Hollywood, FL

Alleged battery victim testifies in ex-police officer’s trial in Broward

Click10.com
 3 days ago
WSVN-TV

Police arrest woman accused of posing as nurse in Pembroke Pines

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman accused of being a fake nurse has been arrested by police in Pembroke Pines. Jenny Reyes-Leon, 42, is accused of practicing nursing without a license. According to police, Reyes-Leon was working as a facial specialist at a salon, where she provided post-surgery messages,...
PEMBROKE PINES, FL
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Broward County, FL
Click10.com

Man arrested for video voyeurism at Aventura Mall

AVENTURA, Fla. – A 22-year-old man had dozens of videos saved on his cell phone of victims that he had stalked and recorded while at Aventura Mall in Miami-Dade County, police said. A police officer reported seeing Andrew Eastburg recording one victim under her skirt on Sunday at about...
AVENTURA, FL
WSVN-TV

Sanitation worker struck by police cruiser in Pompano Beach dies

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A drive involving a police officer in Pompano Beach has turned deadly. Fifty-nine-year-old Pedro Lugo-Bello, a sanitation worker, died Monday from his injuries after being hit by a police cruiser. The incident happened near North Ocean Drive back in July. Lugo-Bello was doing sanitation work...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
NBC Miami

Hollywood Man Testifies Against Cop on Trial for Battery

The alleged victim of a police beating took the witness stand in the misdemeanor battery trial of a Hollywood officer Friday. Raymond Schachner Jr. testified he was about to take a shower in August 2019 when Hollywood Police burst into his father’s Cleveland Street home. Matthew Joseph Barbieri, 37,...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Woman found dead in Tamarac canal

A woman’s body was found floating in a Tamarac canal Sunday, and authorities are trying to determine what happened. A Broward Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman said a call came in after 9 a.m. about a body in a canal near the 8100 block of Northwest 59th Place, which is in the Mainlands development. The Sheriff’s Dive Team pulled the body from the water. Homicide detectives are investigating, the ...
TAMARAC, FL
Click10.com

TAMARAC, FL

