Demaryius Thomas' Death Due to Complications from 'A Seizure Disorder'

The death of former Denver Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas has been ruled by the Fulton Country Medical Examiner in Atlanta, GA, as, "complications of a seizure disorder."

Any real clarity on Thomas' death has been lost due to the autopsy report finding that his passing cannot directly be connected to any CTE brain injuries he sustained during his long and distinguished NFL career.

Ultimately, an ambiguous conclusion has been drawn by the medical examiner, in which the determination concludes with uncertainty on whether the cause of death was, "a result of natural causes or a sequela of head impacts."

The Fulton County Medical Examiner's report concluded that Thomas' fatal seizure couldn't be conclusively connected to his CTE diagnosis when finding that, "there is not a direct relationship between CTE and the development of the seizure disorder."

After his death, Thomas was diagnosed by researchers from Boston University as having Stage 2 chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE). Connecting repeated head injuries to potential, and in Thomas' case, lethal seizures, might appear obvious to laymen. Thus far, however, the medical experts, including the ones at BU, are yet to find concrete common ground.

Over the coming years, further advancements in medical technology and research might ultimately bring closure and comfort to Thomas' family. That's the hope.

Thomas died only two weeks away from his 34th birthday. He retired from the NFL last summer as the Broncos' No. 2 all-time leader in receptions, receiving yards, and receiving touchdowns behind only Rod Smith.

Thomas became one of just four players in NFL history to post five consecutive years with at least 90 receptions and 1,000 receiving yards from 2012-15. He earned a Pro Bowl nod in each of those seasons, joining Hall-of-Famers Shannon Sharpe and Steve Atwater as the only Broncos to ever earn five-straight Pro Bowl selections.

For now, the conclusion of the medical examiner in Georgia leaves more questions than it answers for everyone involved — including Thomas' family and legions of fans.

