news4sanantonio.com
ColoZeum Backpack Drive and Dance Event Fundraiser, hosted by NXG Dance Crew
SAN ANTONIO - One local nonprofit hosted a back-to-school drive with a twist. Project Smash collaborated with NCG Dance Crew and hosted a backpack drive at the Leon Valley Community and Conference Center today. The unique event had local food trucks and vendors; the attendees got to watch dance battles,...
sanantoniothingstodo.com
San Antonio Restaurant Week Summer 2022: List of Restaurants, Menus, Hours, Deals and More
Restaurant week is back in San Antonio! Enjoy the very best flavors of the city in some of its best restaurants at special prices in its second Restaurant Week of the year. Take a pick between city classics or some of the newest and trendiest spots of the season, nationally-known restaurant chains or hidden gourmet gems, and French and Asian fairs or even fusion flavors. In short, get ready to enjoy an amazing mix of flavors that will fill your stomachs like never before.
'It was entirely random," Chief McManus says of LA Fitness slaying
SAN ANTONIO — While San Antonio authorities continues to investigate last week's deadly shooting inside a north-side LA Fitness, SAPD Chief William McManus says the killing was random. "That is what is so odd about this," McManus told KENS 5 in an exclusive interview. "Most times when an offense...
Texas Monthly
The Quest to Turn a San Antonio Landmark Into a Destination Restaurant
In the classic metaphysical thought experiment known as the Ship of Theseus, a wooden vessel has its planks replaced one by one as they wear out, and the question is whether the end product is the same boat—and if not, at what point it became a new one. The same could be asked of the San Antonio building that sits at the corner of Avenue A and Grayson Street just north of downtown and that, beginning in September, will be the home of a wildly ambitious new restaurant, eight years in the making, called Carriqui.
Popular neighborhood bar in downtown San Antonio closes
'I've never seen so many grown men crying.'
Pair of pigs found roaming in neighborhood
SAN ANTONIO — A portly pair of pigs was recently rescued after the two were found roaming in residential neighborhoods of the Alamo City. Officials with City of San Antonio Animal Care Services (ACS) wondered how that could be possible since pigs are not allowed inside the city limits, but added they have been receiving calls about them over the last week.
South San ISD kicks off breakfast in the classroom
SAN ANTONIO — It may still be summer break for many, but for thousands of kids in the South San Antonio ISD today was the first day to head back to school. "Last year I had athletics, so it was like, really important because you need that energy to move and be active," said middle school student Trissa Castillo who knows how important a good breakfast is.
foxsanantonio.com
Chime in: Celebrate National Sisters Day by sharing your best memory
SAN ANTONIO - It's National Sisters Day!. While they don’t always agree, sisters have each other’s backs. Do you have a favorite photo and memory with your sister? We want to see it!. Celebrate today by sending us your favorite photos, HERE.
mysoutex.com
Remembering Laura: A young life lived to fullest in Three Rivers
Black ribbons on doorways and containers filled with flowers met those coming to the offices of the city of Three Rivers on Thursday, July 28, as the community put work on pause to say goodbye to Laura Salazar, the late wife of city of Three Rivers Administrator Thomas Salazar. Following...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Short film highlights caregivers of Latino dementia patients
SAN ANTONIO — Lisa Sosa spent her entire life as an actress, but after taking a Mexican-American studies class at UTSA, she realized there were tons of stories that needed to be told. She made the leap to directing and recently showed one of her short films, “Pieces of...
Downtown San Antonio will be the site of military training Monday night
Hear 'gunfire' or 'explosions' downtown? It's just the military.
KSAT 12
Bishop with Archdiocese of San Antonio dies at 90
SAN ANTONIO – A bishop with the Archdiocese of San Antonio has died at the age of 90, the organization announced early Saturday. Bishop John W. Yanta passed away at his home on Aug. 6 after years of battling multiple serious health ailments. The archdiocese said despite the bishop’s...
KENS 5
'Don't be nervous' | South San Antonio 4th grader gives advice ahead of school year
Noah missed the last couple of weeks of the previous school year due to health concerns. Now, he's back and excited to learn.
KENS 5
Kinetic Kids levels the playing field for children with disabilities
SAN ANTONIO — Kinetic Kids has long been a staple for the special-needs community in San Antonio. Now, thanks to a grant from sports performance companies Hudl and Gatorade, it's receiving national attention. The athletics and enrichment program serving San Antonio’s children with disabilities was selected as one of...
KTSA
San Antonio landlord accuses residents of not paying rent, sets building on fire
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A San Antonio landlord is in jail after she took an unorthodox approach when dealing with tenants that wouldn’t pay their rent. KSAT-12 is reporting 35 year old Elizabeth Flores Romo showed up at an apartment building on Lamar Street last Thursday. She...
Young boy attacked in San Antonio store bathroom, sparking one-mile footchase with suspect
SAN ANTONIO — When a young boy ran from a south-side retail restroom, crying because he had just been attacked, his parents started screaming for help. Tyrone Turner answered the call. "Everyone started screaming and yelling and we all thought it was an active shooter," Turner said. "Everyone was...
news4sanantonio.com
No cellphones allowed in new Texas restaurant
One Fort Worth, Texas restaurant owner is putting a unique spin on patrons' dining out experience by incorporating a no cellphone policy. In the historic Fort Worth stockyards where cattle once roamed, a new Italian restaurant called Caterina’s is bringing back the old days in a unique way. Customers...
KSAT 12
US Army to conduct military training exercises in San Antonio this week
SAN ANTONIO – The U.S. Army will be conducting military training exercises in certain parts of the downtown and the central area of San Antonio this week, according to the San Antonio Police Department. The trainings will take place from 6 p.m. to 3 a.m. between Tuesday and Friday....
KTSA
H-E-B wraps up Summer of Sharing at San Antonio Food Bank
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Families from all over San Antonio enjoyed a hot meal and scored some other goodies at the San Antonio Food Bank. Kids attending Friday’s event also picked school supplies, a haircut, and they also enjoyed a bubble machine. Local grocery chain H-E-B finished...
How San Antonio school districts' safety procedures have changed after Uvalde
SAN ANTONIO — May's Robb Elementary tragedy in Uvalde sparked a summer of mourning for Texans, and also a summer of reckoning for Texas school districts over what can be done to better safeguard the state's youngest residents. Community members in Uvalde have placed intense scrutiny on officials there...
