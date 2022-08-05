ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fitness

Celeb Trainer Joshua Lipsey Says To 'Be Consistent' When Working Out: 'The Results Will Come'

By OK! Staff
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0I8Tep_0h6h9U3o00
brand influential

It's hard to not see the weight fall off right away, but celebrity trainer Joshua Lipsey , who has trained Joe Jonas , Mario Lopez and more, notes that it might not happen overnight — and that's OK!

"Be consistent. The results will come — every fitness journey has its peaks and valleys, so if you can stay the course, you will be happy in the end," the fitness guru, who is the founder of Core Concepts , a methodology based off phases that focus on understanding that your core is the origin of everything, exclusively tells OK! .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cXFrB_0h6h9U3o00
brand influential

Lipsey understands that everyone's schedules can be filled to the brim, but if "you can’t seem to fit a workout during your day, then try to be as active as possible — whether its taking the stairs instead of the escalator or going for a walk during lunch," he shares. "It is really important to fit physical activity in when you can and eat healthy meals."

"If you indulged a little too much over the weekend, I suggest drinking a ton of water and eating foods containing more vegetables," he continues. "I suggest a cardio session between 30-45 minutes — that could be either walking, jogging or running . Also, try to do strength training exercises that incorporate a lot of muscle groups because those particular exercises burn the most calories."

Lipsey says to add on a lunge with a military press or a squat with a row to make the most out of your workout.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hQm7q_0h6h9U3o00
brand influential

"When it’s super hot outside, swimming is a great workout option, if you have access to a pool," he notes. "I also suggest working out indoors if you have air conditioning."

Lipsey, who was previously a professional basketball player and former model, is passionate about fitness and wants to share his training concepts with others. Since his workouts primarily focus on core work, he loves a side plank hip dip and the beggar's plank.

“I keep my clients in top shape with workouts that focus on the chain reaction through your body through upper and lower body movements that keep your body always guessing," he says. "This recruits a ton of muscles resulting in major calorie loss .”

For more information on Core Concepts, click here .

Comments / 0

Related
TODAY.com

I tried the Blogilates weightless arm workout and saw results in 2 weeks

As a personal trainer, many of my clients ask me about workouts that they come across online. One client asked if there was any legitimacy to arm workouts done without weights — outside of basic strength-training exercises like pushups or tricep dips. One of the popular weightless arm workouts...
WORKOUTS
The Conversation U.S.

What are muscle knots? An exercise physiologist explains what those tight little lumps are and how to get rid of them

Imagine you’ve just completed a tough upper-body workout. Your muscles feel a bit tired, but all in all you’re able to go about the rest of your day just fine. The next morning, you wake up and realize the back of your shoulder blade feels stiff. When you rub your shoulder muscles, it feels like you’re prodding a little gumball under your skin. Every time you try to move it around, the area feels tight, with slight pangs of pain. Over the course of the next few days, your back slowly loosens up and eventually your shoulder returns to feeling normal. It’s...
WORKOUTS
SheKnows

Want to Get into Lifting? Real Trainers Offer Their Tips

The idea of wandering into the weight room is intimidating for many newbies, which is too bad. Because even though the thought of picking up different heavy things and putting your body under mega stress is totally daunting, the results are totally worth it. Weight lifting can obviously improve muscle tone and gain strength, but it can also improve posture, boost metabolism, among other benefits.
WORKOUTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mario Lopez
Person
Joshua Lipsey
Person
Joe Jonas
SheKnows

This Shampoo Is ‘Miraculous’ For Thinning Hair Thanks to The ‘Volume & Strength It Creates’ & It's 20% Off

Click here to read the full article. Even though there are many reasons why you might notice a change in your hair’s texture, including changes in diet, medications, stress levels, and illness, experiencing hair thinning and hair loss can feel understandably distressing. And while there’s no shortage of pricey products and treatments out there designed to help minimize fallout and boost volume, one budget-friendly shampoo from a beloved French brand costs $32 for 6.7 ounces. Plus, it provides a noticeable improvement to your strands within weeks — take it from the 150+ near-perfect online reviews onsite from happy shoppers. However,...
HAIR CARE
shefinds

Hair Stylists Agree: These 3 Short Hairstyles Add Years To Your Look

While there are plenty of summer styles to try that can give a youthful and radiant look, there are others that experts recommend avoiding when making your next salon appointment. The best anti-aging hairstyles frame your face and highlight your best features, such as your eyes, cheekbones, jawline, etc. Others, that might overpower your bone structure or draw more attention to wrinkles, can often be shorter cuts. With that said, we checked in with professional hair stylists and hair experts for 3 hairstyles to avoid over 40 this summer and why. Read on for tips and suggestions from Dani Everson, professional hair stylist and owner of Clementine’s Salon and Ghanima Abdullah, hair expert and cosmetologist at The Right Hairstyles.
HAIR CARE
Health Digest

Is Watermelon Good For Diabetes?

