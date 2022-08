In an alternate universe, Oregon Ducks wide receiver Kyler Kasper would be getting ready for his senior season in high school. In this reality, the young wide receiver is cracking pads and competing with players who are as much as four or five years older than him. Kasper, a 4-star recruit that committed to the Ducks on Easter, earlier this spring, was originally a member of the 2023 recruiting class, but he reclassified to the 2022 class and decided to head to Eugene for this fall season. With someone so young making a quick jump to the college ranks, I wanted to know...

EUGENE, OR ・ 22 MINUTES AGO