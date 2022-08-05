Read on www.thehollywoodgossip.com
SheKnows
The Bold & Beautiful Bombshell That Could Destroy Quinn and Carter’s Joyous Reunion
The consequences of a past decision could send this happy couple into a downward spiral. Everything’s coming up roses for one of Bold & Beautiful’s sexiest couples, the newly-reunited Carter and Quinn, but we have to wonder if it’s too good to last. They are on a soap opera after all — it’s only a matter of time before something cuts in on their bliss, right?!
Inside ‘The Family Chantel’ Stars Chantel Everett and Pedro Jimeno’s Divorce: Everything We Know
The Family Chantel stars Chantel Everett and Pedro Jimeno had a rocky relationship leading up to Pedro filing for divorce in May 2022. The news of their divorce broke after fans watched their tumultuous relationship play out during season 4 of their spinoff series, which premiered in early June. Throughout the season, Pedro accused his wife of being “lazy,” while Chantel had concerns over her husband’s relationship with a coworker, which led her to accuse him of infidelity.
Former 'Bachelor' Contestant Madi Prewett Is Engaged to the Son of a Billionaire
Former Bachelor contestant Madison Prewett captioned her Instagram post celebrating her engagement to Grant Michael Troutt with five simple words: "You were worth the wait." Madi was previously a frontrunner on Pilot Pete's season of The Bachelor. However, Pete and Madi quickly realized their incompatibility when it came to the infamous fantasy suite dates. Madi was (and is) a devout Christian, and told Peter that she was saving herself for marriage.
Popculture
'90 Day Fiancé' Alum Gets Married Following Divorce From TLC Show Marriage
Jorge Nava is a married man again! The 90 Day Fiancé alum, who stepped into the spotlight with ex-wife Anfisa Arkhipchenko back in Season 4 of the TLC show, officially tied the knot with longtime girlfriend Rhoda Blua Sunday in Las Vegas, TMZ reports. Rhoda, who is legally taking Jorge's last name, reportedly married the father of her two children at a Vegas wedding chapel before the two hit the strip for a night of gambling and celebration.
bravotv.com
Teresa Giudice Shared a Glorious Photo with Her "Best Friends" from Her Bridal Shower
The RHONJ cast member also penned a sweet message to her daughters after celebrating her upcoming nuptials. Teresa Giudice is sharing another sweet moment from her bridal shower. The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member recently took to Instagram to post a glorious photo from the special occasion featuring her "best friends:" her four daughters, Gia, Gabriella, Milania, and Audriana.
Where Is Jana Duggar? She Just Resurfaced on a Friend’s Instagram
Where has Jana Duggar been? She recently resurfaced on a friend's Instagram Stories after not posting much since Josh Duggar's trial.
‘Virgin River’: Mel’s Baby Was Originally Going to Be Her Late Husband’s Child
On 'Virgin River' the baby that Mel is carrying is Jack's but originally the baby was going to be her late husband's child.
bravotv.com
Milania Giudice Just Recreated an Iconic RHONJ Moment While Visiting Her Dad Joe in the Bahamas
The RHONJ daughter reminded us of one of her ultimate throwback moments. Many Bravolebs have released songs over the years, and they have all touched our hearts. But, we should note, that we are still singing the bop that Milania Giudice released a few years back. That track, of course, is "I Can't Wait to Grow Up." During a recent trip to visit her dad, Joe Giudice, in the Bahamas, The Real Housewives of New Jersey daughter performed the iconic tune, and her proud dad shared the moment on Instagram.
bravotv.com
Phaedra Parks on Her "Evolved" New Look: "I'm More Comfortable with Who I Am"
The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Ex-Wives Club cast member says she finally feels "free to be who I want to be." Phaedra Parks has never slacked in the style department, and yet, her latest ensembles are some of her best. A few recent highlights: the head-to-toe Versace getup she donned for her cameo on The Real Housewives of Dubai and the ultra sexy cutout gown she wore to The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Ex-Wives Club premiere party. Not to mention she's been more playful than ever with her hair. On Ex-Wives Club, Phaedra's fabulous hairstyles ranged from long blonde waves to short black bobs. On Instagram, she's even sported turquoise curls.
