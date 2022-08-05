A person fell off a cliff at Mt. Bonnell and was airlifted to a hospital on Saturday evening. Around 8:30 p.m., Austin-Travis County EMS, Austin Fire, Austin Police and STAR Flight responded to a fall off a cliff at the attraction. One adult was transported to Dell Seton Medical Center. Authorities did not reveal the identity of the person, or provide an update on their condition. Additionally, while searching for the person who fell, crews discovered the body of an "obviously deceased" adult. The person is believed to have been dead for several days, but no other information is available at this time.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO