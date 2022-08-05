ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Beyoncé Teams With Madonna for ‘Break My Soul (The Queens Remix)’

By Ethan Shanfeld
SFGate
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

Motown songwriter-producer Lamont Dozier dead at 81

NEW YORK (AP) — Lamont Dozier, the middle name of the celebrated Holland-Dozier-Holland team that wrote and produced “You Can’t Hurry Love,” “Heat Wave” and dozens of other hits and helped make Motown an essential record company of the 1960s and beyond, has died at age 81.
MUSIC
SFGate

Meet the Rolling Stones Superfan Who’s Spent Millions on His Collection and Attends Every Single Show

When the Rolling Stones take the stage anywhere in the world, a few things are guaranteed to happen. The band will play “Miss You,” “Honky Tonk Women,” and “Midnight Rambler” at some point during the night, Mick Jagger will depart the stage midway through the set so Keith Richards can lead the band through a couple of songs on his own — and ultimate Stones superfan Matt Lee will be perched directly in front of the stage, usually on Ron Wood’s side, with an iPhone 13 Pro in his hand to shoot stunning concert videos that will ricochet around the globe within hours.
MUSIC
SFGate

The best and worst of Outside Lands 2022, San Francisco's premiere music fest

Outside Lands 2022 has come and gone, leaving festivalgoers young and old with memories they'll never forget, as well as a few they'd rather not remember. Throughout the three-day event, SFGATE had five writers on the grounds of Golden Gate Park soaking up all the action. Everyone agreed that the real MVP of the festival was the weather, which may have been the best in at least a decade. But beyond the sunny skies, here are our takeaways of favorite moments, as well as some things that could use improvement in 2023.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lauryn Hill
Person
Solange Knowles
Person
Grace Jones
Person
Betty Davis
Person
Bessie Smith
Person
Aaliyah
Person
Madonna
Person
Aretha
Person
Santigold
Person
Roberta Flack
Person
Will.i.am
Person
Nina Simone
Variety

Apple Orders Dramedy Series ‘Land of Women’ Starring Eva Longoria, Carmen Maura

Click here to read the full article. Apple has ordered the limited dramedy series “Land of Women” with Eva Longoria and Carmen Maura set to star. The six-episode series is based on the Sandra Barneda novel of the same name. Longoria will star as Gala, a New York empty nester whose life is turned upside down when her husband implicates the family in financial improprieties, and she is forced to flee the city alongside her aging mother (Maura) and college-age daughter. To escape the dangerous criminals to whom Gala’s now vanished husband is indebted, the three women hide in the same charming...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Remixes#Soul#Renaissance
SFGate

Alena Lodkina on ‘Petrol,’ Shooting Melbourne, Taking Audiences Down a Rabbit Hole

Alena Lodkina’s first feature, “Strange Colours” (2017) took her deep into the Australian outback, to the rough-as-guts opal-mining town of Lightning Ridge, before bringing her to the Venice Film Festival, where the film premiered. It augured a distinctive new mood in Australian cinema – understated but keenly observed; a little sinister – as represented in recent editions of Rotterdam (David Easteal’s “The Plains”; James Vaughan’s “Friends & Strangers”) and Cannes (Thom Wright’s “The Stranger”).
MOVIES
SFGate

Netflix’s ‘Delhi Crime’ Season 2: Watch First Trailer

Shefali Shah returns in the lead role of deputy commissioner of police Vartika Chaturvedi AKA ‘Madam Sir.’ In the new season, the Delhi police must deal with a series of grisly murders in the face of escalating public fear and the growing demands for answers. More from Variety.
TV SERIES
SFGate

I experienced the festival opulence of the $2,000 Outside Lands VIP pass

Anyone who has ever been to a music festival knows that using the bathroom is an annoying chore at best, and at worst, a test of how long you can hold your breath and bladder. However, on Saturday afternoon at Outside Lands, armed with my Golden Gate Club wristband, that experience was “elevated.” Instead of waiting to exhale, I breathe deeply as I cleanse my hands in the spacious lavatory trailer with mid-tier designer soap (Public Goods, if you must know). Then I spritzed myself with a facial mist that smelled like fresh sheets from a boutique hotel.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy