Red-hot U.S. labor market defies recession fears, adds 528K jobs as unemployment inches down

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Business investment appears to be an early victim of red-hot U.S. inflation and rising interest rates. Nonresidential fixed investment, which is how the Commerce Department lumps together things like spending by businesses on new buildings and renovations of existing ones, slipped 0.1% on an annualized basis in the second quarter. This acted as a drag on gross domestic product, the broadest measure of U.S. economic output. It also ended a seven-quarter run of outsized additions to GDP that on average were more than double the category's historic contributions to growth.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO