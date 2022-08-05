Israel Adesanya vs. Alex Pereira headed to Madison Square Garden for UFC 281

Read on www.mmafighting.com
MMA Fighting
UFC Vegas 59 video: Mayra Bueno Silva wins armbar submission after ref misses tap, polls judges
Mayra Bueno Silva released an armbar she said had produced a tap from Stephanie Egger. But when Egger sat up, she did not concede to the submission, prompting referee Chris Tognoni to poll the judges at UFC Vegas 59. After cageside judge Ron McCarthy said he “absolutely 100 percent” backed...
MMA Fighting
Jiu-jitsu legend Leandro Lo shot to death in Brazil
Leandro Lo was declared brain dead after getting shot in the head during a concert in Sao Paulo on early Sunday morning, his lawyer confirmed to news outlet G1. According to the police report filed Sunday (h/t Combate), before Lo was confirmed dead, police officer Henrique Otávio Oliveira Velozo is a suspect in the investigation of Lo’s murder.
MMA Fighting
‘Obviously she tapped’: Fighters react to confusion over Mayra Bueno Silva’s win at UFC Vegas 59
UFC Vegas 59 certainly got off to a … confusing start. Kicking off the entire night of action inside the UFC APEX, bantamweight Mayra Bueno Silva and Stephanie Egger both looked to keep their names etched into the win column. Right out of the gate, both women found themselves...
MMA Fighting
UFC Vegas 59 video: Mohammed Usman flattens Zac Pauga with devastating second-round knockout to win TUF title
Mohammed Usman lived up to his famous family name with a devastating knockout to finish Zac Pauga to claim The Ultimate Fighter championship at UFC Vegas 59 on Saturday. An underdog according to betting experts, Usman only needed a short left hook that clipped Pauga in the second round that sent him down to the canvas in a heap. Usman followed with a single hammer first that separated Pauga from consciousness as the fight was stopped at just 36 seconds in the second round.
PWMania
Carmella Injured at WWE Live Event
Fans at the live event in North Charleston, South Carolina are reporting that Carmella appeared to have been hurt during her match, though WWE has not yet confirmed this. In a Triple Threat Match, Bianca Belair faced off against Asuka and Carmella to defend her RAW Women’s Championship. However, early in the match, Carmella was sidelined due to an incident.
Nate Diaz goes to bat for Mike Tyson after boxing legend claims Hulu streaming service “stole” his story
Nate Diaz is not a fan of how Hulu has handled business with the new Mike Tyson biopic. Tyson has made it clear that he does not support Hulu’s Mike, which is the streaming service’s take on the legendary boxer’s life story. Tyson has likened it to having his life rights stolen as he was never contacted by Hulu about the project.
mmanews.com
Fighters React To Bryan Battle’s Head Kick KO At UFC Vegas 59
Former The Ultimate Fighter 29 middleweight champion Bryan Battle made a statement in his welterweight debut against Takashi Sato. Battle faced Sato on the UFC Vegas 59 preliminary card. He was making his first appearance at 170lbs after competing at middleweight for the majority of his professional career to date.
Nate Diaz’s Coach Points Out Khamzat Chimaev’s Weakness, Vouches For Nick Diaz Vs. Conor McGregor
Nate Diaz’s coach Cesar Gracie assessed Khamzat Chimaev ahead of UFC 279. Gracie opened up about what he thinks of Nick or Nate Diaz vs. Conor McGregor. The drama between the UFC and Nate Diaz is slowly coming to an end and both parties apparently decided to cap things off by slating the former Ultimate Fighter winner against Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 279.
MMA Fighting
Jamahal Hill finishes Thiago Santos with strikes in grueling main event battle to cap off UFC Vegas 59
Nothing came easy but Jamahal Hill still got the job done in the UFC Vegas 59 main event. It was a grueling fight through every minute of every round but Hill’s tenacious offense finally gave way to a barrage of punches slipping through Thiago Santos’ defense that put the one-time light heavyweight title contender down on the canvas. From there, Hill just unloaded with punches on the ground until he gave referee Herb Dean no choice but to save Santos with the fight coming to an end at 2:31 in the fourth round.
