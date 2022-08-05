ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, CO

Search for hit & run driver who killed man, 2 dogs in Aurora

By Rick Sallinger
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sYqrR_0h6gyTtS00

Search continues for hit & run driver who killed a man, 2 dogs on Reservoir Road in Aurora 02:07

A 41-year-old man and two dogs were killed in a hit-and-run crash early Friday morning on Reservoir Road in Aurora . Police say the suspect driver left the Toyota Sequoia SUV and ran away from the crash scene.

There are flowers near the spot where the man was walking two dogs late Thursday or early morning Friday. Tire tracks reveal where a vehicle swerved off the road and onto the sidewalk.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1J9ZZC_0h6gyTtS00
CBS

The victim's best friend, Travis Owens, told CBS4's Rick Sallinger that his name was Jason Lyman, that he was a father of three and worked at Boeing. He also said that Lyman was walking his dogs late at night because he works a late shift.

Owens also hopes the person who hit him comes forward, "You need to come in and make restitution for what you've done even if it was a mistake, we all have choices, this was your choice, you need to come in."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gRn12_0h6gyTtS00
Jason Lyman Travis Owens

Neighbor EJ Siallos lives in a home right behind the street where the hit-and-run happened.

"I went to the bathroom I heard like a loud bang outside I peeked outside didn't see anything and went back to my room," he said.

The suspect vehicle is a black Toyota Sequoia SUV that was abandoned in the median as the driver ran from the crash. The Toyota had also hit a bus stop, several signs and an electrical box before it stopped.

CBS

Lyle Hadley was shaken by the news of what happened. He had moved to Aurora from remote Alaska.

"I walk here you know like daily. This scared me a little bit for my safety, you know."

This all happened in Horizon Park at Reservoir Road south of Mansfield Avenue, next to a fire station. Debris can still be found around the scene, likely from the suspect vehicle.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3O4TOP_0h6gyTtS00
CBS

Hadley added, "He needs to be found, justice needs to be served."

Anyone with information, pictures or video is asked to contact the Aurora Police Traffic Section or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers. By using Crime Stoppers, tipsters can remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000. Call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867).

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Denver

DPD asks for help finding driver in hit-and-run at Platte &15th

Denver police are asking for help catching the person responsible for a hit-and-run crash that happened at the intersection of Platte Street and 15th Street. Police believe someone driving a Subaru hit a motorcycle and then left the scene. That motorcyclist suffered serious injuries. Police said the Subaru involved should have damage to the front left part of the car and possibly the headlight and reflector on that side. Anyone with information about this crime that might help in the investigation is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720.913.STOP (7867). Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of $2,000.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

New sign at intersection honors life of Ethan Small, victim in DUI crash

A new sign is honoring the life of a man killed by a repeat drunk driver in 2019.Ethan Small was hit at the intersection of Colfax Avenue and Osage Street.On the new sign, there's a plea: "Please don't drink and drive - In memory of Ethan"It's a message his parents hope gets the attention of drivers and at the same time honors Ethan's life."Even in his short 28 years he left a legacy and it's now our responsibility to carry on his legacy, his spirit, his kindness, his generosity and that's what we're here to do," said Ethan's father Howard at the unveiling of the new sign on Monday.Ethan's parents have worked with lawmakers to strengthen the state's DUI laws in the years since Ethan's death.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Teenager crashes, destroys parents' car after taking it out for joy ride

Police in Wheat Ridge say a 15-year-old crashed her parents' car after taking it out for a joy ride. It happened early Sunday morning near the Crown Hill Cemetery. Officers say the unlicensed teen was driving fast and crashed into a brick wall at the Collier Hospice Center on the Exempla Lutheran Medical Center Campus. The girl narrowly missed hitting the center's generator and water lines. Police say she's facing several serious charges, including driving under the influence of drugs. No one was hurt, but the car was destroyed.
WHEAT RIDGE, CO
CBS Denver

2 teens killed in crash were just about to start senior year at Castle View High

Mangled car parts and a damaged guardrail are all that remains of a deadly crash on a frontage road south of Castle Rock. According to the Colorado State Patrol, a vehicle carrying four teenagers was struck head-on Friday​ just before midnight by an oncoming car. Audrey Todd and Colton Bellamy were killed. Both were 17. The driver who hit the vehicle they were in was arrested. He was identified as Ricky Avalos-Trujillo. "The driver of the car that struck the Honda was transported with minor injuries but ultimately.. after being medically cleared was taken into custody on suspicion of driving...
CASTLE ROCK, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Aurora, CO
Accidents
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
Local
Colorado Accidents
City
Aurora, CO
State
Alaska State
Aurora, CO
Crime & Safety
CBS Denver

