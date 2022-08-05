ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
fox7austin.com

Officer-involved shooting in East Austin, suspect critically injured

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting in East Austin. The incident happened after 11 p.m. on August 8 on Cameron Road near Highway 290. Austin Police Chief Joseph Chacon says one officer pulled over a motorcyclist for a traffic violation, but the motorcyclist started...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Officers shoot suspect attempting to steal car near Cameron Road

AUSTIN, Texas — A motorcyclist is in the hospital after running from an Austin Police Department officer during a routine traffic stop on Cameron Road late Monday night. At around 11:15 p.m., police said an officer pulled over a motorcyclist on Cameron Road and US 290. The motorcyclist, who had a gun, began to run and the officer took off after him on foot.
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime#Shell
KVUE

SWAT team called after shooting near North Austin apartment complex

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department said officers were at a SWAT situation late Saturday night near an apartment complex in northeast Austin. APD said officers were called at 8:47 p.m. to the 9600 block of Middle Fiskville Road after reports of someone shooting a gun at nearby apartments. That's in North Austin right off of Interstate 35 near Rundberg Lane.
AUSTIN, TX
Austonia

Body found at Mt. Bonnell as another person is airlifted from cliff

A person fell off a cliff at Mt. Bonnell and was airlifted to a hospital on Saturday evening. Around 8:30 p.m., Austin-Travis County EMS, Austin Fire, Austin Police and STAR Flight responded to a fall off a cliff at the attraction. One adult was transported to Dell Seton Medical Center. Authorities did not reveal the identity of the person, or provide an update on their condition. Additionally, while searching for the person who fell, crews discovered the body of an "obviously deceased" adult. The person is believed to have been dead for several days, but no other information is available at this time.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Fire crews fight 7 separate grass fires in Travis County

MANOR, Texas - Travis County fire crews responded to several brush fires in the area on August 8. Officials said there were a total of seven separate grass fires with two of the locations moving into heavier fuels. Travis County ESD 12 said one of the fires was a brush...
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
KVUE

First responders find body while rescuing person who fell at Mt. Bonnell

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin first responders found the body of an adult Saturday evening while responding to a rescue call at Mt. Bonnell. Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS) tweeted shortly after 8:30 p.m. that paramedics, along with the Austin Fire Department, the Austin Police Department and STAR Flight were responding after a person fell from a cliff. They responded to the scene at Mt. Bonnell around 7:30 p.m.
AUSTIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy