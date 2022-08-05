Idaho road construction costs increase with inflation

Read on www.postregister.com
Idaho Transportation Department selling headquarters building on State Street
BOISE, Idaho — On Friday, August 5, Idaho Department of Transportation’s (ITD) board declared the 61-year-old headquarters building on state street to be ‘surplus property,’ allowing ITD to sell the facility. According to ITD, the department's Board of Examiners will transfer the property to the Department...
Can You Legally Gather and Eat Roadkill in Idaho and Why Would You?
I just got home from a family vacation to California and we saw a lot of roadkill along the way. I’m the dad who will point it out every single time, but I have never had any desire to pull my car over and load the carcass into the back seat so we could take it home for dinner.
Idaho Department of Lands responding to wildfire on Priest Lake
The Idaho Department of Lands is responding to a 15 acre wildfire near the Lion Creek Drainage on Priest Lake. Right now, three fire bosses, one air attack and two helicopters are responding. No evacuations are in place at this time. FOX28 Spokane©
Wolf advocates seek to disqualify Montana, Idaho from Pittman-Robertson Act funding
Several conservation groups on Thursday filed a petition seeking to disqualify Montana and Idaho from receiving millions of dollars in federal funding because of legislation that expanded wolf hunting and trapping opportunities in both states. The Center for Biological Diversity and 26 other conservation and animal welfare groups signed a...
Idaho's water outlook improves but 2023 needs strong snowpack
A wet spring and June’s precipitation levels have turned around Idaho’s bleak water outlook that was predicted earlier in 2022, but water experts say recent weather activity is pushing water reservoirs to their limits and that could have negative implications for 2023. “It’s been really tight for everybody,”...
Idaho study finds solar rates should be lower, which could hurt the solar industry
Idaho Power has commissioned a study that finds the rate it pays for rooftop solar customers to send their power back to the grid should be lowered. The energy company sent its study to the Idaho Public Utilities Commission for consideration, suggesting net metering rates be cut by roughly 60%.
Can You Name Ten Idaho Inspired Songs?
Idaho is inspiring. Just ask these musicians and song writers. Take a look and a listen to 10 songs that are about Idaho or at least inspired by the glorious gem state. There are dozens of songs about Idaho out there but these are some of our favorites. :) 1)...
Dog days: High prices, shortages hit pets and owners in Idaho and elsewhere
Even dogs and cats are feeling the pinch of inflation and supply chain troubles with higher prices and shortages of pet food as well as some key medications. Inflationary troubles are affecting animal rescues and shelters, with some seeing increases in orphaned animals — especially cats — and others wrestling with medication and special diet food shortages. Higher pet food prices and shortages are also prompting more dog and cat...
Idaho's largest wildfire of 2022 grows to 106 square miles
The Moose Fire has burned an estimated 68,166 acres -- or about 106 square miles -- since July 17. The fire was 14% contained as of the morning of Saturday, Aug. 6.
4 U.S. Cities Giving Away Land, Try These States Before Idaho
There’s no way around it, and we’re definitely all feeling it, but Idaho is filling up fast! I recently wrote about 25 Affordable Cities to Look into Before Moving to Boise, but I have some new recommendations, and unlike my previous recommendations, these cities will actually pay you to move there.
Oregon lawmakers, insurance commissioner respond to wildfire map concerns
SALEM, Ore. — Oregon's insurance commissioner and some lawmakers say a new wildfire risk map that has prompted some backlash from residents will not cause insurance rates to increase. They claim insurance companies have their own tools to determine wildfire risk and would not be using the one that...
Angler from Fruitland lands the largest catfish in Idaho history
MOUNTAIN HOME (KIVI) — It has been a record summer for catfish fishing in idaho as the record for the largest catfish has been broken twice. In late July, Hammett Valley Fishing Adventures took Paul Newman and John Schafer to CJ Strike Reservoir on the Snake River south of Mountain Home.
Here’s an update on gas prices across the Inland Northwest
SPOKANE, Wash. — As temperatures remain higher in the Inland Northwest, you might be tempted to drive out to the lake or pool to beat the heat. Before you plan your trip, here is an update on gas prices across different places in the Inland Northwest. According to AAA,...
Fires banned at some Idaho Power campgrounds due to high fire risk
Plenty of summer camping days remain, but campfires are now banned at some locations due to high fire danger. The post Fires banned at some Idaho Power campgrounds due to high fire risk appeared first on Local News 8.
Looking back: This week in eastern Idaho history
Dairy industry representatives from the East Coast and Midwest passed through Idaho Falls this week in 1922, surveying the area for possibilities and getting some sightseeing done on the side. “The unanimous opinion of the visitors as expressed by them was that Idaho is an ideal state,” the Salt Lake Tribune reported. “According to them, the high freight rates are detrimental to profit in shipping raw materials out of this state, but the finished products, such as butter, cheese and hogs could be marketed at considerable gain. It also came to light during the meeting that eastern dairymen are paying as high as $30 a ton for hay on the Atlantic seaboard and are realizing a profit at that high price, which tended to prove that the grower could easily realize a fortune by feeding his own dairy herds. After a meeting in Idaho Falls, the group boarded the Oregon Short Line Railroad’s Yellowstone Special for a visit in Ashton.
Three Great Burger Places in Idaho
If you like to go out with your friends from time to time and grab a nice, juicy burger then keep on reading because today we are going to talk about three amazing burger places in Idaho that you should definitely visit if you want to enjoy some nice burgers. No matter how you prefer your burger, you will most definitely find something for your liking at any of these burgers. All of these places have amazing online reviews and come highly recommended so make sure to add them to your list, if you have never been to these burger places in Idaho. Here is the complete list:
Incredible Idaho Home Priced To Sell For $24 Million [photos]
Idaho real estate has captured the nation's attention for several years. However, when the Wall Street Journal profiles an Idaho home, it has to be very special. Idaho is a place where the rich and famous can build their estates. Whether it's Coeur d'Alene, Sun Valley, or other parts of...
Small-town Puget Sound has a North Idaho feel
Some folks around these parts don’t like being compared to the people over on the westside of Washington. Something about deep blue vs. deep red, and, look, I don’t want to get into a primary color debate here, but it seems to me that poor yellow gets ignored entirely.
Eye on Boise: Two longtime Idaho leaders left mark on state
BOISE — Two longtime Idaho leaders died in recent weeks, and both were women whose lengthy political careers left a mark on their home state. Donna Jones, former Idaho state controller, House Revenue & Taxation chair, legislator from Payette, businesswoman, Realtor and director of the Idaho Real Estate Commission, died July 8 at age 83.
Idaho School Districts Wants American Flag in Every Classroom
A local Idaho school district will consider a proposal to allow the American and state flags to be displayed in every classroom. For most Americans who are baby boomers or Generation Xers, American Flags were displayed prominently in their classrooms. American children used to start their day by saying the Pledge of Allegiance, but many districts across the state and country haven't required students to recite the pledge.
