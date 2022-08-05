The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Ex-Wives Club cast member says she finally feels "free to be who I want to be." Phaedra Parks has never slacked in the style department, and yet, her latest ensembles are some of her best. A few recent highlights: the head-to-toe Versace getup she donned for her cameo on The Real Housewives of Dubai and the ultra sexy cutout gown she wore to The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Ex-Wives Club premiere party. Not to mention she's been more playful than ever with her hair. On Ex-Wives Club, Phaedra's fabulous hairstyles ranged from long blonde waves to short black bobs. On Instagram, she's even sported turquoise curls.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 4 DAYS AGO