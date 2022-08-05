Beyoncé Teams With Madonna for ‘Break My Soul (The Queens Remix)’

Read on www.sfgate.com
Related
SFGate
Motown songwriter-producer Lamont Dozier dead at 81
NEW YORK (AP) — Lamont Dozier, the middle name of the celebrated Holland-Dozier-Holland team that wrote and produced “You Can’t Hurry Love,” “Heat Wave” and dozens of other hits and helped make Motown an essential record company of the 1960s and beyond, has died at age 81.
SFGate
Meet the Rolling Stones Superfan Who’s Spent Millions on His Collection and Attends Every Single Show
When the Rolling Stones take the stage anywhere in the world, a few things are guaranteed to happen. The band will play “Miss You,” “Honky Tonk Women,” and “Midnight Rambler” at some point during the night, Mick Jagger will depart the stage midway through the set so Keith Richards can lead the band through a couple of songs on his own — and ultimate Stones superfan Matt Lee will be perched directly in front of the stage, usually on Ron Wood’s side, with an iPhone 13 Pro in his hand to shoot stunning concert videos that will ricochet around the globe within hours.
SFGate
The best and worst of Outside Lands 2022, San Francisco's premiere music fest
Outside Lands 2022 has come and gone, leaving festivalgoers young and old with memories they'll never forget, as well as a few they'd rather not remember. Throughout the three-day event, SFGATE had five writers on the grounds of Golden Gate Park soaking up all the action. Everyone agreed that the real MVP of the festival was the weather, which may have been the best in at least a decade. But beyond the sunny skies, here are our takeaways of favorite moments, as well as some things that could use improvement in 2023.
SFGate
‘SNL’ Icon Kenan Thompson Named Host of the 2022 Emmy Awards on NBC and Peacock
It came down to the wire — the Emmys are next month, after all — but NBC and the Television Academy have finally found a host for this year’s ceremony: “Saturday Night Live” star Kenan Thompson. Thompson, the longest-running cast member in “SNL” history, was...
RELATED PEOPLE
SFGate
Robert Downey Jr.’s First Foray Into Podcasts Is Cult Docuseries ‘The Sunshine Place’
Robert Downey Jr. is executive producing “The Sunshine Place,” an investigative podcast series about Synanon, the California-based experimental drug rehab facility and community that morphed into a dangerous and violent cult. It’s the first podcast production for Team Downey, the entertainment company formed by Susan Downey and Robert...
‘Cosmic Love’ Exclusive Sneak Peek! Are These Singles Black Love In The Making Or An Astrologer’s Worst Nightmare?
Noel has a date with Adrianna on "Cosmic Love," despite the astrologer's recommendations due to their zodiac signs.
SFGate
Cary Grant Biopic ‘Archie’ Set by ITV Studios, Jason Isaacs to Star
Titled “Archie,” the four-part drama series will tell the story of Grant’s life, from his humble beginnings as Archibald Alexander Leach in Bristol, U.K. to the leading man he became in later life. More from Variety. It has been written by “Philomena” scribe John Pope with Paul...
Apple Orders Dramedy Series ‘Land of Women’ Starring Eva Longoria, Carmen Maura
Click here to read the full article. Apple has ordered the limited dramedy series “Land of Women” with Eva Longoria and Carmen Maura set to star. The six-episode series is based on the Sandra Barneda novel of the same name. Longoria will star as Gala, a New York empty nester whose life is turned upside down when her husband implicates the family in financial improprieties, and she is forced to flee the city alongside her aging mother (Maura) and college-age daughter. To escape the dangerous criminals to whom Gala’s now vanished husband is indebted, the three women hide in the same charming...
IN THIS ARTICLE
SFGate
Toronto Film Festival Sets Salvador Dalí Biopic ‘Dalíland’ as Closing Night Film
Director Mary Harron’s “Dalíland,” a movie about influential surrealist artist Salvador Dalí, will have its world premiere as the closing night film for the 47th Toronto International Film Festival. The movie will debut on Saturday, Sept. 17 at Roy Thomson Hall. More from Variety. Sajal...
SFGate
Alena Lodkina on ‘Petrol,’ Shooting Melbourne, Taking Audiences Down a Rabbit Hole
Alena Lodkina’s first feature, “Strange Colours” (2017) took her deep into the Australian outback, to the rough-as-guts opal-mining town of Lightning Ridge, before bringing her to the Venice Film Festival, where the film premiered. It augured a distinctive new mood in Australian cinema – understated but keenly observed; a little sinister – as represented in recent editions of Rotterdam (David Easteal’s “The Plains”; James Vaughan’s “Friends & Strangers”) and Cannes (Thom Wright’s “The Stranger”).
SFGate
Netflix’s ‘Delhi Crime’ Season 2: Watch First Trailer
Shefali Shah returns in the lead role of deputy commissioner of police Vartika Chaturvedi AKA ‘Madam Sir.’ In the new season, the Delhi police must deal with a series of grisly murders in the face of escalating public fear and the growing demands for answers. More from Variety.
SFGate
I experienced the festival opulence of the $2,000 Outside Lands VIP pass
Anyone who has ever been to a music festival knows that using the bathroom is an annoying chore at best, and at worst, a test of how long you can hold your breath and bladder. However, on Saturday afternoon at Outside Lands, armed with my Golden Gate Club wristband, that experience was “elevated.” Instead of waiting to exhale, I breathe deeply as I cleanse my hands in the spacious lavatory trailer with mid-tier designer soap (Public Goods, if you must know). Then I spritzed myself with a facial mist that smelled like fresh sheets from a boutique hotel.
Comments / 0