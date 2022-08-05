ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is a Kia Stinger Faster Than a Ford Mustang?

The Kia Stinger is a quick car with room for the family. However, how its not quite as quick as another affordable performance car, a Ford Mustang. The post Is a Kia Stinger Faster Than a Ford Mustang? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The Most Fuel-Efficient Compact SUV Is Also the Fastest Compact SUV, According to Consumer Reports

Even with gas prices still painfully high, consumers’ love of the SUV has barely budged. This is in part because of the prevalence of hybrid powertrains. The 2022 Toyota Rav4 Prime is one of the finest examples on the market today. In fact, Consumer Reports found that the Rav4 Prime is not only the most fuel-efficient compact SUV, but it’s also the fastest Compact SUV on the market.
Volkswagen just announced that they’ve been working on their first eVTOL ‘flying car’

Volkswagen has thrown its cap in the eVTOL game, announcing their first ever ‘air taxi’ named the V.MO (short for Vertical Mobility). Coming from the VW China team, V.MO was created in partnership with London-based studio Tangerine and Sunward, a China-based aviation manufacturer, helped build the first-ever prototype. “In 2020, Volkswagen Group China launched a Vertical Mobility project to explore the next generation of mobility solutions, including the urban air mobility market and the extension of urban traffic into airspace”, said Volkswagen in a press release. “After intensive research, conceptual work, and development, the project team has now developed its first validation model – the V.MO.”
The Mercedes-Benz EQB Is the Electric Luxury Compact SUV of the Future

The Mercedes-Benz EQB is an electric luxury compact SUV based on the Mercedes-Benz GLB. The EQB is the future of Mercedes luxury electric SUV models. Since the compact SUV segment is one of the most popular vehicle segments in the industry, the EQB could have a huge impact on the future of the Mercedes brand. Here’s why it’s such an impactful model.
