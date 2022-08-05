Read on foxlexington.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
aseaofblue.com
Joel Williams enters transfer portal
With a week of fall camp in the books, one Kentucky Wildcat player has decided that it would be best for him to take his talents elsewhere. That player is former 4-star safety Joel Williams. Matt Zenitz of On3 was the first to report the news. Williams, from Baton Rouge...
wdrb.com
BOZICH | Coaches say Louisville's football schedule tougher than Kentucky's
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- I can't identify the solitary bold coach who gave the University of Louisville football team its one and only vote in the USA Today coaches' Top 25 preseason poll. The coaches, brave souls that they are, demand a secret ballot. We're lucky they release the names...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Kentucky sees veteran DB, former 4-star recruit, reportedly enter transfer portal
Joel Williams, a 6-foot-1 and 203-pound defensive back from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, has decided to enter the transfer portal from Kentucky, On3 Sports reported. Williams was a Class of 2020 4-star recruit. He was ranked the No. 16 athlete in the class of 2020, and the No. 15 player in the state of Louisiana, according to the 247Sports Composite. He played in 7 games last season and made 2 tackles, and appeared in 9 games in 2020.
wymt.com
North Laurel All-Stars advance to LLWS regional semifinal
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - UPDATE (8/7/2022 6:08 p.m.) The North Laurel All-Stars are heading to the semifinal of the Great Lakes Regional of the Little League World Series. Representing Kentucky, the team beat Ohio 7-6 in a nail-biting finish. North Laurel advances to the winner’s bracket, and will face Indiana...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
aseaofblue.com
Kentucky makes history in first Coaches Poll of 2022 season
The Kentucky Wildcats football program has made a lot of history under head coach Mark Stoops. That continued today with the first Coaches Top 25 Poll of the 2022 college football season. Kentucky checked in at 21st overall, marking the first time in program history it’s been in the preseason...
gobigbluecountry.com
Look: Here is where Kentucky will play basketball games this week
The stage is set for the first live look at the 2022-23 Kentucky men’s basketball team in action. The Wildcats boarded their flight to the Bahamas Monday morning, where the team will play four exhibition games beginning Wednesday night at 7 p.m. ET. The floor the action will take...
wymt.com
Breathitt Co. coach who lost everything in flood surprised with new car
MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The Breathitt County football team is trying to work through some of the most difficult days its players and coaches have ever faced. Fortunately, their fellow Kentuckians have stepped up to help. Madison Central High School offered to host the team’s practices. And on Monday, there was a special surprise waiting for them after the final whistle.
WKYT 27
Mercer County set to begin new era under Craig Yeast
HARRODSBURG, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s a homecoming for Harrodsburg native Craig Yeast. After spending three years as the head coach at Kentucky Wesleyan, Yeast is back in his home town to lead Mercer County High School. The former Kentucky Wildcat is eager to open the season on August 20 at home against Tates Creek.
RELATED PEOPLE
foxlexington.com
Nicholasville man fighting to be number one Jiu Jitsu fighter
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (FOX 56) — Fighting for the number one spot in the world, Rob Nickerson, a local Brazilian Jiu Jitsu athlete has three more chances to reach the top spot, but the Nicholasville black belt said gold medals aren’t the only goal. Nickerson is on a roll,...
WKYT 27
88 year-old Somerset woman gets biggest dream granted
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Comfort Keepers works to ensure that seniors and disabled individuals can live independently by providing living assistance. Sunday, they helped one of their clients, 88 year-old Ruth Simpson, live out her dreams. “Kind of the whole mantra of this is for people to understand that just...
WKYT 27
Montgomery County has new look with new head coach
MOUNT STERLING, Ky. (WKYT) - After spending more than twenty seasons at the collegiate level with the last seven at Georgetown College, Michael Caba is the new head coach at Montgomery County. Caba, who played at Magoffin County in the mid-90′s, will bring a new style of offense that features...
wdrb.com
Longtime Kentucky state representative, Bevin cabinet member arrested in Lexington on rape charge
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A former Kentucky state Democratic representative and official in Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin's cabinet has been arrested and charged with first-degree rape. John Tilley, 53, was booked Monday morning into Lexington-Fayette Urban County Division of Community Corrections, according to jail records. Hannah Sloan, a public information...
IN THIS ARTICLE
tornadopix.com
Lexington is already growing – Indianapolis Monthly
It’s official. Houseplants are new dogs. Philodendrons and beasts alike bring a satisfying hobby and pet companionship, so to speak. If you are among the many Love plants and gardens, head south. Lexington, Kentucky, has ample green spaces to explore. Put your bags – and begonias – in the...
Barber helps cut costs ahead of back to school
New supplies and books can be atop that list. What about a new haircut? It's that cherry on top that all confident youngsters need to begin the school year.
WKYT 27
Many concerned over violence in downtown Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - After a shooting late Saturday night, there are more concerns about violence in downtown Lexington. “I don’t want to be walking down the street, and I mean it’s happened to me before, where I have someone come up to me and say, ‘What are you doing here? Did you not just hear the shots?’” said James Parr who lives downtown.
foxlexington.com
David Aldrich’s forecast: Fewer storms expected, chances increase Tuesday
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Fewer storms are expected today, but an increase in showers and storms is anticipated on Tuesday and Wednesday. Because the humidity remains high, the same weather pattern exists, namely, “when it rains, it pours.”. Less humid air and a taste of Autumn arrive...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WTVQ
“Rock Relief” fundraiser raises money, supplies for Eastern Kentucky flooding victims
LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- Kathy Hall didn’t hear from her family in Knott County for days after the flooding. In fact, she didn’t even know if they were still alive. “My uncle, he lost his home. Actually, his son, who lives in a different part of beaver, lost his home. I’ve had friends, neighbors, that’s lost everything they’ve had,” said Hall.
NBC News
Biden responds to his low approval ratings while visiting Kentucky flood damage
President Biden stopped to answer questions from the press before departing Lexington, Ky. after meeting with Gov. Andy Beshear (D-Ky.) and families affected by flash flooding. Aug. 8, 2022.
foxlexington.com
Fatal collision reported in Georgetown
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (FOX 56) – A fatal wreck has been reported Monday afternoon in Georgetown. The Georgetown Police Department said officers are on the scene of a fatal collision on Champion Way between Lexus Way and This Way Home Drive. Police are asking drivers to avoid the area if...
Multistate manhunt for person of interest sought after four people fatally shot in Ohio
BUTLER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — (BUTLER TOWNSHIP, Ohio) -- The FBI is involved in a multistate manhunt for a person of interest sought in the fatal shooting of four people in Ohio. The person of interest, identified by police as 39-year-old Stephen Marlow, should be considered "armed and dangerous," FBI Cincinnati said on Twitter. He has ties to Indianapolis, Chicago and Lexington, Kentucky, and "could be in one of these cities," FBI Cincinnati said.
Comments / 0