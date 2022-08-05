ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
One man shot, killed in Northwest Baltimore, police say

By CBS Baltimore Staff
 3 days ago

BALTIMORE -- Homicide detectives are investigating a shooting that killed a man in Northwest Baltimore on Friday, according to authorities.

Officers on patrol in the northwest part of the city heard gunshots coming from the 3900 block of West Belvedere Avenue at 5:03 p.m., police said.

They responded to the sound of gunshots and found a 25-year-old man who had been shot multiple times, according to authorities.

Medical personnel performed live-saving measures on the man. He was pronounced dead a short time later, police said.

Anyone with information about the shooting should contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.

Anonymous tipsters can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