Decorated El Paso deputy killed in the line of duty, 2 others also dead

A highly decorated El Paso County deputy sheriff died on Sunday after being shot in the line of duty at a home in the Widefield-Security area. El Paso County Sheriff Bill Elder confirmed the death of Andrew Peery on Sunday night."Andrew was a highly dedicated, highly decorated SWAT operator for the El Paso County Sheriff's Office, and he's been with my office since 2016. He is survived by his wife, Meghan, and his two children," said Elder.A woman also died at the scene, and when officers entered the home they found the suspected gunman dead of an apparent self-inflicted wound....
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

I-25 clear after deadly crash with semi hauling excavator

A stretch of Interstate 25 near Mead was cleared for normal traffic on Tuesday morning after a 32-year-old woman was killed in a crash involving an excavator on Monday evening. A child was also seriously hurt in the crash as well and taken to the hospital to treat unknown injuries. According to Colorado State Patrol, a semi-truck was carrying the excavator and another vehicle and ended up crashing into the overpass on I-25 northbound at the Mead exit. This ended up involving a 2011 white Honda SUV being driven by a woman with a juvenile passenger. The woman was killed and...
MEAD, CO
CBS Denver

Two teens killed in Douglas County head-on crash

Two 17-year-olds were pronounced dead after a head-on collision along the frontage road of I-25 south of Castle Rock. Colorado State Patrol said the teens were a male from Castle Rock, and a female from Larkspur. Both were about to be seniors at Castle View High School.The two were riding in a 2006 Honda Ridgeline, with another two 17-year-olds, a male driver and a female passenger both from Castle Rock. A Toyota SUV crossed the center line and struck them. The male driver of the Honda was transported to the hospital with moderate injuries, and the female passenger was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.The driver of the Toyota SUV was identified as Ricky Avalos-Trujillo. He was treated for minor injuries, and then taken into custody. He was booked on suspicion of DUI and is currently in the Douglas County Jail. State Patrol said that Avalos-Trujillo could face vehicular homicide charges in future.None of the four juveniles was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. 
DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Excavator being hauled by semi crashes into bridge on I-25

A fatal crash involving a semi carrying a excavator and another vehicle led to an extended Interstate 25 Monday evening in northern Colorado. The closure is at the Mead exit, and there's an unknown amount of bridge and road damage. The crash scene is in southwestern Weld County, and so far there's no word on how long I-25 will be closed. A long-lasting traffic impact is possible as crews inspect the damaged infrastructure.Just after 7 p.m. the interstate was backed up for miles in both directions and the backup lasted into the nighttime.Copter4 video showed the construction equipment on its side next to debris from the bridge and the semi trailer dozens of feet away. A white vehicle was also near the crash scene and it was heavily damaged. Colorado State Patrol said a woman in that vehicle died and a juvenile in the car was also hurt.So far there's no word on whether there will be charges related to the accident.
WELD COUNTY, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crime Stoppers#Traffic Accident#Boeing
CBS Denver

El Paso County deputy killed while responding to shooting

A deputy has been killed in El Paso County. The sheriff's office says Deputy Andrew Peery was responding to a shooting Sunday evening in the Widefield area south of Colorado Springs when he died. Peery, 39, was married and had two children.Peery was one of three officers who responded to a call about a shooting, and they were immediately met with gunfire.First responders lined the streets Sunday night as a processional moved past UCHealth Memorial Hospital in Colorado Springs. That's where deputy Peery was taken.He's described as a highly-dedicated and decorated SWAT operator for EPCSO.This all happened at a home at Security-Widefield. Officers found a dead woman in the front yard of a home on Ponderosa Drive. When they went into the home, they found suspect John Paz dead, apparently from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. 
CBS Denver

Attempted homicide suspect shot, killed as deputies try to arrest

A male suspect wanted with an active warrant for attempted homicide was shot and killed late Friday afternoon in Northglenn.The Adams County Sheriff's Office's Special Enforcement Team located the suspect at 301 Malley Drive in Northglenn. The shooting happened when ACSO personnel contacted the suspect. An Adams County deputy received minor injuries as a result of the encounter.Additional details of the incident, including the suspect's identity, have not yet been released by authorities. The 17th Judicial District's Critical Incident Response Team is investigation the incident. 
NORTHGLENN, CO
CBS Denver

Greenwood Village: Hazmat spill shuts down I-25 northbound at Belleview Ave

A box truck crash and had a fuel spill, shutting down Interstate 25 northbound for several hours Tuesday morning. Lanes were back open just before 10 a.m. According to Greenwood Village Police Department, the box truck was involved in a single-vehicle crash just before 3 a.m. just south of the Belleview off ramp. The driver was not injured in the crash, but the truck fuel tank ruptured and spilled "less than 100 gallons of diesel fuel on the interstate.Police, CDOT and a CDOT contractor responded the crash/spill.The cause of the crash remained under investigation Tuesday morning.
GREENWOOD VILLAGE, CO
CBS Denver

