ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

Comments / 0

Related
laptopmag.com

MacBook Pro M2 14-inch and 16-inch: Here's what to expect

The 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models will get a spec bump thanks to the M2 Pro and M2 Max processors, but not for a while. However, we are already starting to see some leaks that can give us a clear picture of what to expect. Granted, details are a...
COMPUTERS
laptopmag.com

Epic gaming laptop deal knocks $500 off RTX 3070 Gigabyte Aorus 15P

Gigabyte's Aorus 15P is a high-end RTX 3070 gaming laptop with the price to match. Luckily, Best Buy's Anniversary sale offers a deal to take the strain off your wallet. During the sale, you can get the Gigabyte Aorus 15P Gaming Laptop for $1,399 (opens in new tab). Normally, this notebook goes for $1,899, so you're saving $500 with this deal. This is the lowest price we've tracked for this laptop in a while. It's one of the best gaming laptop deals available this back-to-school season.
COMPUTERS
laptopmag.com

I turned my Steam Deck into the best retro emulator — here’s how I did it and what happened

I love my Steam Deck, but thanks to a really easy process with just 20 minutes of work, it has been transformed into one of the best emulators I have ever used. Backwards compatibility has always been a weird subject for game consoles, from Microsoft building it into the Xbox Series X and Series S to Sony being a little awkward about it and putting classic titles on PS Plus Premium. Not to mention Nintendo pretending game preservation doesn’t exist.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dell Alienware#Dell Xps#Surface Laptop#Macbook Air#Intel Core
laptopmag.com

New Xbox Elite Controller Series 2 leaked — and it looks legit

Microsoft is known to introduce different Xbox controller designs, but not much has changed since the release of the Xbox Elite Controller Series 2 in 2019. Now, a new Xbox Elite Controller has been spotted in the wild, and it comes with a new white face plate and black grips.
VIDEO GAMES
laptopmag.com

A 'write' good deal: Apple Pencil 2 iPad accessory gets $30 price cut

Apple Pencil 2 is an essential iPad accessory for taking notes, drawing, and sketching. If the 2nd generation Apple Pencil is on your back-to-school wish list, you'll like this deal. Right now, you can get the Apple Pencil 2 for $99 (opens in new tab) at Amazon. Usually it costs...
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy