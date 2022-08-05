Search for hit & run driver who killed man, 2 dogs in Aurora

Search continues for hit & run driver who killed a man, 2 dogs on Reservoir Road in Aurora 02:07

A 41-year-old man and two dogs were killed in a hit-and-run crash early Friday morning on Reservoir Road in Aurora . Police say the suspect driver left the Toyota Sequoia SUV and ran away from the crash scene.

There are flowers near the spot where the man was walking two dogs late Thursday or early morning Friday. Tire tracks reveal where a vehicle swerved off the road and onto the sidewalk.

The victim's best friend, Travis Owens, told CBS4's Rick Sallinger that his name was Jason Lyman, that he was a father of three and worked at Boeing. He also said that Lyman was walking his dogs late at night because he works a late shift.

Owens also hopes the person who hit him comes forward, "You need to come in and make restitution for what you've done even if it was a mistake, we all have choices, this was your choice, you need to come in."

Neighbor EJ Siallos lives in a home right behind the street where the hit-and-run happened.

"I went to the bathroom I heard like a loud bang outside I peeked outside didn't see anything and went back to my room," he said.

The suspect vehicle is a black Toyota Sequoia SUV that was abandoned in the median as the driver ran from the crash. The Toyota had also hit a bus stop, several signs and an electrical box before it stopped.

Lyle Hadley was shaken by the news of what happened. He had moved to Aurora from remote Alaska.

"I walk here you know like daily. This scared me a little bit for my safety, you know."

This all happened in Horizon Park at Reservoir Road south of Mansfield Avenue, next to a fire station. Debris can still be found around the scene, likely from the suspect vehicle.

Hadley added, "He needs to be found, justice needs to be served."

Anyone with information, pictures or video is asked to contact the Aurora Police Traffic Section or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers. By using Crime Stoppers, tipsters can remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000. Call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867).