Yardbarker
Thiago Santos releases statement following loss to Jamahal Hill
The UFC on ESPN 40 headliner did not go as planned for Thiago Santos, but the former light heavyweight title challenger is maintaining a positive outlook. Santos fell to Jamahal Hill via fourth-round technical knockout on Saturday night at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. “Marreta” had his moments, including a fourth round where he landed five of his six takedowns. That effort drained his stamina, however, and Hill was able to pour it on for the finish in Round 4. The bout was ultimately received “Fight of the Night” honors from promotion officials.
MMA Fighting
UFC Vegas 59 video: Juliana Miller dominates Brogan Walker, finishes with nasty ground assault to become TUF champion
Juliana Miller had the least amount of experience when she joined The Ultimate Fighter cast but now she’s the latest winner of the long-running reality show after a dominant performance at UFC Vegas 59. The 26-year-old flyweight used her grappling to overwhelm Brogan Walker until eventually moving into the...
MMA Fighting
FvW: Michael Chandler on Dustin Poirier fight; Kayla Harrison on PFL pay and level of competition
On the latest episode of The Fighter vs. The Writer, UFC lightweight contender Michael Chandler and two-time PFL champion Kayla Harrison join the show. Chandler will discuss the rumored fight against Dustin Poirier and why he believes now is the perfect time to make that matchup. He also details his recent run in with Poirier and whether the altercation has somehow turned this rivalry more personal for him.
Hasim Rahman Jr. Holds Weigh-In for Canceled Jake Paul Fight
The fight was expected to take place Saturday night.
MMA Fighting
‘He should retire’: Pros react to Sam Alvey’s latest loss at UFC Vegas 59
Sam Alvey was in desperate need of a victory at UFC Vegas 59. Having lost seven of his last eight bouts inside the Octagon — with his one non-loss being a draw — the Team Quest product was more than aware his time in the UFC was ticking.
MMA Fighting
Taila Santos opts against surgery after UFC 275 loss to Valentina Shevchenko
UFC flyweight contender Taila Santos will not go under the knife after all, her manager Tiago Okamura told MMA Fighting. Santos fractured her orbital bone under the right eye after clashing heads with UFC queen Valentina Shevchenko in the third round of their title bout at UFC 275 in Singapore back in June, and was advised by doctors in Singapore to undergo surgery before returning to Brazil.
Anthony Smith discusses his loss to Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 277: “He wasn’t as good as I expected him to be”
Anthony Smith suffered a critical loss at the hands of Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 277 on July 30. The former light heavyweight title challenger also endured a brutal injury in the form of a broken ankle. Smith, who burst on to the scene in 2018, has fought some of the...
MMA Fighting
Sam Alvey: UFC recommended retirement after final bout on my contract but ‘I’m going to fight to get re-signed’
Sam Alvey saw the writing on the wall. After falling to 0-7-1 in his past eight fights following a submission loss to Brendan Allen back in February, the 36-year-old veteran expected to hear the news that the UFC was releasing him from his contract. In fact, when UFC matchmaker Mick Maynard’s name popped up on his phone days after his fight, Alvey had already braced himself for the news.
MMA Fighting
UFC Vegas 59 video: Cory McKenna becomes first woman in UFC history to earn Von Flue choke submission
Not only did Cory McKenna overcome an incredible reach advantage, she made UFC history in the process. The Dana White’s Contender Series contract winner took on Miranda Granger on the preliminary card of Saturday’s UFC Vegas 59 event at the APEX. After Granger — who had a 10-inch reach advantage — was likely saved by the horn during a tight arm triangle by McKenna in the opening round, the youngest female fighter on the roster got Granger back to the mat to start the second before becoming the first ever woman in UFC history to complete and get a tap due to a Von Flue choke.
MMA Fighting
Khamzat Chimaev, Jack Hermansson praise Swedish MMA pioneer Alexander Gustafsson: ‘He’s the champ for us’
Alexander Gustafsson might be removed from his glory days, but his career achievements have not been forgotten. “The Mauler” suffered another rough setback at UFC London, losing in just 67 seconds to Nikita Krylov. It was the fourth straight loss for the Swedish star, who hasn’t won a fight since defeating Glover Teixeira in May 2017.
MMA Fighting
Rose Namajunas not ruling out move up to 125 pounds next, potential Valentina Shevchenko fight
At the moment, Rose Namajunas isn’t thinking about fighting. But she has been pondering making some additions to her already vast skill set — and possibly her physical frame. Namajunas most recently competed at UFC 274 in May when she dropped a split decision to Carla Esparza and...
