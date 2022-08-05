Retired Texas A&M assistant AD Cathy Capps to enter school's Hall of Honor

Read on theeagle.com
Franklin’s Campbell, former Aggie hoops coach Rapp in the lead
Franklin’s Olivia Campbell and former Texas A&M women’s basketball coach Cherri Rapp shot a 6-over-par 78 for a first-round lead in the second flight of the Texas Women’s Four-Ball Championships at Riverbend Country Club in Sugar Land on Monday. Campbell and Rapp have a five-stroke lead on...
Texas A&M football program lands 310-pound OT
Naquil Betrand, a three-star offensive tackle from Philadelphia, pledged to Texas A&M on Saturday via social media. The 6-foot-7, 310-pound Betrand had made official visits to Auburn, Kentucky, A&M and Syracuse, according to Syracuse.com. He also considered Georgia and Penn State. Betrand, who committed to Colorado in March, will attend...
Fall Camp Media Day: Edgerrin Cooper
Texas A&M football linebacker Edgerrin Cooper meets the press during the Aggies' annual Fall Camp Media Day. (8.7.22) Fall camp coverage is brought to you by Academy Sports + Outdoors. Visit 12thman.com/fallcamp.
A&M Consolidated receives its Texas Football magazine, which ranks Tigers seventh in 5A-I
The A&M Consolidated football team helped kick off the season with a fundraiser dinner Saturday night put on by the Tiger Club, which supports the school’s extracurricular activities. The highlight was the football players and coaches receiving their commemorative copies of this year’s Dave Campbell’s Texas Football magazine.
A&M's Fisher tweaks his offensive staff, changing responsibilities for Dickey, Coley, Craig
The versatility of Texas A&M’s offense includes the coaching staff. Offensive coordinator Darrell Dickey, who worked with the quarterbacks in his first four seasons under head coach Jimbo Fisher, is now with the tight ends. Former Auburn quarterback Dameyune Craig, who previously worked with the wide receivers, is with the quarterbacks. James Coley, who spent the first two seasons on the staff tutoring the tight ends and added the title of co-offensive coordinator in February, is now working with the wide receivers.
Fall Camp Media Day: Elijah Robinson
Texas A&M football assistant head coach Elijah Robinson meets the press during the Aggies' annual Fall Camp Media Day. (8.7.22) Fall camp coverage is brought to you by Academy Sports + Outdoors. Visit 12thman.com/fallcamp.
Texas A&M Fall Camp Media Day
Watch as Jimbo Fisher, assistant coaches and select players address the press at Texas A&M's annual Fall Camp Media Day live from the Kyle Field Media Center. (air date 8.7.22) Fall camp coverage is presented by Academy Sports + Outdoors. Visit 12thman.com/fallcamp.
Johnson named A&M Lettermen’s Association’s Lifetime Award winner
Davey Johnson, who lettered in both baseball and football at Texas A&M, was named the Lettermen’s Association’s recipient of the 2022 Lifetime Achievement Award. Johnson played two years of baseball at A&M before signing a professional contract. The second baseman played from 1965-78 with the Chicago Cubs, Philadelphia, Atlanta and Baltimore. He hit 136 homers, including 43 in 1973 for Atlanta. He won a pair of World Series with Baltimore in 1966 and 1970. Johnson then managed from 1984-2013 for the New York Mets, Cincinnati, Baltimore, Los Angeles Dodgers and Washington. He was 1,372-1,071, winning the 1986 World Series with the Mets.
Fall Camp Media Day: Devon Achane
Texas A&M football running back Devon Achane meets the press during the Aggies' annual Fall Camp Media Day. (8.7.22) Fall camp coverage is brought to you by Academy Sports + Outdoors. Visit 12thman.com/fallcamp.
Fall Camp Media Day: Nik Constantinou
Texas A&M football punter Nik Constantinou meets the press during the Aggies' annual Fall Camp Media Day. (8.7.22) Fall camp coverage is brought to you by Academy Sports + Outdoors. Visit 12thman.com/fallcamp.
Aggie Park on schedule for Sept. 2 opening
Aggie Park is scheduled to open Sept. 2 and officials from Texas A&M’s Association of Former Students say the park will be “usable and ready to go.”. “The park will probably be 100% done, but there will be a punch list of things we need to fine tune,” said Marty Holmes, vice president of The Association of Former Students who has overseen the development of Aggie Park. “Maybe a plant died, maybe this valve is in the wrong place, or we need some kind of something else, a brick doesn’t look right, whatever. There will be a lot of punch list kind of things, even after Sept. 2, but it’ll be pretty much done.”
Fall Camp Media Day: DJ Durkin
Texas A&M football defensive coordinator DJ Durkin meets the press during the Aggies' annual Fall Camp Media Day. (8.7.22) Fall camp coverage is brought to you by Academy Sports + Outdoors. Visit 12thman.com/fallcamp.
Brazos Valley Fair & Rodeo announces 2022 performance lineup
The Brazos Valley Fair & Rodeo announced its 2022 performance lineup on Monday. The event will be Oct. 15-23 at the Brazos County Expo. Fair performances kick off on Oct. 21 with a concert from country music artist Aaron Watson. Country artist Mark Chesnutt will perform on Oct. 22. The fair will conclude on Oct. 23 with performances by norteño bands Los Ligaditos and Los Viejones De Linares.
Dwight Baker writes book of devotionals
Dwight C. Baker, who inspired the community when he walked — with leg braces and on crutches — from Bryan-College Station to Houston, a distance of 90 miles, has published a book of devotionals he wrote as a teenager. Now 58, Baker was born with spina bifida. He...
Unfair to ticket people eating lunch in CS
I am a big supporter of Texas A&M. My son is a sophomore. I will end up spending in the range of $100,000 for his education. On July 19, at 3 .pm., we went to the Dixie Chicken for lunch, parking in the lot next to it. When we came out, 10 cars including ours had tickets. These tickets are $58 each for parking violation.
Bryan-College Station neighbors: Obituaries for August 9
Read through the obituaries published today in Bryan-College Station Eagle. (6) updates to this series since Updated 16 min ago.
FishTales Reel Life Adventure Fort Boggy State Park
I had a lake survey to do up near Fairfield and after completing the survey I headed home. I stopped for fuel & lunch in Buffalo at the Pharm Steakhouse and then took old highway 75 south towards home. Just a little south of Centerville is a little lake in the Fort Boggy State Park which I like to fish. The cloud cover and chance of rain had the temperature under a 100 degrees so I stopped in for a little fishing and nature hike. After sweating my tail off I hit the road on down to Leona and stopped in at the drug store.. What a treat that was!
Local school districts host back-to-school events for students, families
Schools in Bryan and College Station will begin the 2022-2023 school year in the next few weeks. To help prepare students, teachers and families for the new school year, campuses will host meet the teacher and orientation events. BISD. Bryan schools will host its meet the teacher events the week...
Getting a new handle on the garbage
We had a pleasant surprise. The trash-can-handle fairy visited us!. Recently, when I went out to pull our trash can to the street, I found it had a new handle. This new handle replaced the chain my husband had engineered a couple of months earlier, after the original 20-year-old handle broke due to rusting.
