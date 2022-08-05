ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

4 dead in Ohio: 13 shot in two incidents

DAYTON — A suspect in the shooting deaths of four people in Ohio has been arrested in Kansas. Meanwhile, authorities are looking for suspects in a shooting in Cincinnati’s Over-the-Rhine neighborhood that left nine people hurt. Columbus was not immune from violence over the weekend. A 19-year-old man...
dayton.com

A changing Dayton is rebounding with young professionals

“If you left 10 years ago ... what you’re finding here (now) is very different”. Sarah Malchow and Jacqueline Richardson both grew up here, and now they’re colleagues as mortgage loan officers in town. But their paths in between illustrate one of the Dayton area’s continuing challenges — recruiting and retaining young professionals.
Bellefontaine Examiner

County resident steps into new role with Ohio School Safety Center

A 1990 Indian Lake High School with many years of dedicated service to her community has been tapped by Governor Mike DeWine as the chief training officer overseeing the Ohio School Safety Center’s new Safety & Crisis Division, as announced this week during the Ohio School Safety Summit in Columbus.
travelinspiredliving.com

50+ Incredible Things to do in Ohio in September (2022)

What is there to do in September in Ohio? Festivals, festivals, and yes, more festivals! We’ve gathered a list of some of our favorite events, from the Ohio Renaissance Faire to the Ohio Sternwheel Festival to the popular Prairie Peddler. We think there’s something for everyone, so grab your calendar and your favorite beverage and take a look at our list of things to do in Ohio in September and plan a fall full of fun!
WDTN

Residents displaced after Tipp City blaze

When crews arrived on the scene, they found smoke showing from the home, and all the residents were on the front lawn. None of the residents were injured, however, one woman was given oxygen by a Tipp City ambulance crew.
Fast Casual

Big Chicken opening 1st franchise in Ohio

Big Chicken, a fast casual concept founded by Shaquille O'Neal in 2018, is opening its first franchise location this week at Austin Landing, a mixed-use retail, restaurant and entertainment destination in Dayton, Ohio. "From the beginning, a major goal for Shaquille and the leadership team has been to give as...
WHIO Dayton

Dayton woman identified as victim killed in Colerain Twp. crash

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP — A Dayton woman was killed and three others were injured after a two-vehicle crash involving a tractor trailer in Colerain Township Saturday. Police said the fatal crash happened around 12:01 p.m. on Hamilton Avenue at the I-275 overpass and involved both the tractor trailer and a sedan, according to our news partners at WCPO in Cincinnati.
Lima News

Many Dayton-area jobs do not pay enough to afford rent, report shows

SPRINGFIELD — Rents are rising across the region and tens of thousands of local residents work in occupations that on average do not pay enough for them to afford modest rental units, according to a new report and a Dayton Daily News analysis. Wages have increased, but not as...
TheDailyBeast

Cops Nab Man Accused of Killing 4 in Ohio Over ‘Mind Control’

A two-day manhunt for the suspect accused of gunning down four people in two houses in Ohio—allegedly because he believed he was the victim of mind control—has ended with his arrest in Kansas.Stephen Marlow, 39, was nabbed in Lawrence shortly before 9 p.m. on Saturday when a police officer on alert for the fugitive spotted his vehicle and followed him into a parking lot.The arrest came a day after Marlow allegedly went on a rampage 650 miles away in Butler Township, outside Dayton, Ohio, killing Clyde Knox, 82, and his wife Eva, 78, in one home and Sarah Anderson, 41,...
Daily Advocate

CareFlight takes several to area hospitals after crash

ARCANUM – On Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022 at approximately 11:19 p.m. Darke County Deputies along with Arcanum Fire, Arcanum Rescue, Tri Village Rescue, Greenville Township Rescue, Gettysburg Rescue, and CareFlight were dispatched to the 4000 block of State Route 49 in reference to a single vehicle accident with multiple injuries.
WDTN

Highest-rated dessert shops in Dayton, according to Tripadvisor

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated dessert shops in Dayton on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed. You may also like: Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Dayton, according to Tripadvisor 1 / 10Tripadvisor #10. Bad Frog Frozen Yogurt – Rating: 4.0 […]