‘Big Brother 24’ Fans React to Taylor’s Speech to Nicole, ‘Savage Without Being Classless!’
Nicole Layog and Taylor Hale's complicated relationship comes to an end on 'Big Brother 24' with a speech.
Mom's Missing Mexico! Tarek El Moussa Shares Why Wife Heather Rae Young Skipped Their Family Vacation
Mom’s missing Mexico!Although at first, it may have seemed like HGTV star Tarek El Moussa’s entire family was accounted for in his recent Instagram post depicting his trip to Mexico, there was one El Moussa missing — his pregnant wife, Heather Rae Young. On Monday, August, 1, the Flip or Flop alum shared a sweet group snap depicting his family — including his two children with ex-wife Christina Hall, Taylor, 10, and Brayden, 6 — enjoying their tropical vacation, explaining that Young had to sit this trip out due to doctor’s orders.“Family trips to Cabo are always a good idea,”...
realitytitbit.com
Thais and Patrick dancing on IG shows they're still together after 90 Day Fiancé
Thais Ramone and Patrick Mendes are one of the 90 Day Fiancé season 9 couples. The show kicked off in 2022 and features couples from all over the world. Most 90 Day couples met online and try to make their relationships work out in real life during the 90-day K1 visa process.
‘90 Day Fiancé’ Star Angela Deem Filmed Being a ‘Karen’ on a Flight
'90 Day Fiancé' star, Angela Deem was filmed freaking out on a flight attendant before exiting the plane. Check out the video here.
Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis Enjoy Santa Barbara Beach Day Amid News of His Health Battle
Watch: Ashton Kutcher "Lucky to Be Alive" After Rare Health Condition. Ashton Kutcher is enjoying all that life has to offer. Before the Two and a Half Men alum shared that he was diagnosed with a rare form of vasculitis, he was spotted enjoying quality time at the beach in Santa Barbara with his wife Mila Kunis Aug. 6.
Kylie Jenner and daughter Stormi put on a fashionable display in London: ‘The coolest duo’
Fans can’t get enough of Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s “fashion icon” daughter Stormi, after she was seen on multiple outings with the couple this week.The family’s trip to London comes as Scott is set to perform at the O2 Arena on Sunday (6 August).On Friday, Jenner and Stormi were seen holding hands in central London as they headed out to dinner at Sexy Fish restaurant.Jenner demanded attention in an oversized, royal blue leather jacket with fur trim from Alexandre Vauthier. She paired the statement piece with matching lace-up heeled sandals.Accompanying her mother, Stormi cut a stylish figure...
HGTV Star Shea Hicks Whitfield Welcomes First Baby: 'We Loved You Before We Knew You'
The real-estate agent, who stars on HGTV's hit series Bargain Block, welcomed her first child with husband Terry Whitfield: a baby boy the couple have named Beau James Whitfield. Announcing the happy news on Instagram Thursday night, Shea described Beau as her "rainbow baby" — a term given to babies...
The Hollywood Gossip
Jinger Duggar Rocks Shortest Dress Yet: Is She TRYING to Piss Off Jim Bob?
Jinger Duggar has been rebelling against her problematic parents since long before the world learned exactly how monstrous and abusive they are. Sure, we always knew they were crazy, but few people imagined they would be guilty of anything so horrible as enabling Josh’s abusive behavior and helping him cover up his crimes.
bravotv.com
Teresa Giudice Glows in a White Lace Corset Dress at Her Bridal Shower
The RHONJ cast member dazzled in a flirty strapless minidress while feting her upcoming wedding. Teresa Giudice showed off her glamorous sense of style while celebrating her upcoming wedding with family and friends. The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member dazzled in a white lace dress at her recent bridal shower.
‘Married at First Sight’: Stacia Says She Doesn’t Want Her Marriage to Nate ‘Disrespected’ In Teaser for Next Episode
Nate's friendship with Megan could be an issue in his marriage to Stacia, a teaser for the next episode of 'Married at First Sight' hints.
Popculture
