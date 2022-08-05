Read on www.hotnewhiphop.com
The Off-White™ x Nike Air Force 1 Low Potentially Releasing in "Grey"
As Louis Vuitton‘s continues in Brooklyn, New York, Off-White™ revealed a “Light Green Spark” colorway earlier this month. A few weeks later, reports now indicate that another Paris-exclusive “Grey” colorway from Off-White™ could be arriving in the coming months. Found in gray and...
"Triple Black" Hits the Nike Air Max Scorpion
And its Air Max line continues to celebrate its heritage with milestones such as the 35th anniversary of the Air Max 1. However, the Swoosh is also designing for the future. As a result, the Air Max Scorpion is on its way as the newest model in the popular lifestyle line. The silhouette has immediately sparked discussion with mixed responses of adoration and criticism that primarily has focused on its oversized sole unit.
Revisiting Coveted Air Jordan 3 Retro Models Ahead of the "Desert Elephant" Release
Ahead of the upcoming “Desert Elephant” drop, Hypebeast rounds up memorable Air Jordan 3 Retro models that have struck a chord in the sneaker sphere. The famed silhouette continues to reinvent its signature elephant motif through cross-over collaborations, introducing some of the most visually arresting colorways within the Air Jordan lineup. The following roundup features noteworthy collaborations with influential labels A Ma Maniére and Fragment Design, alongside a curated range of boundary-pushing colorways that continue to reverberate in sneaker discourse.
The Off-White™ x Nike Air Force 1 Mid is Coming in "Pine Green"
Joining the “White/Clear-White” and “Black/Clear-Black” releases back in June, Off-White™ and. are set to deliver another Nike Air Force 1 Mid release. The upcoming “Pine Green” colorway for the collaboration centers around a two-tone “Pine Green/White” color scheme. The Off-White™ x...
Two Retro Air Jordans Dropping This Week
Jordan Brand is releasing the Air Jordan 8 and Air Jordan 3 in new colorways.
Woman Mortified By Tailor-Made Dress That Looks Nothing Like What She Ordered
We've all ordered something online, only to be shocked when it arrives looks absolutely nothing like the photos on the website. One woman on TikTok was mortified when she ordered an occasion dress online, tailor made to her measurements, only for it to look very different when she tried it on.
Post Malone Is Offering $100,000 USD to Someone Who Can Beat Him in 'Magic: The Gathering'
Post Malone is ready to shell out a $100,000 USD cash reward to anybody who can beat him in a one-on-one match of Magic: The Gathering. The gaming enthusiast, who previously announced a partnership with Magic: The Gathering, is set to select one lucky player via a Whatnot livestream on August 4 and is open to everyone; if the player chosen is not familiar with the game, Whatnot will enlist the help of expert Reid Duke to train the player for the match against Posty. The match will take place on August 11, with viewers all over the world able to tune into the live play-by-play narrated by Josh and Jimmy of The Command Zone on the Whatnot app.
EXCLUSIVE: Draya Michele Teams With PrettyLittleThing on Motocross-inspired Collection
Click here to read the full article. Draya Michele is teaming up with PrettyLittleThing on a new fashion collection. The former reality TV star-turned-entrepreneur is bringing her signature style over to the fast-fashion retailer for her first collaboration. The capsule collection is inspired by motocross and the motorcycling fashion trend, and offers various apparel pieces. The collection is also size inclusive, with sizes ranging from a U.S. 0 to a U.S. 26.More from WWDCollections Fashion for the Fall and Pre-Fall 2022 SeasonsHow Seven ESPYS Red Carpet Outfits Looked on the RunwayESPY Awards 2022 Red Carpet Celebrity Arrivals “You know when you meet...
Summer Renaissance: Beyoncé’s Latest Ivy Park x Adidas Capsule Takes Us to ‘Ivytopia’
Click here to read the full article. It’s the summer of Yoncé, and adidas and Beyoncé’s IVY PARK recently released their latest collaborative collection titled “IVYTOPIA“. The new line wants to take us on “a journey to discover one’s own nirvana”, and dropped in anticipation of Beyoncé’s new summer smash album RENAISSANCE. Like the previous adidas x IVY PARK collection, this latest drop features bold cuts and colors with inclusive and gender-neutral sizing in performance gear, footwear, and accessories. The line is currently available online at adidas.com and in select stores, globally, with prices ranging from $30 to $200. adidas Buy:adidas x IVY PARK IVYTOPIA...
Nike’s Forgotten ‘Street Fighter’ Sneaker Emerges
A seemingly inconsequential, outlet-relegated sneaker gained new relevance this week, the full story of its video game-inspired design surfacing two years after it was produced. The shoe, a white pair of the Nike Air Force 1 dressed in blue accents, nods to Evo Moment #37, the extraordinary conclusion to a Street Fighter III: 3rd Strike game from 2004 that still stands as the most iconic moment in competitive fighting game history.
