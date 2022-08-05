New details involving Michigan man suspected of crimes in 3 states including Ala.

Read on www.wsfa.com
Related
live5news.com
Mt. Pleasant Police arrest 2 Alabama men accused of soliciting a minor
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Attorney General’s Office said two Alabama men were arrested in the Lowcountry after they allegedly solicited a person they believed to be a minor for sex. Christopher Branum Hulsey, 31, of New Market, Ala.; is charged with three counts of criminal...
Suspect arrested following weekend shooting in Homewood
HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WIAT) — One man is behind bars following a shooting in Homewood over the weekend.
Kentucky man killed in CR 222 wreck
CULLMAN, Ala. – A Kentucky man was killed in a two-vehicle wreck along County Road 222 near Interstate 65 in Cullman County Monday. The crash happened just before 9 a.m. According to Cullman County Coroner Jeremy Kilpatrick, Conor James Nelis, 22, of Louisville, was declared deceased at the scene. The crash involved a car and a dump truck. Check www.CullmanTribune.com for any updates. Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Shelby Reporter
Interstate theft ring busted in Pelham
PELHAM – Five people from out of state were arrested and charged in Pelham early Friday, Aug. 5 in connection with recent diesel fuel thefts from a local gas station. Over the course of four days, from Aug. 2-5, 2,100 gallons were stolen. The monetary loss to the business is approximately $10,000.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Alabama: Woman shot, man left in burning car according to Mobile police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they are investigating two deaths after they found a woman with multiple gunshot wounds and burns, and a man in a burning vehicle. More News from WRBL According to officials, at around 7:38 a.m. on Aug. 7, Mobile police and Mobile Fire-Rescue Department responded […]
Alabama man dead, Michigan suspect wanted on separate homicide charges
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WRBL) — A man from Flomaton, Alabama, was found dead and the Michigan suspect now faces murder charges, according to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA). ALEA began a homicide investigation on Wednesday, Aug. 3, regarding the death of 52-year-old Dwight Dixon. On Aug. 2, a separate homicide was reported in Green Bay, Wisconsin. […]
Woman killed in Birmingham train crash
A 73-year-old woman is dead after her vehicle was struck by a train in Birmingham over the weekend.
Wisconsin murder suspect charged in slaying of Alabama man; ALEA says evidence found linking him to both killings
A Wisconsin murder suspect captured in Shelby County this week is now charged in the slaying of a south Alabama man. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency on Friday said 23-year-old Caleb Scott Anderson is charged with murder in the Wednesday death of Dwight Dixon, 52, in Flomaton. Anderson is also charged with first -degree burglary.
IN THIS ARTICLE
1 dead, 4 injured in Birmingham shooting
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police are investigating a homicide that occurred early Sunday morning that left multiple people injured and one dead. According to Truman Fitzgerald with the Birmingham Police, the shooting happened around 3 a.m. in the 800 block of 2nd Avenue North. Officers arrived and found Ja’Kia Winston, 19, of Birmingham suffering […]
Tuscaloosa Police investigating gas station credit card skimmers
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) —Tuscaloosa Police are looking for thieves who are stealing drivers’ personal information by using credit card skimmers at gas pumps. TPD Captain Kip Hart says three skimmers have been found on three different gas station pumps along I-20-59 in Tuscaloosa County. The skimmers were promptly removed. “It’s unclear how long they have […]
CAPTURED: Fugitive of the Week Brandi Hickerson
UPDATE: The U.S. Marshals Service South Alabama Warrants Squad said Brandi Hickerson was captured Monday at an Econo Lodge. MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — WKRG News 5 has teamed up with the United States Marshals Service South Alabama Warrants Squad to bring wanted fugitives back to justice. This week, we’re bringing you information about Brandi Hickerson, […]
Man charged with shooting 19-year-old woman following crash during street race in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A suspect has been arrested following a shooting that left a woman dead and several others injured during a street race in Birmingham Sunday morning, the Birmingham Police Department reports. Ronald Demetrius White, 23, of Bessemer was arrested Sunday and charged with the murder of Ja’Kia Winston, 19, who was found […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
utv44.com
Man accused of stealing mail from 82 different Clarke County residents
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — A criminal complaint was filed Monday against a man believed to have stolen mail from 82 different victims, making it the second official case this year heading to Federal court in the South Alabama District. Cary White is the man accused of stealing mail from...
Homewood Police investigating two separate shootings
HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WIAT) — The Homewood Police Department is currently investigating two separate shootings that occurred Saturday night. According to authorities, the first occurred at Urban Air on Green Springs Highway. A person who was involved in a fight in the parking lot fired a shot into the business. No one was injured. The suspect […]
86-year-old killed in Shelby County crash
An 86-year-old man was killed in a Shelby County crash
Tuscaloosa Police Confirm Kangaroo We Have Exclusive Photo
Alabama is slowly becoming the wild kingdom. We have received confirmation from Animal Control Investigator Martha Lindsey Hocutt, that yes the rumor of a “ Roo “ running loose is true!. Yes, you did read that correctly, we have a kangaroo running amuck in Tuscaloosa County. Where has...
sylacauganews.com
Wreck in downtown Sylacauga leaves two injured
SYLACAUGA, Ala. – A wreck involving multiple vehicles in downtown Sylacauga caused at least two individuals to receive further medical attention. The car crash occurred around 4:00 p.m. at the intersection of Norton Ave. and Fort Williams St. and temporarily shut down a portion of the lanes on Norton Ave.
Missing, endangered adult reported in Escambia County, Florida
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Deputies in Escambia County Florida are looking for a missing and endangered adult. A post was made on the Sheriff’s Office Facebook page at about 4:15 this morning looking for information on the whereabouts of 44-year-old Jeremy Estes. The post says he was last seen Saturday, August 6th, on the […]
birminghamtimes.com
Mayor Woodfin Vows to End ‘Public Menace’ Which Led to Shooting Death of 19-Year-Old
In a strongly worded statement issued late Sunday, Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin said “exhibition driving” is out of control in the city and must be ended. The mayor made his comments after 19-year-old Ja’Kia Winston of Birmingham was killed and four others transported to local hospitals after shots were exchanged in a parking lot in downtown Birmingham early Sunday morning.
wtvy.com
Largest cage-free no-kill dog rescue to open new location in Alabama
MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The largest cage-free no-kill rescue group in the United States has announced it will open a location in Alabama. Officials Big Dog Ranch Rescue, the 100-acre site will sit on the former home of a greyhound training facility in Macon County and will serve as a rescue, rehabilitation and adoption center for neglected and abused dogs across the south.
Comments / 1