some stranded. Hundreds of roads and bridges were destroyed by flooding and mudslides in eastern Kentucky. When the creek surged past Led and Kathy McIntosh’s home the night of...
Kentucky flood watch warnings make some residents nervous
The ground in Southeast Kentucky has been extremely saturated from a catastrophic flood that hit the area last week and some residents are getting nervous with more rain in the forecast. "We just don’t need anymore rain, that’s for sure," said Knott County resident Loretta Baker. "I think it’s supposed...
Cattle farmer describes extreme heat impacts and what it may mean for consumers
FOUR OAKS, N.C. — Hotter-than-average temperatures are continuing to make North Carolina sizzle this summer. When factoring in the humidity, the last several days have felt like it’s 100 degrees or hotter in parts of the state. That’s dangerous heat for anyone that works outside, like farmer Brandon Batten.
Hillsborough County teacher shortage, Senate passes the Inflation Reduction Act and an Atlantic tropical depression may form this week
Good morning, Tampa Bay. Here's what you need to know today. We have partly sunny skies before numerous showers and thunderstorms develop today. An east-southeast wind is 5 to 15 mph, then a sea breeze forms this afternoon. Storms will develop this afternoon and will move west. With an upper...
Austin company creates weapons detection system to help prevent shootings
AUSTIN, Texas — Texas gun laws have been under scrutiny following the mass shooting in Uvalde this May. A tech company in Austin is aiming to help with protective measures in highly populated areas. Chris Ciabarra moved to Austin to start his business, Athena Security. He noticed an increase...
Florida groups, authorities work to tackle human trafficking cases
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is working to expand its anti-human trafficking efforts, and several nonprofit organizations have stepped up to the plate to help. The Polk County Sheriff's Office is working to expand its anti-human trafficking efforts. Several area nonprofit organizations have said they would join with the...
Texans ask lawmakers for more mental health funding
AUSTIN, Texas — Students in Uvalde will return to school after Labor Day, but state lawmakers are still trying to understand the tragedy that unfolded on May 24 and how it could have been stopped. What You Need To Know. As Uvalde students prepare to return to school, Texas...
Jury selection begins in 2nd trial in Whitmer kidnap plot
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Jury selection started Tuesday in the second trial of two men charged with conspiring to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2020 over their disgust with restrictions early in the COVID-19 pandemic. Prosecutors are putting Adam Fox and Barry Croft Jr. on trial again...
Interview: Warren calls DeSantis 'the king,' vows to fight suspension
The suspension of Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren is getting mixed reviews. Andrew Warren talked one-on-one Monday with Spectrum News. Warren is upset not only about the suspension by Gov. Ron DeSantis but also being escorted out of his building Thursday by law enforcement. He mockingly called DeSantis "the...
Charlotte restaurant named No. 1 for burgers in North Carolina
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte family recipe is getting national attention. Reader’s Digest recently named Brooks’ Sandwich House the No. 1 spot in North Carolina to get a burger. What You Need To Know. Reader’s Digest named Brooks’ Sandwich House the #1 spot in North Carolina to...
Florida recipients honored on National Purple Heart Day
Every year, Aug. 7 is the official date that National Purple Heart Day is observed throughout the country. It's a day to honor and recognize the sacrifices of wounded combat veterans and those who made the ultimate sacrifice during the nation's conflicts. What You Need To Know. National Purple Heart...
Kush Con highlights Florida's growing cannabis industry
TAMPA, Fla. — Last weekend in Tampa it was Comic Con —his weekend, it’s Kush Con. More than 150 vendors with the growing cannabis industry set up at the Tampa Convention Center this weekend for Kush Con — a trade show to help the public and folks in the industry to learn more about cannabis in Florida.
Central Florida program teaches piano, discipline to underprivileged kids
Thanks to the Steinway Society of Central Florida, a number of students learned a new musical skill over the summer through a program that teaches piano to underprivileged kids across Central Florida. What You Need To Know. The Steinway Society of Central Florida provides lessons for underprivileged musicians. One of...
Kleefisch downplays Trump endorsement on final swing
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican candidate for governor Rebecca Kleefisch downplayed Donald Trump's endorsement and rally for her opponent during her final campaign push across Wisconsin Monday, and declined to respond to the former president's criticisms. Kleefisch faces Trump-endorsed Tim Michels in Tuesday's primary, with the winner advancing to...
