Alex Jones ordered to pay $45.2M in punitive damages to Sandy Hook parents

Scarlett Lewis on Alex Jones defamation Case, her foundation in memory of her son
One brave Sandy Hook mother took the stand against conspirator Alex Jones and his claims that the school massacre was "staged." Scarlett Lewis joins "CBS Mornings" to discuss the legal battle and her foundation,The Jesse Lewis Choose Love Movement.
German diplomat in Brazil arrested, accused of killing husband: "The cadaver is screaming out the circumstances of its death"
Brazilian police said they arrested a German diplomat Saturday for allegedly killing his husband at their home in an upscale Rio de Janeiro neighborhood, then attempting to cover up the crime. Uwe Herbert Hahn, a German consul, told authorities his husband, Belgian national Walter Henri Maximilien Biot, had taken ill...
California dermatologist arrested on suspicion of poisoning her husband, causing "significant internal injuries"
Police have arrested a Southern California woman for allegedly poisoning her husband. Police in the Orange County city of Irvine say a man reported Thursday that he believed he was being poisoned by his wife of 10 years after he grew ill over the course of a month. The man...
Inmate freed after conviction vacated in fatal 1997 shooting
A man convicted and imprisoned for more than 20 years for the 1997 shooting death of another man in New Orleans was freed Monday after prosecutors agreed that his conviction should be vacated. Court records show a motion to vacate the conviction of Cedric L. Dent, 47, in the shooting...
Death sentence restored for bank robber convicted of killing his best friend, his friend's fiancée and their 3 children
A federal appeals court on Monday restored the death sentence of a bank robber convicted of killing his best friend, his friend's fiancée and their three children. In a 32-page opinion, a three-judge panel of the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals overturned a lower court ruling that would have freed Ronald Jeffery Prible Jr. if the state did not retry Prible within six months. The panel ruled Prible, 50, failed to raise issues sufficiently compelling to discredit his conviction and sentence.
Gabby Petito's family files $50 million wrongful death suit against Utah police
Gabby Petito's family has filed a lawsuit against police in Moab, Utah, accusing them of negligence that resulted in the 22-year-old's death last year. They are seeking $50 million in damages. The lawsuit, filed by attorneys representing Joseph and Tara Petito and Nichole and Jim Schmidt, names the Moab Police...
