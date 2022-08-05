ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, MA

Man charged with impersonating officer, attempted rape

BOSTON (AP) — Boston police arrested a man they say posed as a police officer and attempted to kidnap and rape a woman over the weekend. Charles Singleton, 51, of Boston, claimed to be a police officer when he offered a ride to a woman he'd met at a social gathering during the early morning hours on Saturday, according to police.
BOSTON, MA
CarGurus: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) _ CarGurus Inc. (CARG) on Monday reported a second-quarter loss of $10.3 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier. On a per-share basis, the Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 9 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 32 cents per share.
CAMBRIDGE, MA

