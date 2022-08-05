ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

MSNBC

Bombshell verdict stuns conspiracy theorist Alex Jones as Fox News braces amid lawsuit over election lies

A jury hits MAGA loyalist Alex Jones with $50 million in fines for lying about the Sandy Hook massacre and putting grieving parents through “hell.” MSNBC chief legal correspondent Ari Melber reports on the warning for other conspiracy theorists spewing lies. Fox News is facing a $1.6 billion lawsuit from Dominion Voting Systems, alleging the network lied about the election and defamed the company. Mother Jones’ David Corn saying, “This jury has sent a signal that we’re not gonna allow First Amendment rights to protect the promotion of reckless disinformation.”Aug. 9, 2022.
POLITICS
MSNBC

The problem with Trump’s response to the FBI ‘raid’ at Mar-a-Lago

There are so many scandals surrounding Donald Trump that when news broke about federal law enforcement executing a search warrant at the former president’s home, the political world had to collectively pause to ask an uncomfortable question: Which of the many ongoing investigations surrounding the Republican generated these developments?
POTUS
Person
Alex Jones
MSNBC

Schumer: GOP's indulgence of 'MAGA Republicans' will backfire

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer talks with Rachel Maddow about the way the Republican Party has embraced the "MAGA Republicans" of Donald Trump's base and predicts and electoral backlash as traditional Republicans come to realize what has happened to their party. Aug. 9, 2022.
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

Mishandling of documents 'clearest case against Trump': Rohde

David Rohde, executive editor of news for NewYorker.com, talks with Rachel Maddow about what his sources are telling him about the investigation into Donald Trump's handling of classified material and the care and caution Justice Department investigators are exercising as they proceed. Aug. 9, 2022.
POTUS
MSNBC

Mary Trump: Trump is 'panicked' after FBI search of Mar-a-Lago

The niece of former Pres. Donald Trump, Mary Trump, joins MSNBC's Lawrence O'Donnell to say she feels vindication after seeing the FBI search her uncle's Florida home noting - he isn't yet being held accountable - but is being treated like he's not above the law.Aug. 9, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
News Break
Politics
MSNBC

Classified documents at heart of FBI search of Trump's Mar-a-Lago

Jackie Alemany, political reporter for the Washington Post, talks with Rachel Maddow about the FBI executing a search warrant on Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home, reportedly in connection with an investigation of classified material Donald Trump removed from the White House. Aug. 9, 2022.
POTUS
MSNBC

Pro-Trump Republicans play the victim with anti-cop rhetoric

Former President Donald Trump and his congressional allies haven't hidden their disdain for law enforcement. Their defense of the pro-Trump rioters who assaulted police during the Jan. 6 attack show they care little for officers' safety. You needn’t be a genius to get the underlying message: Conservatives — like Trump...
POTUS
MSNBC

Evidence appears to bolster claims about Trump flushing materials

Donald Trump has long faced difficult questions about, among other things, document preservation. In June 2018, for example, Politico first reported that Trump had an “enduring habit” of ripping up papers, which meant there was an entire White House department dedicated to the task of retrieving the pieces, literally taping them back together again, and then passing them along to the National Archives.
POTUS
MSNBC

Trump world furious over Mar-a-Lago search

Trump supporters are outraged after learning former Pres. Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home was searched by the FBI. NBC’s Ben Collins shares the online anger he’s seeing from Trump world.Aug. 9, 2022.
POTUS
MSNBC

Good Liars on overcrowding at CPAC and the Big Lie

Jason Selvig and Davram Stiefler of the political comedy duo the ‘Good Liars’ join Yasmin Vossoughian to discuss their interactions with Trump supporters at CPAC, their encounter with Mike Lindell, and devotion to the Big Lie. Aug. 7, 2022.
ENTERTAINMENT
MSNBC

GOP discovers new standards on the mishandling of classified info

If there was one thing Republicans cared about six years ago, it was how high-ranking officials dealt with classified materials. In fact, as recently as 2016, the GOP was certain — that is, the party at least pretended to be certain — that politicians disqualify themselves from positions of authority when they put documents at risk.
U.S. POLITICS