2000 Archives Taps UK Artist Airtomyearth for Limited Print Collection
Seoul-based label 2000 Archives has joined forces with London artist and stylist Jamie-Maree Shipton, better known as Airtomyearth, for an exclusive capsule collection. First launched in 2020, 2000 Archives creates garments and accessories inspired by vintage pieces, with previous collaborators including buzzy Korean label TheOpen Product. This time around, the brand — helmed by Central Saint Martins graduates Hong Da-eun and In Yoon — has tapped Airtomyearth to create a range of seven limited-edition beanies and four styles of tights. Designs feature Shipton’s pup Drippy, as well as nail art designs and photos taken by Shipton during her travels.
Black-Owned Brand ‘Telfar’ Sees Spike In Demand After Beyoncés “Renaissance” Mention
Searches for Telfar were reportedly higher than Birkin after Beyoncé’s Renaissance mention. Black-owned independent brand Telfar saw a spike in demand following Beyoncé name dropping the brand in her new song “Summer Renaissance,” off the album Renaissance. “So elegant and raunchy, this hot couture I’m...
Early Glimpse at the A Ma Maniére x Air Jordan 12
A Ma Maniére has won the hearts of sneakerheads for its collaborative with Jordan Brand that entailed the Air Jordan 3 and Air Jordan 1 High in 2021 as well as the Air Jordan 2 which debuted this year. Since it has seemingly found a formula of storytelling that strongly resonates with its audience, the brand feels it best to continue aligning with the Jumpman team for more offerings which is why it’s expected to now lend its touch to the Air Jordan 12.
Chris Brown Defends $1,000 Meet and Greet Price Tag
That’s his price, and he’s sticking to it. Chris Brown appears to be exhausted with people complaining that he charges $1,000 for a meet and greet with fans, as many have voiced concerns about the extravagant price. On Monday (August 1), the “Go Crazy” singer took his Instagram Stories, where he addressed the commotion while using the opportunity to take jabs at “most of these lame a– artist.”
Images of the A Ma Maniére x Air Jordan 12 Have Emerged
Click here to read the full article. Frequent collaborators A Ma Maniére and Jordan Brand have a new Air Jordan 12 collab coming soon and now, a first look at the sneaker project has emerged on social media. After images of the A Ma Maniére x Air Jordan 4 surfaced this week, photos of the sneaker retailer’s forthcoming Jordan 12 collab have now emerged courtesy of @zSneakerheadz on Instagram. This collaborative iteration of Michael Jordan’s signature shoe dons a classic color blocking that resembles the original “Flu Game” iteration. The A Ma Maniére x Air Jordan 12 features a black nubuck upper...
Air Jordan 4 "Midnight Navy" Officially Unveiled: Photos
One of the greatest Jumpman silhouettes of all time is the Air Jordan 4. This is a sneaker that came out back in 1989, and over the years, it has maintained its status among some of the best shoes ever made. There are always some dope colorways coming out, and in 2022, there have already been some unique Jordan 4s to hit the market.
Saucy Santana Heats Up the ‘Jimmy Fallon’ Stage in Micro Shorts, Graffiti Hoodie & Nike Air Force 1 Sneakers for ‘Booty’ Music Performance
Click here to read the full article. Saucy Santana made his late-night television debut on the “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Thursday night. The chart-topping Florida rapper brought heat to the stage with a performance of his hit single, “Booty.” Santana put on quite the show as he was joined onstage with a DJ and group of dancers. Santana blazed the stage in a white two-piece set, which consisted of a cropped sleeveless hoodie that was emblazoned with “Saucy” on the front in a pink graffiti font. He teamed his top with tiny boy shorts that had his song’s title...
Nicki Minaj Delivers Peak Barbiecore Pink in Ice Pick Heels & Cutout Bodysuit for ‘Super Freaky Girl’ Cover Debut
Click here to read the full article. Nicki Minaj teases new music and styles an all-pink outfit on her Instagram. The video posted on Aug. 4 shows the famed rapper laid sprawled out on a couch on her side showing off her outfit. Minaj has worn a lot of pink in different shades recently while promoting her new single “Freaky Girl,” which will release Aug. 12. A snippet of the new song has been going viral on TikTok, garnering hype for the unreleased track. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Barbie (@nickiminaj) Falling in line with current trends, the...
Steph Curry Unveils His Latest Signature Shoe
Steph Curry is one of the best basketball players in the entire world and after winning another title with the Warriors, there is no doubt that he is on a high right now. In many respects, he is one of the most famous and marketable stars in the league right now, which means he has plenty of products on the way.
Kylie Jenner Puts Edgy Spin on Canadian Tuxedo In Pointy Pumps With Daughter Stormi Webster in London
Click here to read the full article. Kylie Jenner has traded Los Angeles for London, but her signature style has stayed the same. The makeup mogul has been making her way around the capital with her boyfriend and rapper Travis Scott and their daughter Stormi Webster. On Friday, the reality superstar and fashion influencer arrived at a studio in London with Stormi Webster. The duo served up some up some serious street style for the mother-daughter outing. Jenner put her own edgy twist on a Canadian tuxedo. Her ensemble consisted of a baggy light-wash denim jacket that had billowy sleeves and...
