Communication Services ETF Weakens After Warner Bros. Discovery Q2 Miss

Is It Too Late to Buy These 2 Stock Split Stocks?
These top e-commerce stocks both split in June, and they're both up since then.
Is It Time to Buy the Dow Jones' 3 Worst-Performing July Stocks?
Don't be too quick to step in just because some of these high-profile stocks are on sale.
AMTD Digital and MEGL Stock: Are Meme Stocks Back?
This article is excerpted from Tom Yeung’s Profit & Protection newsletter dated Aug. 5, 2022. To make sure you don’t miss any of Tom’s picks, subscribe to his mailing list here. On Aug. 2, AMTD Digital (NYSE:HKD) briefly touched $2,555 in a bewildering day of trading. With...
This Ex-Growth Stock Is Down 88%, But Is It a Buy?
Robinhood's second-quarter financial results offered little to be excited about.
Stock Market Today: Dow Jumps 658 Points After Stellar Retail Sales Report
Stocks made a valiant rebound attempt on Friday, spurred by a sign that consumers haven't thrown in the towel. The Commerce Department this morning said retail sales rose 1% month-over-month in June. While most of the increase was a result of higher gas and food prices, Wall Street was still pleased that the figure marked an improvement over May's modest decline and came in above economists' consensus estimate for an increase of 0.9%.
Semiconductor ETFs Retreat After Nvidia Warns of Weak Gaming Sales
Nvidia Cop. (NasdaqGS: NVDA) shares plunged, pulling down semiconductor sector-related exchange traded funds after the tech company warned of falling demand for personal computers. On Monday, the iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NasdaqGS: SOXX) decreased 2.5%, the VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (SMH) declined 2.5%, and the Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (SOXQ)...
Stocks Higher, 'Inflation Reduction Act,' Softbank, CVS Health and Signal - Five Things To Know
Here are five things you must know for Monday, August 8:. 1. -- Stock Futures Higher as Wall Street Looks to Notch More Gains. U.S. stock-index futures were little changed on Friday ahead of a key economic report that investors hope will provide further clarity on the direction of the economy and whether the Federal Reserve’s inflation-fighting rate hikes are proving effective.
Alibaba Has 2 Catalysts, Look Beyond The Headlines
Summary Alibaba is a dominant ecommerce company in China which has been dubbed the "Amazon of China." The company announced earnings for Q123, which were not great but still better than expected with Cloud generating strong growth. Catalyst 1. Alibaba could be delisted in 2024, but a listing in Hong Kong could result in $30 billion in inflows from Chinese Mainland Investors. Catalyst 2. Alibaba owns a 33% stake in Fintech giant Ant Group which I value at over $50 billion. The stock is undervalued intrinsically and relative to historic multiples.
AMTD Digital's stock surged 21,000% in a matter of days. Now it's worth more than Coca-Cola.
A virtually unknown Hong Kong company has become the latest "meme stock," joining companies like GameStop and AMC Entertainment in winning the hearts and dollars of online traders. Shares in AMTD Digital have soared a staggering 21,000% since the financial technology company went public in the U.S. last month, with its market value now topping bellwethers like Coca-Cola, Costco and McDonald's.
Japan's Nikkei leads losses in mixed Asia markets; SoftBank shares drop 7% after earnings losses
SINGAPORE — Shares in the Asia-Pacific were mixed Tuesday on a quiet data day as markets continue to digest last week's stellar U.S. jobs report. SoftBank Group's stock fell around 7% after its Vision Fund reported a 2.93 trillion Japanese yen ($21.68 billion) loss for the June quarter on Monday after the market close. The tech-focused fund has suffered as central banks raise interest rates to fight inflation.
Stocks Mixed, July Jobs, Virgin Galactic, AMC and Apes - Five Things To Know
Here are five things you must know for Friday, August 5:. 1. -- Stock Futures Mixed Ahead of July Jobs Report. U.S. stock-index futures were mixed on Friday ahead of a key economic report that investors hope will provide further clarity on the direction of the economy and whether the Federal Reserve’s inflation-fighting rate hikes are proving effective.
Logan Capital Launches Large Cap Growth ETF
Logan Capital, an independent, privately owned Registered Investment Advisor, has launched its first exchange-traded fund (ETF), the Logan Capital Broad Innovative Growth ETF (NYSE Arca: LCLG). The ETF employs a multi-factor ranking algorithm to analyze and select securities. LCLG seeks companies applying innovative technologies and ideas to common business models...
Got $1,000? These 2 Stocks Could Be Bargain Buys for 2022 And Beyond
Going against market sentiment is sometimes the right move.
Stock Market Today: Nvidia Revenue Warning Weighs on Stocks
Stocks ended Monday with a whimper as a solidly higher open lost momentum throughout the trading day. Disappointing earnings announcements from a pair of tech names created selling pressure for the broader market. Most notably, Nvidia (NVDA) shed 6.3% after the chipmaker said its second-quarter revenue will likely come in at $6.7 billion – lower than the $8.1 billion it previously guided for – amid a 33% year-over-year decline in gaming revenue. The company also expects "challenging market conditions" to persist in Q3. NVDA will release its full earnings report on Aug. 24.
3 Robinhood Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
Robinhood investors look like they are taking a page out of Peter Lynch's playbook with some savvy buys.
Warner Music Posts $1.42B Revenue in Quarter Boosted By Publishing Growth
Warner Music Group, helped by strong growth in its Warner Chappell Music publishing segment, improved its revenue 12.1% at constant currency (6.9% as reported) to $1.42 billion in the fiscal third quarter ended June 30, the company announced Tuesday (Aug. 9). Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, amortization and depreciation decreased 7% to $263 million.
RDMX: Efficient Developed Market ESG Solution
As the universe of environmental, social, and governance (ESG) exchange traded funds expands and more investors focus on sustainable strategies, more market participants are prioritizing cutting through the clutter. In other words, adopters of ESG ETFs want simplicity and to avoid controversies such as greenwashing. When it comes to pairing...
ARKG Top Holding Signify Reported to Be Acquisition Target by CVS
CVS Health Corp (CVS) is seeking to buy Signify Health Inc. (SGFY) as it looks to expand in-home health services, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday, citing sources. Signify Health is exploring strategic alternatives including a sale, the Wall Street Journal reported this past week. Initial bids are due this coming week, and CVS is planning to enter one, some sources said. Others are reportedly also in the mix, and CVS could face competition from other managed care providers and private equity firms, according to the Wall Street Journal.
