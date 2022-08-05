LifeSouth in desperate need of blood donors

Read on www.walb.com
douglasnow.com
Coffee has second highest number of children in foster care in Georgia
According to a recent statewide report, Coffee County ranked second in the most children in foster care based on population. Without population being considered, Coffee County remained in the top 12 counties with the most children currently in the system. The report, compiled with data from the Adoption and Foster...
WALB 10
Youth Development Center opening in Tifton
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - The Anthony Bateman Youth Development Center in Tifton is on its last few finishing touches. The center plans to open at the end of August. It’s at the corner of 17th Street and Old Omega Road, across from Matt Wilson Elementary School. Dr. Tonja Tift,...
Shark attack survivor, Addison Bethea, discharged from TMH
At Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare's Rehabilitation Center, you won't find Addison Bethea. After calling TMH her home for the past 35 days, Addison is heading home.
valdostatoday.com
Colquitt Co. educator earns outstanding award
MOULTRIE – The Jim Puckett Outstanding Educator Award was recently presented at the GAEL annual summer conference to Dr. Tabitha Baldy. Dr. Tabitha Baldy was recently awarded the Jim Puckett Outstanding Educator Award from the Georgia Association of Educational Leaders at their annual summer conference. According to the GAEL website, the award is given to individuals who personify the leadership qualities modeled by GAEL’s third executive director, Jim Puckett. “Being recognized by leaders and my peers from across the state is a huge honor,” stated Dr. Baldy. “We all lean on and learn from each other, so for them to choose me for this award was a very humbling experience.”
WCTV
Thomas County teacher celebrates last first day of school
THOMAS COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - For many students, Monday was simply the first day of the new 2022-23 school year. For Jen Mobley, it was her last first day of a 30-year teaching career. Mobley says it’s always exciting to meet new faces in her 3rd-grade Cross Creek classroom.
Valdosta announces Haynes promoted to deputy fire chief
The city of Valdosta announced Friday that it has selected a deputy fire chief for its fire department.
WCTV
Fentanyl overdose murder case is first of its kind in Tallahassee
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Tallahassee man is now among a growing list of accused drug dealers who are charged with murder in connection with deadly fentanyl overdoses. A grand jury indicted Kurstin Hinson last week on first degree murder charges in the death of 18-year-old Megan Hoffman. Prosecutors call...
douglasnow.com
Drug unit reports busy July
The Coffee County Drug Unit (CCDU) announced another slew of arrests made in July, varying from charges of possession of methamphetamine to the distribution of controlled substances. The arrests include:. July 11. The CCDU arrested Berrie Durrance on an outstanding warrant for a parole violation. CCDU officers located two wanted...
WALB 10
Grady Co. Schools navigates bus driver shortage
CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) - Grady County Schools has a new superintendent, Dr. Eric McFee. With that comes new goals. One of them is to prepare its students for the workforce. McFee said that it is the school district’s objective to make their kids able to fit the jobs available in Grady County.
WCTV
Tallahassee woman indicted for murder in death of her elderly mother
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Leon County grand jury has indicted a Tallahassee woman on first degree murder charges in the death of her elderly mother. The jury handed down the indictment Thursday against Brigette Ffolkes, 57. Arrest records say on May 27, Ffolkes hit her 80-year old mother Joan...
WALB 10
1 dead in Berrien Co. drowning
ALAPHA, Ga. (WALB) - One person is dead after a reported drowning incident that happened Friday, according to Berrien County Sheriff’s Office. Around 7 p.m., deputies said four men were swimming at the 135 bridge, a popular swim spot on the Alapaha River. One man fell into a hole,...
WALB 10
Valdosta purse snatching incidents still under investigation
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The Valdosta Police Department is still asking for people to be on the lookout for a group of men distracting women and stealing their purses. Many people in Valdosta told WALB News 10 that most of the time, they feel safe. But there’s always a way to make people feel safer.
tallahasseereports.com
Leon County Commission Candidate Joey Lamar: The Need for Affordable Housing is Ignored
Joey Lamar joined the Steve Stewart show on July 14, 2022, to discuss his campaign for the county commission seat three and other hot topics of the day. Lamar was born and raised in Atlanta and came to Tallahassee in 2020 from North Dakota to begin a new position as the sports director for local news station WCTV.
WCTV
Human remains found in woods off Mahan Drive in Leon County
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Human remains have been discovered in a wooded area off Mahan Drive in Leon County. Troopers from the Florida Highway Patrol came across the discovery late Thursday afternoon while searching the area following reports of gunfire,” said FHP Master Cpl. Patricia Jefferson-Shaw. The Leon County Sheriff’s Office was then called in to assume the investigation.
tallahasseereports.com
Leon County Commission Candidate Damon Victor Addresses North Monroe Issues
On July 12, Damon Victor who is running for the Leon County Commission District 3, appeared on The Steve Stewart Show. Victor has lived in Tallahassee for 35 years and over the last year he has become increasingly frustrated with “some of the decisions being made” by elected officials.
WCTV
Perry Man arrested for setting school on fire days before new school year
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A man in Perry has been arrested after allegedly setting a school on fire just days before the new school year. An administrator for the school said the offices were destroyed and will have to be rebuilt. 34-year-old Joshua James Gipson, of Perry, was arrested Thursday...
Suspect indicted for murder in connection to fentanyl overdose death
The Tallahassee Police Department announced Friday that Kurstin Hinson, 27, has been arrested for the murder of Megan Hoffman.
Taylor County correctional officer arrested, fired for relationship with inmate
A Taylor County jail correctional officer was arrested and fired after an alleged relationship with an inmate.
wfxl.com
Multiple arrested for drug-related charges in Coffee County in July
The Coffee County Drug Unit (CCDU) has made numerous drug-related arrests throughout the month of July. On July 11, Berrie Durrance was arrested for an outstanding warrant for parole violation. On the same day, CCDU officers located two wanted people, Jason Sanders and Sharon Snipes, at a local store. The...
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Leon by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-08 15:19:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-08 15:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Tallahassee. Target Area: Leon The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Leon County in Big Bend of Florida * Until 345 PM EDT. * At 319 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Tallahassee Comm College, or near Tallahassee, moving northeast at 5 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Tallahassee, Florida A And M, Tallahassee Comm College, Florida State University, Doak Campbell Stadium, Lake Bradford, Macon Community Park, Gaither Community Center, Lake Munson, Tallahassee Memorial Hosp, Lake Ella, Tallahassee Mall, Tallahassee Regional A/P, State Capital Complex, Governors Square Mall, Springsax Park, Belair, Levy Park, Indian Head Acres and Andrew. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
