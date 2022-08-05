Read on www.motorbiscuit.com
Related
How Much Does a Fully Loaded 2023 Kia Stinger GT2 Cost?
The new 2023 Kia Stinger GT2 is a great sports sedan option. However, how much does a fully loaded one cost? The post How Much Does a Fully Loaded 2023 Kia Stinger GT2 Cost? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Only 1 New American Car Costs Under $15,000 — but It Will Go Away Soon
With the high price of cars these days, this American car that costs less than $15,000 is an appealing choice. However, soon, it will no longer be available. The post Only 1 New American Car Costs Under $15,000 — but It Will Go Away Soon appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Consumer Reports Tells Us to Choose These SUVs Instead of Popular Models
You don't have to follow the crowd. Consumer Reports offers alternatives to popular SUVs that might not be the right ones to drive. The post Consumer Reports Tells Us to Choose These SUVs Instead of Popular Models appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Is a Kia Stinger Faster Than a Ford Mustang?
The Kia Stinger is a quick car with room for the family. However, how its not quite as quick as another affordable performance car, a Ford Mustang. The post Is a Kia Stinger Faster Than a Ford Mustang? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Most Fuel-Efficient Compact SUV Is Also the Fastest Compact SUV, According to Consumer Reports
Even with gas prices still painfully high, consumers’ love of the SUV has barely budged. This is in part because of the prevalence of hybrid powertrains. The 2022 Toyota Rav4 Prime is one of the finest examples on the market today. In fact, Consumer Reports found that the Rav4 Prime is not only the most fuel-efficient compact SUV, but it’s also the fastest Compact SUV on the market.
yankodesign.com
Volkswagen just announced that they’ve been working on their first eVTOL ‘flying car’
Volkswagen has thrown its cap in the eVTOL game, announcing their first ever ‘air taxi’ named the V.MO (short for Vertical Mobility). Coming from the VW China team, V.MO was created in partnership with London-based studio Tangerine and Sunward, a China-based aviation manufacturer, helped build the first-ever prototype. “In 2020, Volkswagen Group China launched a Vertical Mobility project to explore the next generation of mobility solutions, including the urban air mobility market and the extension of urban traffic into airspace”, said Volkswagen in a press release. “After intensive research, conceptual work, and development, the project team has now developed its first validation model – the V.MO.”
What are the 5 longest-lasting SUVs?
Do you want your SUV to last a long time? Check out these five SUVs that can drive for more than 200,000 miles. The post What are the 5 longest-lasting SUVs? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
4 Advantages of Buying a 2023 Toyota RAV4 Over a Honda CR-V
If you choose to buy the 2023 Toyota RAV4 over the 2023 Honda CR-V, you can benefit from four key advantages of the RAV4. The post 4 Advantages of Buying a 2023 Toyota RAV4 Over a Honda CR-V appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The 2023 Genesis G90 is Still a Bargain Even With a Price Increase
The 2023 Genesis G90 is looking to be one of the most impressive luxury cars. This new sedan will impress, even with a price increase! The post The 2023 Genesis G90 is Still a Bargain Even With a Price Increase appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Consider a Used 2020 Kia K900 for a More Luxurious Kia
The Kia K900 was unfortunately only around for a few year, but those few years were spectacular. Consider shopping for a used 2020 Kia K900. The post Consider a Used 2020 Kia K900 for a More Luxurious Kia appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Where Is the Actual Serial Number in a VIN?
A VIN can tell you a variety of things about the vehicle. So how do you find the actual serial number within the VIN? The post Where Is the Actual Serial Number in a VIN? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Is It Better To Buy a New Car or Fix Your Broken One in 2022?
As the price and wait for new cars increases, people are reconsidering costly repairs to older cars. The post Is It Better To Buy a New Car or Fix Your Broken One in 2022? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Honda Just Changed the Game With This 2023 Honda CR-V Standard Feature
The 2023 Honda CR-V comes packed with awesome new standard features. This new standard feature is one for the books. The post Honda Just Changed the Game With This 2023 Honda CR-V Standard Feature appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The List of Cash For Clunkers Cars Killed Will Make You Sick
The Cash For Clunkers program in 2009 did some good things, but you knew there had to be a few choice cars that were turned in, right? The post The List of Cash For Clunkers Cars Killed Will Make You Sick appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
2023 Toyota Highlander Platinum: What Does This Fully-Loaded SUV Offer?
Are you looking for a fully-loaded SUV to drive? Check out what the 2023 Toyota Highlander Platinum offers. The post 2023 Toyota Highlander Platinum: What Does This Fully-Loaded SUV Offer? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
2022 Chevrolet Bolt EUV Public Charging Station Pros & Cons
Charging a 2022 Chevrolet Bolt EUV at an Electrify America station revealed some payment-related problems, but the positive aspects outweigh the cons. The post 2022 Chevrolet Bolt EUV Public Charging Station Pros & Cons appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
NFL・
4 Advantages of Buying a Dodge Charger Over a Toyota Avalon
In case you're shopping between the 2022 Dodge Charger and the Toyota Avalon, here are four advantages the muscle has over the comfortable cruiser. The post 4 Advantages of Buying a Dodge Charger Over a Toyota Avalon appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Which 2022 Toyota Highlander Trim Is Best for the Money?
The 2022 Toyota Highlander is one of the most popular midsize SUVs available. Which is the best trim for the money? The post Which 2022 Toyota Highlander Trim Is Best for the Money? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
2023 Ford F-150 Lightning Just Got Shockingly Expensive
Find out why Ford is raising the price of the 2023 Ford F-150 Lightning far too high for the average buyer. The post 2023 Ford F-150 Lightning Just Got Shockingly Expensive appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The Mercedes-Benz EQB Is the Electric Luxury Compact SUV of the Future
The Mercedes-Benz EQB is an electric luxury compact SUV based on the Mercedes-Benz GLB. The EQB is the future of Mercedes luxury electric SUV models. Since the compact SUV segment is one of the most popular vehicle segments in the industry, the EQB could have a huge impact on the future of the Mercedes brand. Here’s why it’s such an impactful model.
MotorBiscuit
129K+
Followers
32K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT
At Motorbiscuit, our mission is to inform and entertain our readers with the latest automotive news, reviews, and buying advice. That means providing you with straightforward articles that are engaging and well-informed. Whether you’re looking for information on a potential purchase or an explanation of what’s going on in the news, we work hard to cover each topic in a balanced way, giving our readers insights they can trust.https://www.motorbiscuit.com/
Comments / 0