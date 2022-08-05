These $60 Heels From Nordstrom Just Went Viral on TikTok—Now I Want All 8 Colors

If there's one self-care treatment that instantly boosts my mood (and complexion), it's a facial. Since my budget doesn't always match my "treat yourself!" attitude, mastering an at-home facial is key, and Clarins's new Beauty Flash Peel is letting me do just that. The mask is a no-rinse formula, which means that once it absorbs into your skin, you can finish the rest of your skincare routine (serum, eye cream, moisturizer, etc.) without having to wash it off. It contains AHAs/BHAs that gently exfoliate and make skin softer and more radiant in just 10 minutes. But what really takes this product to the next level is the brush attachment—there's just something so soothing about slowly brushing a mask onto your face that re-creates the professional facial experience. I've only been using this peel for a week and can confidently say my skin looks good. Keep scrolling to shop the Beauty Flash Peel and more of Clarins's editor-backed products.

SKIN CARE ・ 1 DAY AGO