Rick Roberts: Who Would You Like To Run For President In 2024?

Collin County could change how it pays sheriff's office employees, depending on how budget talks go. Right now, most Collin County employees get raises based on a pay-for-performance system. But Sheriff Jim Skinner said that system doesn’t work for his office, so he and the commissioner’s court are talking about what would work best as the county plans out its budget for the upcoming fiscal year that starts Oct. 1.

COLLIN COUNTY, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO