222 Offshore Australia Class 1 Update: Three Questions For Peter “Muddy” McGrath

Three Promotions Announced at CLH, CPAs & ConsultantsBuilding Indiana BusinessLa Porte, IN
Advanced Gadgets at Hoosier HospitalsBuilding Indiana BusinessIndiana State
This Indiana National Park has the Best Views of the Starry Night SkyTravel MavenIndiana State
Goodwill Industries of Michiana Adds New Excel Center VPBuilding Indiana BusinessMichiana, MI
Alzheimer’s Association Names Local Leader as Top Individual Fundraiser of the YearBuilding Indiana BusinessMichigan City, IN
WATCH: Startled Horse Goes Buck Wild and Stomps Out Giant Gator
When an alligator wandered too close to a wild horse, it found out just how powerful the 1,200-pound creature’s hooves are. By nature, wild horses can be pretty territorial and skeptical of any other species that venture near the herd. So, it’s not all that surprising that a stallion used all of its might to let the gator know it wasn’t welcome. In the video, the black horse looked up from its grazing spot to see the giant reptile making its way through the grass. Not taking any chances, the stallion reared up and immediately began attacking the alligator, stomping it with all four hooves over and over.
Maryland woman stabbed by 100-pound sailfish that leaped out of water off Florida coast
A Maryland woman was stabbed on a boat by a 100-pound sailfish that leaped out of the water as two other passengers were trying to catch the fish off the Florida coast, authorities said. The incident happened about 2 miles off Stuart, Florida, on the morning of July 19, according...
Two Alligators Kill a Florida Woman After Falling Into Pond at a Golf Course
An alligator attack led to the death of a Florida woman at a golf course pond last week. Local authorities confirm two alligators were involved in the assault. The duo gators snatched the woman who was struggling to stay above the surface after falling into the waters in the evening hours of Friday, July 15.
A Walrus Named Freya Is Sinking Boats And Causing Mayhem In Norway
A hefty and charismatic walrus named Freya is winning ardent fans and her share of haters after taking up residence in Norway harbors and hauling her 1,500-pound self up to lounge on boats. This has been a problem for boats that are “not walrus-worthy,” as German broadcaster Deutsche Welle put...
Wedding party tragedy as 20 women drown when overcrowded boat carrying guests capsizes while crossing river in Pakistan
At least 20 people drowned and another 30 were missing on Monday after a boat capsized in a river in central Pakistan, officials said. Most of those dead and missing are women and children, local reports said. The boat was carrying more than 100 people when it capsized. The overloaded...
Boy, 17, mauled in shark capital of the world after dozens of attacks and sightings shut down beaches across East Coast
A TEEN boy has suffered a possible shark bite in Florida, reports say. The state, which is known as the shark capital of the world, has seen at least 13 attacks this year, data shows. And, beaches along the East Coast have been forced to close after several sharks were...
Shark panic as enormous 7ft beast seen prowling close to the shore off popular beach
A POPULAR tourist beach was closed after a shark was spotted prowling near to the shore. The 6ft beast swam right up to where sunbathers would be relaxing on the beach in France as chilling video showed just its fin sticking out as it glided menacingly through the water. Video...
Sharks spotted in knee-deep water as swimmers run for safety
Sharks spotted in knee-deep water in Florida have sent beachgoers sprinting from the water, marking the latest incident of an uptick of sightings of the massive predators along the US northeast shorelines.On Saturday afternoon, Kara Skonieczny was at Neptune Beach in Jacksonville and was quick to whip out her camera and grab footage of a pair of sharks who had pulled up into the shallow water, Fox 13 first reported.The sighting quickly sent some swimmers sprinting for the shore, as one person in the video shared online can be heard shouting, “get out of the water”.The plea, however, was...