Maintaining stable blood sugar levels is critical for those with diabetes. But knowing what food choices are best for your health can be difficult, especially when it comes to fruit, which can be high in natural sugars. Knowing whether to reach for an apple or a banana is essential for blood sugar balance. So what about watermelon?
NUTRITION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Calories#Lower Body#Celebrity#Core Concepts
Cinemablend

Kelly Clarkson Is Known For Her Voice, But Her Hip-Thrusting Skills Are On Point In BTS Video From Talk Show

Kelly Clarkson is a woman of many talents. She is, of course, the Season 1 winner of American Idol who has gone on to release nine studio albums. As a coach on The Voice for eight seasons, the Texas native won four times, giving her the highest winning percentage of any coach through the NBC singing competition’s 21 seasons. To top it off, her talk show — which you better believe includes its share of singing — has won 13 Daytime Emmy Awards in its first three seasons. But it’s not just about her voice, y’all, because the “Since U Been Gone Singer” just showed she’s got hip-thrusting skills for days.
CELEBRITIES
Elle

Amal Clooney Stepped Out in a Scalloped White Tiered Lace Dress on Date With George

Amal Clooney put her Italian holiday style on display, joining her husband George Clooney out for dinner at a lake-view restaurant on July 22. Amal embraced summer whites, wearing a scalloped lace dress with a tiered skirt. She accessorized with dangle earrings, white pumps, and had her hair styled down and in waves. The photo agency noted that George and Amal arrived from Villa Oleandra by boat for the dinner and looked “very in love.”
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Celebrities
wonderwall.com

'Friends' star had multiple nose jobs, plus see more '90s stars' plastic surgery before-and-after photos

Some of your favorite '90s stars, from "Friends" beauties to Spice Girls singers, have gone under the knife since the peak of their fame. Wonderwall.com is rounding up those famous faces and showing their old and new looks, starting with this TV icon… Before she got her big break on "Friends" in the '90s, Jennifer Aniston went under the knife — to fix her nose due to a deviated septum. But that wasn't the last time she had work done on her nose…
BEAUTY & FASHION
Health Digest

The Best Exercises To Get Rid Of Love Handles

Everything is going according to plan. Since cutting calories and walking three miles a day, you're getting fit and losing weight. But those pesky love handles just won't budge! So, what exactly are love handles anyway? Simply put, love handles — also referred to as a muffin top, spare tire, breadbasket — are conspicuous deposits of excess fat jetting out from the sides of one's waistline. Love handles are considered subcutaneous fat, or fat located immediately below the skin. Subcutaneous fat (as opposed to the hidden more dangerous visceral fat) accounts for about 90% of total body fat, as reported by Science Direct.
WORKOUTS
OK! Magazine

Dean, Who? Tori Spelling Shows Off Tiny Frame In Red-Hot Swimsuit

Looking good, Tori Spelling! The starlet showed off her tiny frame in a red-hot swimsuit in order to promote her latest project. "Christmas in July {I mean August 🎄}…-It’s happening this week on #AtHomeWithTori on @vizio WatchFree+ on demand. My bff @jessamer and I plan an amazing #christmasinjuly pool party for our families," she captioned a slew of photos. "Complete with foam aka snow thx to @itsfoamtime and obsessed with ornament pool balls from @theholiball that we can also decorate the home with in December too!-Plus… my boy bestie @joshflagg1 cooks with me in the kitchen this week! He teaches...
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

6 Condiments No One Should Be Eating Anymore Because They Cause Weight Gain & Inflammation

This post has been updated since it was originally published on April 15, 2022. If weight loss is your ultimate goal, experts say that reevaluating and analyzing what you eat daily is one important step to take. Along with hydrating frequently, exercising regularly and sticking to a consistent sleep schedule, eating a well-balanced diet is crucial in order to lose weight healthily. We checked in with health experts to learn more about 6 common condiments that might be sneaking in extra calories without your noticing, and what to replace them with instead. Read on for tips and suggestions from Trista Best, MPH, RD, LD, registered dietitian, Lisa Richards, registered nutritionist and Jesse Feder, RDN, CPT, registered dietitian and personal trainer.
WEIGHT LOSS
OK! Magazine

Inside Her Final Days: Upbeat Olivia Newton-John Was Hopelessly Devoted — To Herself

Olivia Newton-John passed away on Monday, August 8, and it looks like she spent some of her final days at home, which included spa treatments. “She went through so much wand this last bout of cancer took the wind out of her, but she was doing better and feeling more positive, thanks to a few splurges,” dished an insider. “She was getting everything from pricey skin procedures — nothing invasive and all meticulously planned — to dropping big money on a new wardrobe, jewelry and expensive haircuts and highlights.“Treating herself helped Olivia look and feel her best," the source shared....
CELEBRITIES
Shelley Wenger

Causes of hair thinning in women

Many women are affected by hair thinning. In fact, it is estimated that it happens to over half of women. You may start to notice that your hair is thinner, though you may notice that you have a few bald spots or a widening hair part.
OK! Magazine

OK! Magazine

93K+
Followers
2K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

#AlwaysTrending Check out OKMagazine.com. Follow us on twitter @OKMagazine and Instragram @OKMagazine!

 https://okmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy