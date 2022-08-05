Read on spectrumlocalnews.com
Buffalo has 138 teacher openings as first day of school nears
BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Teacher shortages are making headlines across the country, and some local districts are not being spared. Buffalo Public Schools currently has 138 openings with the first day of school only four weeks away. 69 teachers have retired, and 69 teachers have resigned. Phil Rumore, president of the...
Buffalo Public Schools forms committee to find solutions to bus driver shortage
In the face of a national bus driver shortage the Buffalo Public School District is working with community members to find solutions to curb the impact here at home.
Nonprofit aims to help provide options to East Buffalo residents
BUFFALO, N.Y. — While the Tops supermarket on Jefferson Avenue has reopened, issues persist for some area residents, from a lack of affordable options at the market to constant reminders of the May 14 tragedy, where 10 people were shot and killed. The nonprofit Field & Fork Network has partnered with East Buffalo establishments to implement their Double Up Food Bucks program, which provides a dollar-for-dollar match on all SNAP eligible purchases, to highlight other places offering affordable, healthy options in the area.
School districts still in need of new hires
ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. — As the number of days to the start of the school year decreases the need to fill vacant positions is increasing. With countless job postings in districts across Western New York, for teachers, bus aides, and everything in between, school leaders say hiring remains a challenge but they’re optimistic.
NYS expert weighs in on current state of bus driver crisis
(WUTV) -- This week, Buffalo Public Schools announced it would pay parents to drive their child to and from school to help with the nationwide bus driver shortage. The hunt for drivers is still crucial as ever as transportation companies, like First Student, that contract with districts like BPS continue to draw in applicants with competitive offers.
Health care workers at Kaleida deliver 10-day notice of informational picket
Health care workers have delivered a 10-day notice to the Kaleida Health administration for an informational picket that will be held on August 18, the union representing the workers announced.
4 WNY Colleges Make The List Of Top Party Schools In New York State
In the words of Jagged Edge and Nelly, where the party at? Apparently, it's at four colleges in Western New York. Niche has released its list of the Top 25 party schools in New York State and four are located here in WNY. According to Niche,. The 2022 Top Party...
Guide to Erie County Fair Events 2022
Wed, Aug 10 - Sun, Aug 21. Who is ready for A Roaring Good Time!? From rides to food, animals to shows, the Erie County Fair is the “bee’s knees”. We’ll see you, ... The Butterfly Exhibit will provide you the opportunity for up-close interaction with butterflies while learning about their role as pollinators, characteristics ...
Protestors support local tenant evicted by landlords
A number of protestors gathered outside the home of a local landlord on Monday to show support of tenant Deborah Brenner, who was recently evicted from here residence. Read more here:
Green Organization pays $2 million for large Amherst tract, with apartments planned
AMHERST, N.Y. — The Green Organization has taken another step toward developing the largest project in its growing Northtowns portfolio. According to Aug. 5 filings in the Erie County Clerk’s office, Greens Luxury Apartments LLC – a Green Organization affiliate – paid $2 million for a 22-acre vacant parcel its needs for its proposed 162-unit, $40 million luxury apartment complex at 3275 and 3325 Millersport Highway in Amherst. Both parcels were owned by businessman Frank Levin’s Levin Inc.
Bills Elvis Tailgate Fundraiser for Aaron Salter Jr
If you know anything about our beloved “Bills Elvis” John Lang, you know he loves 2 things. #2. Giving back to the community. He joined forces Lock 34 Bar & Grill, Gonzo’s, the Niagara Hotel (& some other AMAZING local business) to host a Community Tailgate to honor the life of Aaron Salter, Jr.
Seneca-Babcock and Fruit Belt community organizations benefit from grant
BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Friday, to Buffalo organizations celebrated funding that allowed the expansion of services in two of the city's neighborhoods. Seneca-Babcock Community Association and Buffalo Adult & Teen Challenge were able to expanding programing an culinary offerings with grants from CARES (Community Alliance to Reach Empower and Sustain) Program at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center.
Spotted lanternfly sighting in West Seneca likely was isolated incident
The spotted lanternfly, which is known to cause damage to crops, is a planthopper from Asia.
South Dayton residents asked to reduce water usage
DAYTON, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Village of South Dayton has announced that, effective immediately, residents are asked to restrict water usage due to reduced production from existing wells. The restrictions come as the village is installing a new well as part of a water system improvement project, which will increase water production in South Dayton. […]
Event encouraging drug free held in Lancaster
LANCASTER, N.Y. (WIVB) — Dozens turned out for a family-friendly event in Lancaster on Friday. For Community Unity and Support, the non-profit also known as FOCUS held it’s annual drug-free youth night at Como Park. It’s called Glo Fest 22. Their mission is to prevent and reduce substance use among teens in the Lancaster-Depew area. […]
Tonawanda aquatics center closing on Monday
TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The town of Tonawanda Aquatic and Fitness Center is closing next week for renovations. The work will start on Monday and run through Labor Day. Improvements include remodeling the gym, tearing out old locker rooms and building new bathrooms. Members can use the town’s outdoor pools while the work is being […]
Electrify Buffalo to be held next month
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — As part of National Drive Electric Week in September, Western New Yorkers will have a chance to learn about electric vehicles hands-on. On September 24, an event partly-sponsored by National Grid called Electrify Buffalo 2.0 will be held for residents to be able to demo electric vehicles, meet electric vehicle owners […]
Driving through dips on Oehman Blvd. in Cheektowaga
People driving down the 100 block of Oehman Boulevard in Cheektowaga will feel a few dips as they pass through two-year-old patches in the road.
Dozens of young men faced a weekend-long intense leadership course
Dozens of young men from the inner City of Buffalo returned from facing a three-day intense leadership training retreat at Beaver Hollow to learn critical life leadership skills.
SPCA Monday: Juliet
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — It’s SPCA Monday at News 4, and this afternoon we met Juliet. Juliet is a beautiful 12-year-old cat, with a luxurious coat and gentle demeanor. Even though this feline is in her golden years, she’s still inquisitive and loves to relax with some good pets on her stomach. She’s looking for a quiet and mature home to live out the rest of her relaxed life.
