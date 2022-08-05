Celeb Trainer Joshua Lipsey Says To 'Be Consistent' When Working Out: 'The Results Will Come'

brand influential

It's hard to not see the weight fall off right away, but celebrity trainer Joshua Lipsey , who has trained Joe Jonas , Mario Lopez and more, notes that it might not happen overnight — and that's OK!

"Be consistent. The results will come — every fitness journey has its peaks and valleys, so if you can stay the course, you will be happy in the end," the fitness guru, who is the founder of Core Concepts , a methodology based off phases that focus on understanding that your core is the origin of everything, exclusively tells OK! .

Lipsey understands that everyone's schedules can be filled to the brim, but if "you can’t seem to fit a workout during your day, then try to be as active as possible — whether its taking the stairs instead of the escalator or going for a walk during lunch," he shares. "It is really important to fit physical activity in when you can and eat healthy meals."

"If you indulged a little too much over the weekend, I suggest drinking a ton of water and eating foods containing more vegetables," he continues. "I suggest a cardio session between 30-45 minutes — that could be either walking, jogging or running . Also, try to do strength training exercises that incorporate a lot of muscle groups because those particular exercises burn the most calories."

Lipsey says to add on a lunge with a military press or a squat with a row to make the most out of your workout.

"When it’s super hot outside, swimming is a great workout option, if you have access to a pool," he notes. "I also suggest working out indoors if you have air conditioning."

Lipsey, who was previously a professional basketball player and former model, is passionate about fitness and wants to share his training concepts with others. Since his workouts primarily focus on core work, he loves a side plank hip dip and the beggar's plank.

“I keep my clients in top shape with workouts that focus on the chain reaction through your body through upper and lower body movements that keep your body always guessing," he says. "This recruits a ton of muscles resulting in major calorie loss .”

For more information on Core Concepts, click here .