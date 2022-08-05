ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Valdosta, GA

LifeSouth in desperate need of blood donors

By Mackenzie Petrie
WALB 10
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.walb.com

Comments / 0

Related
douglasnow.com

Coffee has second highest number of children in foster care in Georgia

According to a recent statewide report, Coffee County ranked second in the most children in foster care based on population. Without population being considered, Coffee County remained in the top 12 counties with the most children currently in the system. The report, compiled with data from the Adoption and Foster...
COFFEE COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

Youth Development Center opening in Tifton

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - The Anthony Bateman Youth Development Center in Tifton is on its last few finishing touches. The center plans to open at the end of August. It’s at the corner of 17th Street and Old Omega Road, across from Matt Wilson Elementary School. Dr. Tonja Tift,...
TIFTON, GA
valdostatoday.com

Colquitt Co. educator earns outstanding award

MOULTRIE – The Jim Puckett Outstanding Educator Award was recently presented at the GAEL annual summer conference to Dr. Tabitha Baldy. Dr. Tabitha Baldy was recently awarded the Jim Puckett Outstanding Educator Award from the Georgia Association of Educational Leaders at their annual summer conference. According to the GAEL website, the award is given to individuals who personify the leadership qualities modeled by GAEL’s third executive director, Jim Puckett. “Being recognized by leaders and my peers from across the state is a huge honor,” stated Dr. Baldy. “We all lean on and learn from each other, so for them to choose me for this award was a very humbling experience.”
COLQUITT COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Valdosta, GA
Health
Valdosta, GA
Society
Local
Georgia Health
Local
Georgia Society
City
Valdosta, GA
WCTV

Thomas County teacher celebrates last first day of school

THOMAS COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - For many students, Monday was simply the first day of the new 2022-23 school year. For Jen Mobley, it was her last first day of a 30-year teaching career. Mobley says it’s always exciting to meet new faces in her 3rd-grade Cross Creek classroom.
THOMAS COUNTY, GA
WCTV

Fentanyl overdose murder case is first of its kind in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Tallahassee man is now among a growing list of accused drug dealers who are charged with murder in connection with deadly fentanyl overdoses. A grand jury indicted Kurstin Hinson last week on first degree murder charges in the death of 18-year-old Megan Hoffman. Prosecutors call...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
douglasnow.com

Drug unit reports busy July

The Coffee County Drug Unit (CCDU) announced another slew of arrests made in July, varying from charges of possession of methamphetamine to the distribution of controlled substances. The arrests include:. July 11. The CCDU arrested Berrie Durrance on an outstanding warrant for a parole violation. CCDU officers located two wanted...
COFFEE COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blood Transfusions#Blood Donors#Blood Cancer#Blood Plasma#Blood Donations#Charity#Community Blood Center
WALB 10

Grady Co. Schools navigates bus driver shortage

CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) - Grady County Schools has a new superintendent, Dr. Eric McFee. With that comes new goals. One of them is to prepare its students for the workforce. McFee said that it is the school district’s objective to make their kids able to fit the jobs available in Grady County.
GRADY COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

1 dead in Berrien Co. drowning

ALAPHA, Ga. (WALB) - One person is dead after a reported drowning incident that happened Friday, according to Berrien County Sheriff’s Office. Around 7 p.m., deputies said four men were swimming at the 135 bridge, a popular swim spot on the Alapaha River. One man fell into a hole,...
BERRIEN COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

Valdosta purse snatching incidents still under investigation

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The Valdosta Police Department is still asking for people to be on the lookout for a group of men distracting women and stealing their purses. Many people in Valdosta told WALB News 10 that most of the time, they feel safe. But there’s always a way to make people feel safer.
VALDOSTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
WCTV

Human remains found in woods off Mahan Drive in Leon County

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Human remains have been discovered in a wooded area off Mahan Drive in Leon County. Troopers from the Florida Highway Patrol came across the discovery late Thursday afternoon while searching the area following reports of gunfire,” said FHP Master Cpl. Patricia Jefferson-Shaw. The Leon County Sheriff’s Office was then called in to assume the investigation.
LEON COUNTY, FL
wfxl.com

Multiple arrested for drug-related charges in Coffee County in July

The Coffee County Drug Unit (CCDU) has made numerous drug-related arrests throughout the month of July. On July 11, Berrie Durrance was arrested for an outstanding warrant for parole violation. On the same day, CCDU officers located two wanted people, Jason Sanders and Sharon Snipes, at a local store. The...
COFFEE COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Leon by NWS

Effective: 2022-08-08 15:19:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-08 15:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Tallahassee. Target Area: Leon The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Leon County in Big Bend of Florida * Until 345 PM EDT. * At 319 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Tallahassee Comm College, or near Tallahassee, moving northeast at 5 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Tallahassee, Florida A And M, Tallahassee Comm College, Florida State University, Doak Campbell Stadium, Lake Bradford, Macon Community Park, Gaither Community Center, Lake Munson, Tallahassee Memorial Hosp, Lake Ella, Tallahassee Mall, Tallahassee Regional A/P, State Capital Complex, Governors Square Mall, Springsax Park, Belair, Levy Park, Indian Head Acres and Andrew. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
LEON COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy