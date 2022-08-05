ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Actress Anne Heche seriously injured after crashing car into California home

WOKV
WOKV
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qZbVt_0h6h4g5x00

LOS ANGELES — Emmy Award winner Anne Heche was reportedly seriously injured after apparently crashing her car into a home in a Los Angeles neighborhood, according to KTTV.

According to KCBS-TV, a 2020 Mini Cooper owned by Heche was traveling at a high rate of speed when it went off the road and slammed into a two-story Mar Vista home Friday morning, setting it on fire.

“The vehicle was heading east on Preston Way at a high rate of speed, entered the T intersection at Preston Way and Walgrove Ave, ran off the road and collided with the residence in the 1700 block of Walgrove,” a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson told Deadline.

Heche hasn’t been officially identified by authorities and representatives for the actor have not released a statement.

Video obtained by KCBS shows security footage of a blue Mini Cooper owned by Heche speeding down a residential street before the crash.

Images from KTTV appear to show Heche taken away in an ambulance.

The driver suffered burns and was taken to the hospital where she is reportedly in critical condition, according to CNN. Over 59 firefighters fought the resulting house fire, according to KTTV.

The homeowner, who was in the backyard at the time of the crash, was not injured, according to KNBC.

Video from KCBS showed the car being removed from the property by a tow truck following the accident.

Heche is known for her roles in multiple TV shows, soap operas and movies including “Six Days, Seven Nights” and “I Know What You Did Last Summer.” She won a Daytime Emmy Award and two Soap Opera Digest Awards for her role on “Another World.”

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WOKV

Nurse whom police said caused deadly LA crash charged

The woman whom police said ran a red light, causing a crash that killed several people, has been charged. The Los Angeles County District Attorney announced Monday that Nicole Lorraine Linton has been charged with six counts of murder and five counts of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence, The Associated Press reported.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WOKV

Driver in LA crash that killed 5 charged with murder

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — The driver suspected of causing a fiery crash that killed five people, including a pregnant woman, was charged Monday with murder. Nicole Lorraine Linton was charged with six counts of murder and five counts of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence, according to the Los Angeles County district attorney's office. One murder charge was filed for the pregnant woman's unborn child.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WOKV

Southwest attendant suffers broken back in hard landing

DALLAS — (AP) — A Southwest Airlines flight attendant suffered a compression fracture to a vertebra in her upper back during a hard landing last month in California, according to federal safety investigators. The National Transportation Safety Board said the impact of landing was so hard that the...
SANTA ANA, CA
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
8K+
Followers
81K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy