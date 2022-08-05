ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas Republicans rally their base at CPAC, but draw criticism over Hungarian prime minister’s appearance

KSAT 12
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.ksat.com

Comments / 30

Don Towery
3d ago

Texas Talibangelist Republicans want an Authoritarian Regime. Hopefully Texans come together and Vote American Blue for a Progressive Democracy and retention of your rights, before the Talibangelist Republicans take all of your rights away.

Reply(2)
30
el patron
3d ago

is this the conference where all the sore losers get together and cry on each other's shoulder?

Reply
12
11,780 VOTES
3d ago

hosting fascism is hosting fascism. better believe this isn't going to fly.

Reply(5)
18
