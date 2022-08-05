ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flomaton, AL

New details involving Michigan man suspected of crimes in 3 states including Ala.

By WBRC Staff
WSFA
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.wsfa.com

Comments / 1

live5news.com

Mt. Pleasant Police arrest 2 Alabama men accused of soliciting a minor

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Attorney General's Office said two Alabama men were arrested in the Lowcountry after they allegedly solicited a person they believed to be a minor for sex. Christopher Branum Hulsey, 31, of New Market, Ala.; is charged with three counts of criminal...
NEW MARKET, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Kentucky man killed in CR 222 wreck

CULLMAN, Ala. – A Kentucky man was killed in a two-vehicle wreck along County Road 222 near Interstate 65 in Cullman County Monday. The crash happened just before 9 a.m. According to Cullman County Coroner Jeremy Kilpatrick, Conor James Nelis, 22, of Louisville, was declared deceased at the scene. The crash involved a car and a dump truck. Check www.CullmanTribune.com for any updates. Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
Shelby Reporter

Interstate theft ring busted in Pelham

PELHAM – Five people from out of state were arrested and charged in Pelham early Friday, Aug. 5 in connection with recent diesel fuel thefts from a local gas station. Over the course of four days, from Aug. 2-5, 2,100 gallons were stolen. The monetary loss to the business is approximately $10,000.
PELHAM, AL
WRBL News 3

Alabama: Woman shot, man left in burning car according to Mobile police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they are investigating two deaths after they found a woman with multiple gunshot wounds and burns, and a man in a burning vehicle. More News from WRBL According to officials, at around 7:38 a.m. on Aug. 7, Mobile police and Mobile Fire-Rescue Department responded […]
WRBL News 3

Alabama man dead, Michigan suspect wanted on separate homicide charges

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WRBL) — A man from Flomaton, Alabama, was found dead and the Michigan suspect now faces murder charges, according to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA). ALEA began a homicide investigation on Wednesday, Aug. 3, regarding the death of 52-year-old Dwight Dixon. On Aug. 2, a separate homicide was reported in Green Bay, Wisconsin. […]
CBS 42

1 dead, 4 injured in Birmingham shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police are investigating a homicide that occurred early Sunday morning that left multiple people injured and one dead. According to Truman Fitzgerald with the Birmingham Police, the shooting happened around 3 a.m. in the 800 block of 2nd Avenue North. Officers arrived and found Ja'Kia Winston, 19, of Birmingham suffering […]
CBS 42

Tuscaloosa Police investigating gas station credit card skimmers

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) —Tuscaloosa Police are looking for thieves who are stealing drivers' personal information by using credit card skimmers at gas pumps. TPD Captain Kip Hart says three skimmers have been found on three different gas station pumps along I-20-59 in Tuscaloosa County. The skimmers were promptly removed. "It's unclear how long they have […]
TUSCALOOSA, AL
WKRG News 5

CAPTURED: Fugitive of the Week Brandi Hickerson

UPDATE: The U.S. Marshals Service South Alabama Warrants Squad said Brandi Hickerson was captured Monday at an Econo Lodge. MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — WKRG News 5 has teamed up with the United States Marshals Service South Alabama Warrants Squad to bring wanted fugitives back to justice. This week, we're bringing you information about Brandi Hickerson, […]
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS 42

Homewood Police investigating two separate shootings

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WIAT) — The Homewood Police Department is currently investigating two separate shootings that occurred Saturday night. According to authorities, the first occurred at Urban Air on Green Springs Highway. A person who was involved in a fight in the parking lot fired a shot into the business. No one was injured. The suspect […]
HOMEWOOD, AL
105.1 The Block

Tuscaloosa Police Confirm Kangaroo We Have Exclusive Photo

Alabama is slowly becoming the wild kingdom. We have received confirmation from Animal Control Investigator Martha Lindsey Hocutt, that yes the rumor of a " Roo " running loose is true!. Yes, you did read that correctly, we have a kangaroo running amuck in Tuscaloosa County. Where has...
sylacauganews.com

Wreck in downtown Sylacauga leaves two injured

SYLACAUGA, Ala. – A wreck involving multiple vehicles in downtown Sylacauga caused at least two individuals to receive further medical attention. The car crash occurred around 4:00 p.m. at the intersection of Norton Ave. and Fort Williams St. and temporarily shut down a portion of the lanes on Norton Ave.
SYLACAUGA, AL
birminghamtimes.com

Mayor Woodfin Vows to End 'Public Menace' Which Led to Shooting Death of 19-Year-Old

In a strongly worded statement issued late Sunday, Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin said "exhibition driving" is out of control in the city and must be ended. The mayor made his comments after 19-year-old Ja'Kia Winston of Birmingham was killed and four others transported to local hospitals after shots were exchanged in a parking lot in downtown Birmingham early Sunday morning.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wtvy.com

Largest cage-free no-kill dog rescue to open new location in Alabama

MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The largest cage-free no-kill rescue group in the United States has announced it will open a location in Alabama. Officials Big Dog Ranch Rescue, the 100-acre site will sit on the former home of a greyhound training facility in Macon County and will serve as a rescue, rehabilitation and adoption center for neglected and abused dogs across the south.
MACON COUNTY, AL

