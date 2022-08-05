Gigabyte's Aorus 15P is a high-end RTX 3070 gaming laptop with the price to match. Luckily, Best Buy's Anniversary sale offers a deal to take the strain off your wallet. During the sale, you can get the Gigabyte Aorus 15P Gaming Laptop for $1,399 (opens in new tab). Normally, this notebook goes for $1,899, so you're saving $500 with this deal. This is the lowest price we've tracked for this laptop in a while. It's one of the best gaming laptop deals available this back-to-school season.

COMPUTERS ・ 20 HOURS AGO