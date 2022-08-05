Read on www.kvue.com
fox7austin.com
Officer-involved shooting in East Austin, suspect critically injured
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting in East Austin. The incident happened after 11 p.m. on August 8 on Cameron Road near Highway 290. Austin Police Chief Joseph Chacon says one officer pulled over a motorcyclist for a traffic violation, but the motorcyclist started...
Officers shoot suspect attempting to steal car near Cameron Road
AUSTIN, Texas — A motorcyclist is in the hospital after running from an Austin Police Department officer during a routine traffic stop on Cameron Road late Monday night. At around 11:15 p.m., police said an officer pulled over a motorcyclist on Cameron Road and US 290. The motorcyclist, who had a gun, began to run and the officer took off after him on foot.
Austin man faces murder charge after gas station shooting, 2 other wrecks, police say
According to an arrest affidavit, APD said Jose Ehuric Hernandez killed a man following "a physical altercation" at a Shell gas station located at 6310 E. Ben White Blvd. He faces a charge of first-degree murder.
KWTX
Police in Killeen investigating after individuals fire gun at vehicles, property
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Police say several vehicles and property were struck by rounds after a group of individuals fired a weapon Sunday afternoon in the 600 block of Hall Avenue. The rounds were fired shortly after 5 p.m. on Sunday, August 7 and multiple residents called police to report...
'An unfortunate incident' | Dog dies in car after driver arrested for DWI in Round Rock
ROUND ROCK, Texas — A dog that was in the car at the moment its driver was arrested for DWI died after the car’s engine and air conditioning turned off, Round Rock police said. At around 12:15 p.m. on Sunday, officers responded to a report of a reckless...
fox7austin.com
Body discovered at Mt. Bonnell over the weekend
A hiker was rescued and a body was discovered at Mt. Bonnell this past weekend. This comes as there have been more than 100 wilderness rescues this year.
fox7austin.com
Police looking for driver who hit two people in downtown Austin
On Saturday, July 16 around midnight, two people with the right-of-way entered the crosswalk at Lavaca and West Cesar Chavez Street in Downtown Austin. A dark four-door sedan turned left and hit the two people. The driver sped off.
SWAT team called after shooting near North Austin apartment complex
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department said officers were at a SWAT situation late Saturday night near an apartment complex in northeast Austin. APD said officers were called at 8:47 p.m. to the 9600 block of Middle Fiskville Road after reports of someone shooting a gun at nearby apartments. That's in North Austin right off of Interstate 35 near Rundberg Lane.
APD looking for man tied to criminal mischief after road rage
APD said when officers at a gas station in the 12000 block of Dessau Road, two drivers had been involved in "a disturbance." APD said the incident "escalated and resulted in damage to one vehicle."
Restaurant owner 'sick' after whole briskets stolen in burglary
The suspect broke into the restaurant in the early morning hours by jumping a fence and took more than 20 whole briskets that were still cooking.
mycanyonlake.com
Autopsy Reveals No Signs of Obvious Trauma on Body of Shana DiMambro, Spring Branch Resident Who Went Missing July 19
Comal County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) spokesperson Jennifer Smith said an autopsy on the body of 45-year-old Shana DiMambro, the Spring Branch resident who disappeared from her RV home in Spring Branch July 19, revealed no signs of obvious trauma. DiMambro’s remains were discovered July 29 just yards from where...
Body found during Mt. Bonnell rescue identified
A person was airlifted to a hospital after falling off a cliff at Mt. Bonnell Saturday evening.
1 Man Severely Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Austin (Austin, TX)
The Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services reported a motor vehicle crash in South Austin on Saturday night. According to the officials, a man was pinned inside [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Texas Drivers.
Austin Police Association reports homicide off of Ben White Boulevard
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Association (APA) was the first to report a homicide in southeast Austin on Friday. In a tweet shared Friday around 2:45 p.m., the APA said officers and detectives were investigating a shooting off of Ben White Boulevard. The tweet included a screenshot that...
mycanyonlake.com
CCSO Investigating ‘Domestic Dispute’ That Left Spring Branch Resident Dead
Authorities are trying to get to the bottom of what really happened in the death of a 36-year-old Mexican national found dead Wednesday from a gunshot wound in a home in the 100 block of Navigator Lane in Spring Branch. The death was reported Wednesday by 53-year-old Eve Escobedo, who...
Body found at Mt. Bonnell as another person is airlifted from cliff
A person fell off a cliff at Mt. Bonnell and was airlifted to a hospital on Saturday evening. Around 8:30 p.m., Austin-Travis County EMS, Austin Fire, Austin Police and STAR Flight responded to a fall off a cliff at the attraction. One adult was transported to Dell Seton Medical Center. Authorities did not reveal the identity of the person, or provide an update on their condition. Additionally, while searching for the person who fell, crews discovered the body of an "obviously deceased" adult. The person is believed to have been dead for several days, but no other information is available at this time.
fox7austin.com
Fire crews fight 7 separate grass fires in Travis County
MANOR, Texas - Travis County fire crews responded to several brush fires in the area on August 8. Officials said there were a total of seven separate grass fires with two of the locations moving into heavier fuels. Travis County ESD 12 said one of the fires was a brush...
First responders find body while rescuing person who fell at Mt. Bonnell
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin first responders found the body of an adult Saturday evening while responding to a rescue call at Mt. Bonnell. Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS) tweeted shortly after 8:30 p.m. that paramedics, along with the Austin Fire Department, the Austin Police Department and STAR Flight were responding after a person fell from a cliff. They responded to the scene at Mt. Bonnell around 7:30 p.m.
fox7austin.com
Hays County Most Wanted fugitive arrested, charged with 17 counts of vehicle burglary
HAYS COUNTY, Texas - A Most Wanted fugitive in Hays County has been captured in Austin. Jeremy Rasco, 23, was wanted on 17 counts of Vehicle Burglary, four counts or Credit Card Abuse and two counts of Theft of Firearm. The Austin Police Department assisted Hays County Sheriff's Office in...
