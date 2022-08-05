Leander ISD changes the start/end of school days to deal with bus driver shortage

Read on cbsaustin.com
One school is turning the page on the teacher shortage
Timer Ridge Elementary in Killeen is preparing student teachers for the future. Administration hopes their mentorship program will make for a positive impact.
Kyle PD starts new unit monitoring commercial vehicles
In an area that continues to grow in size, people in Hays County said traffic crashes continue to grow with it. However, the City of Kyle's Police Department launched an initiative to keep roads safer by monitoring commercial vehicles.
Here’s why school districts aren’t offering free meals to all kids this year
A federal program that funded free school meals for students regardless of income has ended this year, meaning families may have to apply for free or reduced-cost lunches.
Cedar Park nonprofit Austin Steam Train Association commemorates railroad history with hill country rides
The Austin Steam Train Association is leasing this HZRX Diesel 3134 locomotive while its diesel engine is undergoing restoration work. (Claire Shoop/Community Impact Newspaper) As the only nonprofit railroad in Texas, the Austin Steam Train Association, based in Cedar Park, invests in restoring, preserving and showcasing vintage train cars and...
AISD's Back-to-School BASH returns in-person Saturday
AUSTIN, Texas — Thousands of students and parents attended Austin ISD's annual Back-to-School BASH on Saturday as it returned in person. The BASH was held at the Palmer Events Center, located at 900 Barton Springs Road, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event welcomes AISD families and students...
Parents raise concerns about school safety at Oak Hill Elementary
Some Austin ISD parents are worried about school safety at Oak Hill Elementary. A bond up for vote this year allocates funds for safety upgrades to the school.
Leander ISD changes course on long-term growth plan after failed bond
As Leander ISD continues to project enrollment growth year over year, officials are finding new solutions to plan facilities and keep up with the growth in the wake of last year’s failed bond propositions. LISD has its focus set on opening North Elementary School in the Bryson community and...
Get back to school and back to clean with Zerorez Austin!
The kids are heading back to school so now is the perfect time to get back to clean! Zerorez Austin can bring your home back to life with amazingly clean carpet, stunning tile, gleaming hardwoods, and upholstery that looks like new. Co-owner and general manager of Zerorez Austin, Brad McKee, is here to tell us more.
Austin nonprofit launches CDL refugee training program
This summer, Austin-based nonprofit Global Impact Initiative launched an online CDL exam preparation course that incorporates ESL instruction, so students can become proficient in English and eligible to sit for the written exam.
Fire crews fight 7 separate grass fires in Travis County
MANOR, Texas - Travis County fire crews responded to several brush fires in the area Monday night. Travis County ESD 12 said crews went to a brush fire near Fuchs Grove and Gregg Lane. There were a total of seven separate grass fires with two of the locations moving into heavier fuels.
Police in Killeen investigating after individuals fire gun at vehicles, property
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Police say several vehicles and property were struck by rounds after a group of individuals fired a weapon Sunday afternoon in the 600 block of Hall Avenue. The rounds were fired shortly after 5 p.m. on Sunday, August 7 and multiple residents called police to report...
Restaurant owner 'sick' after whole briskets stolen in burglary
The suspect broke into the restaurant in the early morning hours by jumping a fence and took more than 20 whole briskets that were still cooking.
Williamson County homeowners concerned about growing rock crushing operations
Wilco Aggregates recently filed an application with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality for an air quality permit to operate on the Armadillo Ranch on County Road 284.
Update: Leander ISD still working to fill positions as school year nears
The Leander ISD board of trustees received an update on staffing and vacant positions at the Aug. 4 meeting. (Zacharia Washington/Community Impact Newspaper) Leander ISD staff provided the board of trustees with an update on campus and noncampus, or nonteaching, vacancies at the Aug. 4 meeting. The district is now...
Via 313 Pizzeria workers vote to unionize
Workers rallied outside the Detriot-style pizzeria's location on Guadalupe Street just north of the University of Texas at Austin campus.
5 new businesses now open or coming soon in Pflugerville
Several new businesses are now open or will open soon in Pflugerville, including an independent book shop and a climbing center. The Book Burrow opened a brick-and-mortar space July 12 at 2401 W. Pecan St., Ste. 102, Pflugerville. Owner Kelsey Black said the shop sells children’s, young adult and adult books in all genres. Customers may send an email for more information to [email protected] or reach out on social media. 512-670-8441. www.thebookburrowbookstore.com.
APD: Suspect trying to steal vehicle shot by law enforcement
The Austin Police Department said an APD officer and a trooper with the Texas Department of Public Safety fired gunshots during an attempted carjacking on Cameron Road late Monday night, hitting the suspect.
Austin animal shelters struggling with overcrowding
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin's animal shelters are struggling with overcrowding while facing the challenges of maintaining the city's no-kill status. Hundreds of animals are living in pop-up crates at the Austin Animal Center (AAC) as people aren't adopting like they were before. Austin's shelters are packed with hundreds of...
Police looking for driver who hit two people in downtown Austin
On Saturday, July 16 around midnight, two people with the right-of-way entered the crosswalk at Lavaca and West Cesar Chavez Street in Downtown Austin. A dark four-door sedan turned left and hit the two people. The driver sped off.
Dog dies in parked, running car waiting for animal control after owner’s DWI arrest
An unusual situation in Round rock shows just how dangerous this can be - even if a car is running.
