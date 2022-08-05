ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

sanantoniothingstodo.com

San Antonio Restaurant Week Summer 2022: List of Restaurants, Menus, Hours, Deals and More

Restaurant week is back in San Antonio! Enjoy the very best flavors of the city in some of its best restaurants at special prices in its second Restaurant Week of the year. Take a pick between city classics or some of the newest and trendiest spots of the season, nationally-known restaurant chains or hidden gourmet gems, and French and Asian fairs or even fusion flavors. In short, get ready to enjoy an amazing mix of flavors that will fill your stomachs like never before.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Texas Monthly

The Quest to Turn a San Antonio Landmark Into a Destination Restaurant

In the classic metaphysical thought experiment known as the Ship of Theseus, a wooden vessel has its planks replaced one by one as they wear out, and the question is whether the end product is the same boat—and if not, at what point it became a new one. The same could be asked of the San Antonio building that sits at the corner of Avenue A and Grayson Street just north of downtown and that, beginning in September, will be the home of a wildly ambitious new restaurant, eight years in the making, called Carriqui.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Pair of pigs found roaming in neighborhood

SAN ANTONIO — A portly pair of pigs was recently rescued after the two were found roaming in residential neighborhoods of the Alamo City. Officials with City of San Antonio Animal Care Services (ACS) wondered how that could be possible since pigs are not allowed inside the city limits, but added they have been receiving calls about them over the last week.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

South San ISD kicks off breakfast in the classroom

SAN ANTONIO — It may still be summer break for many, but for thousands of kids in the South San Antonio ISD today was the first day to head back to school. "Last year I had athletics, so it was like, really important because you need that energy to move and be active," said middle school student Trissa Castillo who knows how important a good breakfast is.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
mysoutex.com

Remembering Laura: A young life lived to fullest in Three Rivers

Black ribbons on doorways and containers filled with flowers met those coming to the offices of the city of Three Rivers on Thursday, July 28, as the community put work on pause to say goodbye to Laura Salazar, the late wife of city of Three Rivers Administrator Thomas Salazar. Following...
THREE RIVERS, TX
spectrumlocalnews.com

Short film highlights caregivers of Latino dementia patients

SAN ANTONIO — Lisa Sosa spent her entire life as an actress, but after taking a Mexican-American studies class at UTSA, she realized there were tons of stories that needed to be told. She made the leap to directing and recently showed one of her short films, “Pieces of...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Bishop with Archdiocese of San Antonio dies at 90

SAN ANTONIO – A bishop with the Archdiocese of San Antonio has died at the age of 90, the organization announced early Saturday. Bishop John W. Yanta passed away at his home on Aug. 6 after years of battling multiple serious health ailments. The archdiocese said despite the bishop’s...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5

Kinetic Kids levels the playing field for children with disabilities

SAN ANTONIO — Kinetic Kids has long been a staple for the special-needs community in San Antonio. Now, thanks to a grant from sports performance companies Hudl and Gatorade, it's receiving national attention. The athletics and enrichment program serving San Antonio’s children with disabilities was selected as one of...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

No cellphones allowed in new Texas restaurant

One Fort Worth, Texas restaurant owner is putting a unique spin on patrons' dining out experience by incorporating a no cellphone policy. In the historic Fort Worth stockyards where cattle once roamed, a new Italian restaurant called Caterina’s is bringing back the old days in a unique way. Customers...
FORT WORTH, TX
KTSA

H-E-B wraps up Summer of Sharing at San Antonio Food Bank

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Families from all over San Antonio enjoyed a hot meal and scored some other goodies at the San Antonio Food Bank. Kids attending Friday’s event also picked school supplies, a haircut, and they also enjoyed a bubble machine. Local grocery chain H-E-B finished...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

