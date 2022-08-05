Texas Republicans rally their base at CPAC, but draw criticism over Hungarian prime minister’s appearance

Read on www.ksat.com
Don Towery
3d ago
Texas Talibangelist Republicans want an Authoritarian Regime. Hopefully Texans come together and Vote American Blue for a Progressive Democracy and retention of your rights, before the Talibangelist Republicans take all of your rights away.
el patron
3d ago
is this the conference where all the sore losers get together and cry on each other's shoulder?
11,780 VOTES
3d ago
hosting fascism is hosting fascism. better believe this isn't going to fly.
