SPLOST agreement not yet found between City of Albany and Dougherty County

Progress finally underway for Albany and Dougherty Co. SPLOST negotiations
The ongoing debate between Dougherty County and the City of Albany's SPLOST negotiations have yet to reach a conclusion. Both entities met on Monday as they came up with SPLOST offers that leaders on both sides believe to be progress made. At Monday's Dougherty County Commission Meeting, there was discussion...
HHS awards over $200,000 to four SWGA health centers
Four local health centers in Southwest Georgia received a combined $262,200 from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to advance health equity through better data. Today, during National Health Center Week, the HHS through the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA), awarded $2,226,696 in American Rescue Plan...
City of Thomasville launches sustainability campaign
The City of Thomasville is launching a sustainability campaign, "Sustain Thomasville: Small Changes, Big Impact." The campaign highlights initiatives and programs set by the City of Thomasville aimed at making Thomasville more sustainable. "I am very excited about the launch of this program. It markets our efforts in sustainability, which...
One year later and still no justice for Nigel Brown
August 9th marks a year that 9 year old Nigel Brown was hit with a stray bullet and killed while laying in his own bed. Brown's killer has yet to be identified by law enforcement. And members of the Albany community are asking for answers. “It’s scary. It’s scary and...
City of Thomasville welcomes film industry
The City of Thomasville says it is camera ready and film friendly. "Over the last four years, Thomasville has become a desired backdrop for the independent film industry, with five movies made in Thomas County, attracting award-winning actors to star in those films." said the city. Thomasville has experienced success...
GBI investigating Americus homicide
SUMTER COUNTY, Ga. (WFXL) - The GBI is investigating a homicide in Americus. The homicide occurred in the 220 Block of Brookdale Drive. Shortly before 8:30 a.m. Monday morning, the Americus Police Department contacted the GBI regional investigative office in Americus and requested assistance with the death investigation. The investigation...
On the Farm: Turner Co. man named Farmer of the Year
TURNER COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA)- Spend just a few moments chatting with the 2022 Swisher/Sunbelt Ag Expo Georgia Farmer of the Year, and you'll find Scotty Raines emanates down-to-earth humility and out-of-this-world faith. "I can see so much more-- farmers who are most deserving of the award than I am," says...
Multiple agencies respond to fire at Elberta Crate and Box Company
On August 5, Decatur County Fire and Rescue and Bainbridge Public Safety were dispatched to a fire at Elberta Crate and Box Company. The first responding units arrived at the scene and found heavy fire coming from the structure. Personnel from Climax, Attapulgus, Brinson, Blackjack, Faceville, Mount Pleasant, Kendrick, and...
Death investigation underway after body found in Albany
An death investigation is underway after a body was found on a bench Saturday night at in Albany. Shortly after 8 p.m. on August 6, an Albany police officer was dispatched to 1000 W Highland Avenue. A black male, later identified as Joel Shealy, was found lying on a bench...
Albany woman injured in accidental shooting
Albany authorities are investigating the alleged accidental shooting of a woman. Early this morning, an Albany police officer was dispatched to the 1600 Block of N Madison Street. The victim's aunt told authorities that the suspect who shot her niece goes by the name Dylan and was standing on the...
Albany Police Department investigating after woman allegedly shot in leg while driving
One woman was left injured following aggravated assault incident in Dougherty County Saturday. A black female at Phoebe Main told authorities she left Club Legend at 3:30 a.m. She stated while traveling in the 1100 Block of Radium Springs Road she felt a sharp pain in her leg. The victim...
Police say man was assaulted by seven then hit by intoxicated driver
One man has been arrested for driving under the influence after hitting a man in a convenience store parking lot. August 4, an Albany Police officer was dispatched to Brother’s Corner Store in the 1100 Block of Newton Rd. At the scene, the responding officer found the victim lying...
Sylvester Police Department searching for man who fled scene after traffic stop
The Sylvester Police Department needs the public's help in locating a wanted individual. SPD is actively looking for Ricardo Hamilton. Yesterday afternoon, Hamilton fled on foot after being pulled over for a traffic violation. According to SPD, Hamilton also has outstanding state warrants. If you have any information on Hamilton's...
