Lexington, KY

aseaofblue.com

Joel Williams enters transfer portal

With a week of fall camp in the books, one Kentucky Wildcat player has decided that it would be best for him to take his talents elsewhere. That player is former 4-star safety Joel Williams. Matt Zenitz of On3 was the first to report the news. Williams, from Baton Rouge...
saturdaydownsouth.com

Kentucky sees veteran DB, former 4-star recruit, reportedly enter transfer portal

Joel Williams, a 6-foot-1 and 203-pound defensive back from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, has decided to enter the transfer portal from Kentucky, On3 Sports reported. Williams was a Class of 2020 4-star recruit. He was ranked the No. 16 athlete in the class of 2020, and the No. 15 player in the state of Louisiana, according to the 247Sports Composite. He played in 7 games last season and made 2 tackles, and appeared in 9 games in 2020.
wymt.com

North Laurel All-Stars advance to LLWS regional semifinal

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - UPDATE (8/7/2022 6:08 p.m.) The North Laurel All-Stars are heading to the semifinal of the Great Lakes Regional of the Little League World Series. Representing Kentucky, the team beat Ohio 7-6 in a nail-biting finish. North Laurel advances to the winner’s bracket, and will face Indiana...
aseaofblue.com

Kentucky makes history in first Coaches Poll of 2022 season

The Kentucky Wildcats football program has made a lot of history under head coach Mark Stoops. That continued today with the first Coaches Top 25 Poll of the 2022 college football season. Kentucky checked in at 21st overall, marking the first time in program history it’s been in the preseason...
gobigbluecountry.com

Look: Here is where Kentucky will play basketball games this week

The stage is set for the first live look at the 2022-23 Kentucky men’s basketball team in action. The Wildcats boarded their flight to the Bahamas Monday morning, where the team will play four exhibition games beginning Wednesday night at 7 p.m. ET. The floor the action will take...
wymt.com

Breathitt Co. coach who lost everything in flood surprised with new car

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The Breathitt County football team is trying to work through some of the most difficult days its players and coaches have ever faced. Fortunately, their fellow Kentuckians have stepped up to help. Madison Central High School offered to host the team’s practices. And on Monday, there was a special surprise waiting for them after the final whistle.
WKYT 27

Mercer County set to begin new era under Craig Yeast

HARRODSBURG, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s a homecoming for Harrodsburg native Craig Yeast. After spending three years as the head coach at Kentucky Wesleyan, Yeast is back in his home town to lead Mercer County High School. The former Kentucky Wildcat is eager to open the season on August 20 at home against Tates Creek.
foxlexington.com

Nicholasville man fighting to be number one Jiu Jitsu fighter

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (FOX 56) — Fighting for the number one spot in the world, Rob Nickerson, a local Brazilian Jiu Jitsu athlete has three more chances to reach the top spot, but the Nicholasville black belt said gold medals aren’t the only goal. Nickerson is on a roll,...
NICHOLASVILLE, KY
WKYT 27

88 year-old Somerset woman gets biggest dream granted

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Comfort Keepers works to ensure that seniors and disabled individuals can live independently by providing living assistance. Sunday, they helped one of their clients, 88 year-old Ruth Simpson, live out her dreams. “Kind of the whole mantra of this is for people to understand that just...
SOMERSET, KY
WKYT 27

Montgomery County has new look with new head coach

MOUNT STERLING, Ky. (WKYT) - After spending more than twenty seasons at the collegiate level with the last seven at Georgetown College, Michael Caba is the new head coach at Montgomery County. Caba, who played at Magoffin County in the mid-90′s, will bring a new style of offense that features...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, KY
tornadopix.com

Lexington is already growing – Indianapolis Monthly

It’s official. Houseplants are new dogs. Philodendrons and beasts alike bring a satisfying hobby and pet companionship, so to speak. If you are among the many Love plants and gardens, head south. Lexington, Kentucky, has ample green spaces to explore. Put your bags – and begonias – in the...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Many concerned over violence in downtown Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - After a shooting late Saturday night, there are more concerns about violence in downtown Lexington. “I don’t want to be walking down the street, and I mean it’s happened to me before, where I have someone come up to me and say, ‘What are you doing here? Did you not just hear the shots?’” said James Parr who lives downtown.
LEXINGTON, KY
foxlexington.com

Fatal collision reported in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (FOX 56) – A fatal wreck has been reported Monday afternoon in Georgetown. The Georgetown Police Department said officers are on the scene of a fatal collision on Champion Way between Lexus Way and This Way Home Drive. Police are asking drivers to avoid the area if...
GEORGETOWN, KY
WSB Radio

Multistate manhunt for person of interest sought after four people fatally shot in Ohio

BUTLER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — (BUTLER TOWNSHIP, Ohio) -- The FBI is involved in a multistate manhunt for a person of interest sought in the fatal shooting of four people in Ohio. The person of interest, identified by police as 39-year-old Stephen Marlow, should be considered "armed and dangerous," FBI Cincinnati said on Twitter. He has ties to Indianapolis, Chicago and Lexington, Kentucky, and "could be in one of these cities," FBI Cincinnati said.
