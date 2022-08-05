ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, MI

MSP to target dangerous driving on I-75 from Monroe to Sault Ste. Marie

By Simon Shaykhet
 3 days ago
Preventing deadly highway crashes is the goal of a new campaign Michigan State Police is launching this weekend.

Starting on Sunday, state police will be doing targeted enforcement from Monroe up to the U.P. to crackdown on dangerous driving.

“There’s so many drivers speeding, like whoa,” one freeway driver told 7 Action News in response.

The operation is being called “Stay Alive On I-75.”

Motor carrier officers and troopers will be focusing on violations by commercial vehicle and other drivers. That includes the following violations of:

  • Distracted driving
  • Following too close
  • Speeding Improper passing and lane use
  • Slowing down and moving over

“You’ve got kids and don’t know who is doing what. You’ve got to keep your eyes on the road,” another driver told us in the Monroe area.

The operation is expected to be highly visible and meant to put a stop to dangerous habits before it’s too late. The enforcement runs through Aug. 13 as part of a larger national strategy to improve highway safety.

The Oakland Press

Man found dead in Pontiac park

Three doses of Naloxone failed to revive a Pontiac man found unresponsive lying on a slide in a Pontiac park Sunday night with narcotics paraphernalia next to him, officials said. An autopsy is scheduled for the 31-year-old man. According to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, deputies along with crews from...
PONTIAC, MI
WILX-TV

Traffic alert: Grand River Avenue in Brighton to see lane closures for resurfacing project

BRIGHTON, Mich. (WILX) - Residents in Livingston County who travel along Grand River Avenue might need to find a new route Tuesday. There will be traffic shifts and lane closures as the first phase of a project to resurface Grand River Avenue will begin Tuesday. As underground utility work is done during the daytime, Grand River Avenue will be reduced to only one lane in each direction.
BRIGHTON, MI
wlen.com

Adrian Tim Hortons Robbed Sunday Afternoon

Adrian, MI – The Tim Hortons in Adrian was robbed Sunday at around 5:40pm. Adrian Police Chief Vince Emrick told WLEN News in an email that a subject entered the restaurant and took an undisclosed amount of cash from the register. Emrick said that the suspect fled on foot...
ADRIAN, MI
fox2detroit.com

19-year-old shot and killed walking out of party store in Inkster

INKSTER, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 19-year-old was murdered as he walked out of the 25 Hour Party Store in Inkster. Now, investigators are trying to give a grieving family answers as to why Elijah Steward was shot and killed. "A young man 19 years old, God knows what his...
INKSTER, MI
