BUFFALO, N.Y. — While the Tops supermarket on Jefferson Avenue has reopened, issues persist for some area residents, from a lack of affordable options at the market to constant reminders of the May 14 tragedy, where 10 people were shot and killed. The nonprofit Field & Fork Network has partnered with East Buffalo establishments to implement their Double Up Food Bucks program, which provides a dollar-for-dollar match on all SNAP eligible purchases, to highlight other places offering affordable, healthy options in the area.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 17 HOURS AGO