Teen’s face bitten by shark while he was catching lobster
A Florida teenager was bitten in the face by a shark last week. Thirteen-year-old Fischer Hricko, of Casselberry, had the scare of his life while he was catching lobsters with his family on 27 July, FOX35 first reported. Fischer’s mother, Rhiannon Hricko, was navigating the boat when she heard her son yelling for help. “He just popped up screaming ‘mom, mom, shark! Get me out of here! Get me out of the water!’” Ms Hricko told FOX. Fischer recounted the terrifying moments before he was pulled out of the water by his mother. “I saw a big [lobster] and...
Stingray impales beachgoer, and second visitor also stung, Florida officials say
A stingray impaled one beachgoer with a barb, and a second person was also stung while in ankle-deep water at Daytona Beach, a Florida official said. Shortly after 11 a.m. on July 31, a 24-year-old woman from Maryland stepped on a stingray and got a partial barb stuck in the bottom of her left foot, according to Deputy Chief Tamra Malphurs, spokeswoman for Volusia County Beach Safety Ocean Rescue.
Florida Woman Catches Enormous Sawfish Off the Beach, Estimated Between 800-1,000 Pounds
A Florida woman caught an enormous sawfish off the beach last Friday night. Jillian Sanders wants to become “Angler of the Year” by October. The title is given annually to the winner of the Fort Myers Beach Tarpon Club tarpon competition. This season, Sanders has landed three tarpons...
Rescuers heaved a massive sea turtle back into the ocean after it got stuck on a beachfront patio
After a large green sea turtle wandered onto a beachfront patio in Florida, it needed a little help from local rescuers to find its way back to sea.
This City in Indiana Was Just Named One of the Coolest Places to Live in America
Thrillist, an online media website that covers travel, food, and entertainment, has released their Coolest Small Cities in the United States list for 2022-2023 and their findings are based on quality of life, affordability, and urban amenities.
Cape Cod shark sightings – 30 great whites spotted off US coast in two days forcing beaches to close
AT least 30 great white sharks have been spotted lurking off Cape Cod in two days, forcing beaches to close. Data revealed that 14 beasts were detected on August 2 and there were 16 sightings on August 3, according to Sharktivity. Four great whites were spotted lurking by Chatham Harbor...
Half-blind arctic shark that can reach 25 feet spotted in the Caribbean as fishermen left puzzled by ‘unusual’ creature
A HALF-blind arctic shark has been spotted in the Caribbean, leaving fishermen puzzled by the "unusual" creature. The shark species typically lives in Arctic waters but was found thousands of miles away - off the coast of Belize. A doctoral candidate at Florida International University's Predator Ecology and Conservation lab...
The Clearest Lake in Indiana is a Must Visit
This small town in the northeastern section of the state is home to one of the clearest lakes we've ever seen. Whether you like to swim, boat, or just relax in the sun, this lake is the perfect place to spend the day. Keep reading to learn more.
DC Down Under: Why Crossing Australia’s Nullarbor Plain in an EV Is No Easy Task
Getty ImagesRogue kangaroos and the rarity of chargers are only the beginning of what makes crossing this desolate place risky in an EV.
Record amount of seaweed chokes Caribbean beaches and shoreline
Tons of brown algae are killing wildlife, discouraging tourism and releasing toxic gases along the Caribbean coast, from Puerto Rico to Barbados.
Once the fish factories and 'kidneys' of colder seas, Australia's decimated shellfish reefs are coming back
Australia once had vast oyster and mussel reefs, which anchored marine ecosystems and provided a key food source for coastal First Nations people. But after colonization, Europeans harvested them for their meat and shells and pushed oyster and mussel reefs almost to extinction. Because the damage was done early—and largely underwater—the destruction of these reefs was all but forgotten.
Florida alligator found with a knife stuck in its head is euthanized
An alligator in Florida had to be euthanized after it was found with a knife in its head, according to officials. The alligator – which was four feet, nine inches long – was reportedly seen swimming in a pond in Deltona, Florida, on Sunday, July 31, a Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) rep told Fox News Digital in an email.