Former Loveland officer to be sentenced in rough arrest

A former Loveland police officer will be sentenced Friay for her role in failing to stop another officer from shoving an elderly woman with dementia to the ground during a shoplifting arrest. Daria Jalali, 28, pleaded guilty in June to the misdemeanor charge. She and fellow Loveland police officer Austin Hopp were charged following the arrest of 73-year-old Karen Garner in June 2020. Hopp forced Garner to the ground, pushed her against the hood of his car and wrenched her arm backward. A lawsuit settled for $3 million claims Hopp dislocated her shoulder and fractured her arm. Hopp pleaded guilty to assault and is serving five years in prison.
LOVELAND, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
CBS Denver

Former Loveland officer Daria Jalali sentenced

A former Loveland police officer is now the second officer to be sentenced by a court for her role in the rough arrest of Karen Garner, a woman living with dementia. Daria Jalali, the second officer to respond to a call involving Garner, previously pleaded guilty to a charge of Failure to Intervene.Jalali was sentenced to 45 days in jail, 36 months probation and 250 hours of community service. She was also sentenced to undergo a mental health evaluation and must avoid contact with the Garner family while also maintaining employment of at least 35 hours per week. The charges stem...
LOVELAND, CO
CBS Denver

Andrew Condon convicted of killing LeBrea Jackson

Andrew Condon has been convicted of killing his ex-girlfriend and leaving her body along Interstate 25. LeBrea Jackson, 23, was reported missing from Aurora on Dec. 26, 2018. Prosecutors said that two days before Christmas in 2018, someone used Jackson's phone to text her mother that she was on her way to pick up her then-boyfriend Condon. The pair never arrived at Jackson's parents' house. Her remains were found in a storage container near an abandoned truck stop outside Aguilar in Las Animas County on Jan. 6. The town of Aguilar is about 20 miles north of Trinidad.    Condon will be sentenced in November. 
AURORA, CO
CBS Denver

Domestic violence groups mourn deaths of Lindsay Daum & her daughter in Loveland

Advocacy groups in northern Colorado that work every day to help those experiencing domestic violence say they are heartbroken as a whole over the recent developments involving a double murder in Loveland at the end of July. According to police and court records the victims in the case sought out help from both police and the justice system multiple times before their deaths.   According to Loveland Police the gunman, Javier Acevedo Jr., was known by their agency, the Denver and Larimer County court systems. Multiple requests for protection orders against Acevedo were filed since 2021, most of...
LOVELAND, CO
CBS Denver

Eric H. Talley Post Office dedicated to fallen officer

The Boulder Post Office was renamed the Eric H. Talley Post Office at a ceremony honoring the officer's heroism last year. Talley was the first officer to arrive at the King Sooper shooting in March 2021 and rushed in, putting his own life on the line to save the lives of others. In addition to Talley, nine other people were killed that day.Talley's mom among those who attended the ceremony, "I know those of us that love Eric could never forget him because he's unforgettable. His presence just filled the whole room. Where is the sarcasm now Eric, and the...
BOULDER, CO
CBS Denver

Central 70 project manager: I-70 flooding issues were due to drain pump error

The project manager on the Central 70 project says they regret that so many drivers were stranded during Sunday's flash flooding. The construction company Kiewit told CBS4 on Monday that flooding along Interstate 70 near York Street occurred due to a error in the automatic drain pump. The Colorado Department of Transportation directed all media questions to Kiewit on Monday, which issued the following statement:At around 7 p.m. on August 7, a Kiewit Superintendent on the Central 70 Project observed flooding on 46th South Avenue in the work zone and on I-70. Proper notification protocols were then followed to...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Residents in Brighton and Commerce City cleaning up after windstorm

A short but powerful storm that moved through western Adams County on Saturday left behind some damage for residents and road crews to clean up. Wind gusts caused damage around Brighton and Commerce City, and there was some minor flash flooding in the later afternoon into the early evening. Two large trees was ripped from their roots along Peoria Street at the boundary between the two cities in the northern part of the Denver metro area, and other large trees in the area also toppled over. The winds blew down at least one basketball hoop and upended and sent furniture and trampolines flying through the air. Alan Trudell said the combination of wind, rain and hail snapped his flagpole and flipped his chicken coop. "The wind was really strong because the trees were swaying back and forth. It was a hard rain with pea-sized hail. And it just seemed like it switched directions a couple of times," he said.
COMMERCE CITY, CO
CBS Denver

First day of school for Douglas County

Parents line the walkway outside Clear Sky Elementary, in the Douglas County School District, to cheer for the students as they head into School for the first day back after summer break on August 8, 2022 in Castle Rock, Colorado. CASTLE ROCK, COLORADO - AUGUST 8: Students in Tina Sweeneys 2nd grade class learn about the sharing bear at the start of class at Clear Sky Elementary, in the Douglas County School District, after returning back to school after summer break on August 8, 2022 in Castle Rock, Colorado. Aug. 8 was the first...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

CBS Denver

Denver, CO
54K+
Followers
27K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Denver from CBS 4 covering Colorado first.

 https://denver.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy