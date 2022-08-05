Albany Fire Department collects school supplies for local students

Read on wfxl.com
wfxl.com
Multiple agencies respond to fire at Elberta Crate and Box Company
On August 5, Decatur County Fire and Rescue and Bainbridge Public Safety were dispatched to a fire at Elberta Crate and Box Company. The first responding units arrived at the scene and found heavy fire coming from the structure. Personnel from Climax, Attapulgus, Brinson, Blackjack, Faceville, Mount Pleasant, Kendrick, and...
WALB 10
Nigel Brown supporters demand community leaders take action
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Many protesters at Monday’s event say that it is up to both the community and its leader to make a change. Nigel’s mother, Yolander Brown, says she believes the officers working on her son’s case have done a good job of keeping her informed.
Post-Searchlight
Decatur County Fire & Rescue deems house fire a total loss
Tragedy struck this Tuesday when a fire engulfed a home just outside of Climax. Decatur County Fire and Rescue’s chief Charlie McCann and firefighter/public information officer Tyler Dalton spoke to the Post-Searchlight about the incident. According to both, no determination about the cause of the fire has yet to be made, with Dalton describing the damage as a total loss. “By the time they called us, there was heavy black smoke you could see all the way from 84,” he said. The fire appears to have started in proximity to the house’s deck. “I’d say it started outside and went in the house, by the way it looked,” McCann said.
wfxl.com
Albany woman injured in accidental shooting
Albany authorities are investigating the alleged accidental shooting of a woman. Early this morning, an Albany police officer was dispatched to the 1600 Block of N Madison Street. The victim's aunt told authorities that the suspect who shot her niece goes by the name Dylan and was standing on the...
wfxl.com
Albany Police Department investigating after woman allegedly shot in leg while driving
One woman was left injured following aggravated assault incident in Dougherty County Saturday. A black female at Phoebe Main told authorities she left Club Legend at 3:30 a.m. She stated while traveling in the 1100 Block of Radium Springs Road she felt a sharp pain in her leg. The victim...
wfxl.com
Death investigation underway after body found in Albany
An death investigation is underway after a body was found on a bench Saturday night at in Albany. Shortly after 8 p.m. on August 6, an Albany police officer was dispatched to 1000 W Highland Avenue. A black male, later identified as Joel Shealy, was found lying on a bench...
Wisconsin firefighters rescue worker who fell into concrete mixer
VIENNA, Wis. — Wisconsin firefighters rescued a maintenance worker who was stuck in the drum of a concrete mixing truck, authorities said. The man fell into the empty drum while doing work in Vienna, located about 85 miles west of Milwaukee, WMTV reported. There was no concrete in the drum but it was spinning when the man tumbled into the mixer on Monday at about 9:30 p.m. CDT, the television station reported.
Georgia school bus driver killed in wreck with utility truck
THOMASTON, Ga, (AP) – A Georgia school bus driver has died after a school bus and utility truck collided Friday morning south of Atlanta. Two students suffered minor injuries. The bus driver was working for the Thomaston-Upson County school district. The Georgia State Patrol says 69-year-old Sebastian Ciarcia of Yatesville was driving. State troopers say […]
WALB 10
Albany kids event raises money for school supplies
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - It’s always nice to hear about good things happening in the Good Life City. One Albany business is trying to end gun violence in the city by hosting an event where kids can just have fun. “I like this, and I thank them for doing...
WALB 10
Albany community reflects on 1 year since Nigel Brown’s death
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - On August 8, Yolander Brown will memorialize a full year since her son, Nigel, was killed in his sleep. Since his death, Yolander has hosted many events to help spread awareness in hopes it will help find the killer and help her family with the loss. One of those was a car wash to help pay for Nigel’s funeral.
Darton Health Professions Foundation awards $61,000 in scholarships
ALBANY — The Darton Health Professions Foundation recently announced more than $61,000 in scholarship awards to students for the fall 2022 semester. “This round, we received excellent applications from students who were academically astute and presented a wide range of financial needs,” Randae Davis, executive director of the Darton Foundation, said in a news release. “More than 165 applicants applied for our named, endowed and need-based scholarships, and we switched to a new application portal that reduced the duplication of applying for multiple scholarships. This new system made it easier to upload supporting documentation, and it was a great process.”
WALB 10
Grady Co. Schools navigates bus driver shortage
CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) - Grady County Schools has a new superintendent, Dr. Eric McFee. With that comes new goals. One of them is to prepare its students for the workforce. McFee said that it is the school district’s objective to make their kids able to fit the jobs available in Grady County.
WALB 10
Death investigation underway in Arlington
ARLINGTON, Ga. (WALB) - A death investigation is underway in Arlington, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI). On Saturday, the Early County Sheriff’s Office asked the GBI to investigate after Justin Harris, 21, was found shot to death in his home. Shortly before 3 p.m., the sheriff’s...
wfxl.com
Police say man was assaulted by seven then hit by intoxicated driver
One man has been arrested for driving under the influence after hitting a man in a convenience store parking lot. August 4, an Albany Police officer was dispatched to Brother’s Corner Store in the 1100 Block of Newton Rd. At the scene, the responding officer found the victim lying...
WALB 10
1 dead in Berrien Co. drowning
ALAPHA, Ga. (WALB) - One person is dead after a reported drowning incident that happened Friday, according to Berrien County Sheriff’s Office. Around 7 p.m., deputies said four men were swimming at the 135 bridge, a popular swim spot on the Alapaha River. One man fell into a hole,...
wfxl.com
One year later and still no justice for Nigel Brown
August 9th marks a year that 9 year old Nigel Brown was hit with a stray bullet and killed while laying in his own bed. Brown's killer has yet to be identified by law enforcement. And members of the Albany community are asking for answers. “It’s scary. It’s scary and...
wfxl.com
Progress finally underway for Albany and Dougherty Co. SPLOST negotiations
The ongoing debate between Dougherty County and the City of Albany's SPLOST negotiations have yet to reach a conclusion. Both entities met on Monday as they came up with SPLOST offers that leaders on both sides believe to be progress made. At Monday's Dougherty County Commission Meeting, there was discussion...
wfxl.com
HHS awards over $200,000 to four SWGA health centers
Four local health centers in Southwest Georgia received a combined $262,200 from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to advance health equity through better data. Today, during National Health Center Week, the HHS through the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA), awarded $2,226,696 in American Rescue Plan...
wfxl.com
GBI investigating Americus homicide
SUMTER COUNTY, Ga. (WFXL) - The GBI is investigating a homicide in Americus. The homicide occurred in the 220 Block of Brookdale Drive. Shortly before 8:30 a.m. Monday morning, the Americus Police Department contacted the GBI regional investigative office in Americus and requested assistance with the death investigation. The investigation...
WALB 10
Body found at Albany sports complex
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An investigation is underway after a body was found Saturday night at Highland Sports Complex. Investigators said Joel Shealy,57, was found dead on the baseball field located on South Slappey Boulevard. This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is learned.
