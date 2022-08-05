Jeep built by 17-year-old auctioned off to benefit local Make-A-Wish Chapter

Read on www.2news.com
Mammovan’ Returns To Northern Nevada
The mobile service is heading to Carson City, Reno, Fallon and Lovelock. Officials with Nevada Health Centers have announced that the Mammovan will be returning to Northern Nevada.
McKinney Fire Burning In Northern California Grows To Over 60,000 Acres
The fire is now 30% contained and firefighters say they are making progress around the perimeter of the fire. Evacuations have been lifted for a small town in Washington state after a fast-moving fire that burned a half-dozen homes was contained. Crews in California have made progress against the state’s deadliest and largest wildfire of the year. In Washington the Adams County Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook Thursday that residents of Lind needed to flee due to the encroaching flames. Sheriff Dale Wagner said six homes had burned as well as eight other structures. On Friday, he said the fire was contained with local fire crews watching over hot spots.
Nevada marks $1 billion in Emergency SNAP benefits
This month, Nevada passed the $1 billion threshold in cumulative benefits issued under the emergency allotment for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). The emergency allotment increases a household’s monthly benefit to the maximum allowed for a household of that size. Nevada households on SNAP have received an increase...
Students return to school with free meals as part of Nevada's food security initiative
Students are returning to classrooms with additional resources this year. The State of Nevada has invested $75 million for free school meals in Nevada schools operating the National School Lunch Program (NSLP) to continue pandemic recovery and ensure students have food to eat by providing free school breakfast and lunch. NSLP is administered through the Nevada Department of Agriculture (NDA).
$393,000 awarded to Nevada Community Health Centers to Advance Health Equity
During National Health Center Week, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), through the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA), awarded $393,000 in American Rescue Plan funding to six community health centers in Nevada to advance health equity through better data collection and reporting. On Friday, August 5,...
