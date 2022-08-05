ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Livermore, CA

Crews get upper hand on brush fire burning in Livermore

By CBS San Francisco
 3 days ago

LIVERMORE -- Fire crews in Livermore are making progress on a fire that was burning near Las Positas Road Friday afternoon, according to authorities.

The Alameda County Fire Twitter account posted that crews were assisting the Livermore Fire Department on a fire burning on the 7500 block of Las Positas Road Friday afternoon at 2:12 p.m. The first call regarding the fire came in shortly before 2 p.m.

As of around 3:35 p.m., fire crews were getting knockdown on the fire, Alameda County officials said.

They also tweeted images of the earlier firefight.

So far, there are not details about how the fire started or if any structures were threatened or damaged.

