Alleged battery victim testifies in ex-police officer’s trial in Broward

Read on www.local10.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Brazilian restaurant chain Fogo de Chao is coming to Fort LauderdaleBest of South FloridaFort Lauderdale, FL
Urbanspace’s New York City holiday market is coming to Lincoln Road this winterBest of South FloridaMiami, FL
Tatiana Blades is Miami's Triple Threat: Musician, Entrepreneur, Free ThinkerShe Got Game MediaMiami, FL
What really is the bizarre Miami Circle?Evie M.Miami, FL
Dr. Jeff Rocker Day Announced by City of North Miami BeachShe Got Game MediaNorth Miami Beach, FL
Related
Click10.com
Cross-examination of victim postponed in trial of ex-cop who struck handcuffed suspect
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Testimony was expected to continue Monday in the battery trial of a former Hollywood police officer who was captured on home surveillance video striking a handcuffed suspect. Cross-examination of the victim in the case was supposed to begin, but instead the judge ended up sending the...
cw34.com
Person threatens to 'shoot the crowd up', shot and killed by a bystander
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The tables turned on a gunman when they were shot and killed, after they said they planned to "shoot up the crowd" on Sunday night. The West Palm Beach Police were dispatched to a family gathering on Division Ave and 4th Street after reports of gunshots were heard at 10:42 p.m. on Aug. 7.
NBC Miami
Man Accused of Video Voyeurism at Aventura Mall Had Dozens of Videos: Police
A man is facing a video voyeurism charge after police said he was filming multiple women at Aventura Mall. Andrew Joseph Eastburg, 22, of Lake Worth, was arrested Sunday at the mall, an arrest report said. The investigation began after Eastburg was pointed out by a mall patron as filming...
WSVN-TV
Police arrest woman accused of posing as nurse in Pembroke Pines
PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman accused of being a fake nurse has been arrested by police in Pembroke Pines. Jenny Reyes-Leon, 42, is accused of practicing nursing without a license. According to police, Reyes-Leon was working as a facial specialist at a salon, where she provided post-surgery messages,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Click10.com
‘I have a gun:’ Home alone, Cooper City woman scares away intruders
COOPER CITY, Fla. – A group of thieves that were seen on camera breaking into Cooper City homes are now behind bars. One homeowner told Local 10 News she was armed with a gun, and that she was able to scare the intruders off. That woman was able to...
hotnewhiphop.com
27-Year-Old Rapper Stitches Arrested In Florida On Firearm & Cocaine Charges
Phillip Katsabanis – better known to his fans as Stitches – was arrested last week in Bay Harbor Islands, Florida, Local 10 reports. The incident took place on Wednesday, and the 27-year-old bonded out of the Miami-Dade County Jail by Thursday afternoon. The “Molly Cyrus” artist was charged...
Click10.com
Man arrested for video voyeurism at Aventura Mall
AVENTURA, Fla. – A 22-year-old man had dozens of videos saved on his cell phone of victims that he had stalked and recorded while at Aventura Mall in Miami-Dade County, police said. A police officer reported seeing Andrew Eastburg recording one victim under her skirt on Sunday at about...
WPBF News 25
Man shot, killed after threatening to open fire at party in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — An investigation has been launched after a man was shot and killed after threatening to open fire at a party Sunday night in West Palm Beach. It happened around 10:30 p.m. at a family gathering in the 800 block of 4th Street. Police say...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WSVN-TV
Sanitation worker struck by police cruiser in Pompano Beach dies
POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A drive involving a police officer in Pompano Beach has turned deadly. Fifty-nine-year-old Pedro Lugo-Bello, a sanitation worker, died Monday from his injuries after being hit by a police cruiser. The incident happened near North Ocean Drive back in July. Lugo-Bello was doing sanitation work...
Doctor loses multiple homes, given prison time in $38M healthcare fraud case
The U.S. government says the Florida doctor tried to hide his involvement in the fraud scheme by separating himself on paper from his clinic.
Man beat unconscious on South Florida beach after fight over bathroom line
Man beat unconscious on South Florida beach after fight over bathroom line
NBC Miami
Hollywood Man Testifies Against Cop on Trial for Battery
The alleged victim of a police beating took the witness stand in the misdemeanor battery trial of a Hollywood officer Friday. Raymond Schachner Jr. testified he was about to take a shower in August 2019 when Hollywood Police burst into his father’s Cleveland Street home. Matthew Joseph Barbieri, 37,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Second Fatal Crash Involving Brightline Train In PBC In One Week's Time
Police say a 67-year old man was walking around the crossing gates near MLK Jr. Boulevard around 2 p.m. Sunday when the train struck him while traveling at 65 miles per hour.
Road-rage shooting suspect posts $85,000 bail, released from jail
A former federal agent appeared in court after he was arrested and accused of shooting a man in a road-rage incident in Boynton Beach.
Click10.com
Activist helps to organize town hall meeting against gun violence in Goulds
GOULDS, Fla. – Romania Dukes had just marked the fourth anniversary of her 18-year-old son De’Michael’s death to a stray bullet in Miami-Dade’s Goulds area when gun violence plagued the area again. Dukes, a community activist, quickly responded to a shooting on July 29 at the...
WSVN-TV
Loved ones, police hand out flyers amid ongoing search for Miramar teen who went missing in 2021
MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Nearly 11 months after a 14-year-old girl went missing, a concerned community took to the streets of Miramar to hand out flyers in order to spread awareness and hopefully find new leads in her disappearance. Victoria Sophia Gonzalez was last seen leaving the campus of New...
Woman found dead in Tamarac canal
A woman’s body was found floating in a Tamarac canal Sunday, and authorities are trying to determine what happened. A Broward Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman said a call came in after 9 a.m. about a body in a canal near the 8100 block of Northwest 59th Place, which is in the Mainlands development. The Sheriff’s Dive Team pulled the body from the water. Homicide detectives are investigating, the ...
WSVN-TV
Teen in critical condition after shots fire in Southwest Miami-Dade
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A teenager is the latest victim of a slue of gun violence here in South Florida. On Monday, bullets flew around 1 a.m. at Southwest 171st Street near 105th Avenue. Police said they found the teenage male shot when they arrived at the scene. Neighbors...
Two Florida Men Arrested On Gun And Drug Charges, And One Undersized Lobster
Two Florida men were arrested following a search warrant Thursday at a Key Largo residence after Detectives and Deputies found more than four pounds of marijuana, guns, other drugs, and an undersized lobster. Anthony Kevin Ibanez, 21, of Miami, and Jesse Lee Perrine, 31, of
Click10.com
Woman’s body pulled from Tamarac canal
TAMARAC, Fla. – Authorities are investigating after a woman’s body was discovered in a Tamarac canal. The Broward Sheriff’s Office said its dive team pulled the body from the water shortly after 9 a.m. Sunday. The canal is located near the 8100 block of Northwest 59th Place.
Comments / 0