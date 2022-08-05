Read on www.msnbc.com
MSNBC
Bombshell verdict stuns conspiracy theorist Alex Jones as Fox News braces amid lawsuit over election lies
A jury hits MAGA loyalist Alex Jones with $50 million in fines for lying about the Sandy Hook massacre and putting grieving parents through “hell.” MSNBC chief legal correspondent Ari Melber reports on the warning for other conspiracy theorists spewing lies. Fox News is facing a $1.6 billion lawsuit from Dominion Voting Systems, alleging the network lied about the election and defamed the company. Mother Jones’ David Corn saying, “This jury has sent a signal that we’re not gonna allow First Amendment rights to protect the promotion of reckless disinformation.”Aug. 9, 2022.
MSNBC
'We're following all leads': Jan. 6 member on Alex Jones' texts turned over to committee
Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., discusses texts messages from conspiracy theorist Alex Jones turned over to the January 6 committee as well as the Inflation Reduction Act.Aug. 9, 2022.
Marco Rubio Fires Warning to Biden Over Trump Mar-a-Lago Raid
The Florida Senator compared the raid at the former president's home to the actions of "Marxist dictatorships."
MSNBC
The problem with Trump’s response to the FBI ‘raid’ at Mar-a-Lago
There are so many scandals surrounding Donald Trump that when news broke about federal law enforcement executing a search warrant at the former president’s home, the political world had to collectively pause to ask an uncomfortable question: Which of the many ongoing investigations surrounding the Republican generated these developments?
MSNBC
Donald Trump says his Mar-a-Lago home was 'raided' by 'large group of FBI agents'
Donald Trump says his Mar-a-Lago home was “raided” by a “large group of FBI agents.” At Justice Department headquarters, a spokesperson declined to comment to NBC News. Rep. Ro Khanna joins The ReidOut with his perspective.Aug. 8, 2022.
MSNBC
Schumer: GOP's indulgence of 'MAGA Republicans' will backfire
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer talks with Rachel Maddow about the way the Republican Party has embraced the "MAGA Republicans" of Donald Trump's base and predicts and electoral backlash as traditional Republicans come to realize what has happened to their party. Aug. 9, 2022.
Top House Republican McCarthy threatens to investigate search of Trump’s home – live
Kevin McCarthy says he’ll consider creating special committee to investigate FBI search of Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home
MSNBC
Mishandling of documents 'clearest case against Trump': Rohde
David Rohde, executive editor of news for NewYorker.com, talks with Rachel Maddow about what his sources are telling him about the investigation into Donald Trump's handling of classified material and the care and caution Justice Department investigators are exercising as they proceed. Aug. 9, 2022.
MSNBC
The GOP's move to the extreme right goes back decades: Dana Milbank
Author and Washington Post columnist Dana Milbank joins Morning Joe to discuss his new book 'The Destructionists: The Twenty-Five Year Crack-Up of the Republican Party'.Aug. 8, 2022.
MSNBC
Mary Trump: Trump is 'panicked' after FBI search of Mar-a-Lago
The niece of former Pres. Donald Trump, Mary Trump, joins MSNBC's Lawrence O'Donnell to say she feels vindication after seeing the FBI search her uncle's Florida home noting - he isn't yet being held accountable - but is being treated like he's not above the law.Aug. 9, 2022.
MSNBC
'Astonishing': Search warrant reflects DOJ's lack of trust in Trump: Rosenberg
Chuck Rosenberg, former U.S. attorney, talks with Rachel Maddow about what can be concluded about the investigation into Donald Trump from what has been reported so far about the FBI's execution of a search warrant at Trump's Mar-a-Lago home. Aug. 9, 2022.
MSNBC
Secret Service facilitated FBI access to Mar-a-Lago, did not take part in search
Ken Dilianian shares new reporting from NBC News' Kelly O'Donnell that the FBI notified the Secret Service that a warrant would be executed at Mar-a-lago, and that Secret Service facilitated access to the Florida Trump property as fellow federal agents but did not take part in investigation or search.Aug. 9, 2022.
MSNBC
Classified documents at heart of FBI search of Trump's Mar-a-Lago
Jackie Alemany, political reporter for the Washington Post, talks with Rachel Maddow about the FBI executing a search warrant on Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home, reportedly in connection with an investigation of classified material Donald Trump removed from the White House. Aug. 9, 2022.
MSNBC
GOP midterm candidates aim to out-Trump one another
Midterm elections are less than 100 days out, and it’s clear how much of a hold Trump still has on the Republican party. Shermichael Singleton is joined by the Washington Post’s Dana Milbank to discuss. Aug. 8, 2022.
MSNBC
Pro-Trump Republicans play the victim with anti-cop rhetoric
Former President Donald Trump and his congressional allies haven't hidden their disdain for law enforcement. Their defense of the pro-Trump rioters who assaulted police during the Jan. 6 attack show they care little for officers' safety. You needn’t be a genius to get the underlying message: Conservatives — like Trump...
MSNBC
Evidence appears to bolster claims about Trump flushing materials
Donald Trump has long faced difficult questions about, among other things, document preservation. In June 2018, for example, Politico first reported that Trump had an “enduring habit” of ripping up papers, which meant there was an entire White House department dedicated to the task of retrieving the pieces, literally taping them back together again, and then passing them along to the National Archives.
MSNBC
Trump world furious over Mar-a-Lago search
Trump supporters are outraged after learning former Pres. Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home was searched by the FBI. NBC’s Ben Collins shares the online anger he’s seeing from Trump world.Aug. 9, 2022.
MSNBC
Good Liars on overcrowding at CPAC and the Big Lie
Jason Selvig and Davram Stiefler of the political comedy duo the ‘Good Liars’ join Yasmin Vossoughian to discuss their interactions with Trump supporters at CPAC, their encounter with Mike Lindell, and devotion to the Big Lie. Aug. 7, 2022.
MSNBC
GOP discovers new standards on the mishandling of classified info
If there was one thing Republicans cared about six years ago, it was how high-ranking officials dealt with classified materials. In fact, as recently as 2016, the GOP was certain — that is, the party at least pretended to be certain — that politicians disqualify themselves from positions of authority when they put documents at risk.
