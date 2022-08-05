Blair, Fishburn Enter Weekend In Top 5 Position At Utah Championship

Read on kslsports.com
Utah Into The “Grind” Phase Of Fall Camp
SALT LAKE CITY- The honeymoon of fall camp is over the Utes according to head coach Kyle Whittingham. After practice Monday, Whittingham noted the team was a little slow to start, but nothing of concern since they were coming off a bit of a break. He then pointed out his team in the phase of camp where it becomes a “grind” to get through.
kslsports.com
Utes “Respected”, But Vele Wants Them “Feared”
SALT LAKE CITY- Utah wide receiver Devaughn Vele is ready to see the Utes take the next step in their growth as a college football power. 2021 gave them unprecedented respect amongst their peers and national pundits, but in 2022, Vele wants to Utah to advance to a team to be feared.
deseret.com
Utah football makes highest-ever debut in coaches poll; BYU, Utah State receive votes
The much-anticipated 2022 Utah Utes football team has already made some relatively significant history with more than three weeks to go until the season begins. On Monday, the first USA Today coaches poll of the season was released, and the Utes are at No. 8. According to USA Today, it is their highest-ever starting point.
kslsports.com
Utes Break Top 10 In USA Today Coaches Poll
SALT LAKE CITY- The Utes have been a hot commodity in the 2022 preseason talk and it shows no sign of stopping till at least game time. Coming in at #8 in the USA Today Preseason Coaches Poll, the Utes are the only ranked team from the state of Utah, and the highest ranked Pac-12 team. (Oregon came in at #12 and USC at #15) This his the highest preseason ranking Utah has ever received in program history.
deseret.com
2 with Utah ties make this list of the most talented college football transfers
247 Sports released its list of the top 25 most talented transfers ahead of the 2022 college football season, and two players with Utah ties made the list. BYU offensive lineman Kingsley Suamataia, who played high school football at Orem before committing to Oregon, was the No. 6 player on the list, and former Corner Canyon quarterback Jaxson Dart, a transfer from USC to Ole Miss, checked in at No. 7.
kslsports.com
Corner Canyon LB Says ‘Dream Come True’ After Committing To BYU
SALT LAKE CITY – BYU football added to their class of 2023 with a commitment from Corner Canyon senior linebacker Owen Borg. Borg announced his intention to play for BYU via social media on Monday, August 8. Borg showed great enthusiasm about joining the Cougar program, “Childhood dream come...
kslsports.com
Weber State Football Cracks FCS Preseason Top-25
OGDEN, UT – The Weber State Wildcats will enter the 2022 season ranked in the Stats Perform FCS Preseason Top 25 for the sixth straight season. The Wildcats came in at No. 20 when the rankings were announced on Monday, August 8. Weber State is one of six Big...
deseret.com
What are Morgan Scalley’s early impressions of Utah’s defense?
Just a few days into fall camp, Utah defensive coordinator Morgan Scalley likes what he’s seen from the defense overall, particularly the depth he has at his disposal. But he also acknowledged that the defense is a work in progress. “We’re looking for — not incremental, but substantial, improvement...
kslsports.com
Former Ute Andre Jackson Comes Full Circle In Baseball Career
SALT LAKE CITY – On the doorstep of the major leagues, Andre Jackson views the Tommy John surgery that wiped out his 2017 season as ‘a blessing in disguise’. But this story begins in 2014, when Jackson was drafted in the 32nd round of the MLB draft by the Texas Rangers out of Cienega High School in his home town of Vail, AZ. As an 18-year old, he had a decision to make: 1. Immediately pursue pro baseball, or 2. Attend college and put off pro baseball for three years.
Despite being a freshman, Lander Barton has set his sights on being a starting linebacker for Utah's defense.
kslsports.com
