Railroad crash sets big rig on fire

Read on www.ktbs.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Bistineau Village Legend: Remembering Doyline Coach James RoachUnder The Radar NWLADoyline, LA
Mudbugs Busy During OffseasonUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Crazy GCPL Cup Night End As Shreveport United Falls To Gaffa FCUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Long Road For Shreveport United With GCPL Championship Trip Has Paid OffUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Shreveport Semi-Pro Soccer Season Winding DownUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Related
KSLA
Tank gets hung up on power lines, leading to spill and grass fire
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A large tank got hung up on power lines, causing it to roll off the truck. And the downed power lines sparked a grass fire. It happened about 4 p.m. Monday, Aug. 8 along Russell Road between Hilry Huckaby III Avenue and Old Blanchard Road in Shreveport.
KSLA
Shooting reported on Looney Street
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Shreveport first responders are investigating a report of a shooting. Caddo 911 dispatch records show they were summoned to Looney Street at 5:39 p.m. Monday, Aug. 8. Authorities on the scene said a juvenile shot himself in the buttocks. Shreveport Fire Department initially sent five...
KTBS
Four people sent to hospital after T-bone crash in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Four people were sent to the hospital after a crash Sunday near Jewella Avenue and Pleasant Drive. Right now, it is not clear what led up to the crash. Police say airbags deployed on the Toyota sedan and Acura SUV that were involved. Three adults and one...
KTBS
Converse man dies in early morning crash
CONVERSE, La. -- A Sabine Parish man died early Monday morning after he was ejected during a single-vehicle crash. State police identified the victim as Jack B. Dobbs, 19, of Converse. He died at the scene. The crash happened around 3 a.m. on state Highway 174 near Highway 483. Dobbs,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KTBS
Man critically wounded when throat slit during Highland carjacking
SHREVEPORT, La. - One person is in critical condition following a carjacking late Monday in Shreveport's Highland neighborhood. According to police, a man was stopped at a red light at Line Avenue at Olive Street just before 10 p.m. when he was attacked by someone armed with a knife who was hiding in his backseat. His throat was cut. The victim was taken to a local hospital with life threatening injuries.
KSLA
Man carjacked at knifepoint, cut in throat
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A man was being treated at a hospital after being carjacked late Monday night at a Shreveport intersection. He was attacked by someone armed with a knife and cut in his throat, a police officer told KSLA News 12. The carjacking happened at 9:49 p.m....
Louisiana Driver Transported to Hospital After Railroad Crash Sets Big Rig Ablaze
Louisiana Driver Transported to Hospital After Railroad Crash Sets Big Rig Ablaze. The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that on August 5, 2022, one man was transported to the hospital after a train crashed into his 18-wheeler causing it to catch on fire. According to authorities, the call came...
KTBS
ArkLaTex Made: Eagle Trucking of Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. - A local business is a real trailblazer in the trucking industry. Eagle Trucking of Shreveport is transforming mid-sized trucks from gasoline to compressed natural gas or CNG. KTBS 3's Rick Rowe takes a look in this morning's ArkLaTex Made segment.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KTBS
Suspect wanted for simple robbery of a local business
SHREVEPORT, La. - A theft in process turned into an attack on a store employee at Walmart on Shreveport-Barksdale Highway. Police say back on July 18, they were dispatched to the store in reference to a reported theft in progress. They found a man who was believed to be trying to leave the store without paying for items. That's when the confrontation occurred.
KTBS
Shreveport reaches the century mark for the 24th time this summer
SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport topped 100 degrees again on Monday according to the almanac from the Shreveport National Weather Service. It was the 24th time this summer. Average is 10. The record was 63 set back in 2011. Many of the KTBS 3 Weather Watchers also measured 100 degree heat....
Did Thief At Bossier Dollar General Stores Have Inside Help?
In a recent release from the Bossier Crime Stoppers, we learn that the Bossier City Police Property Crimes Division is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the subject pictured above. The report states that on July 25, 2022 the subject above entered the Dollar General on Benton Spur...
arkadelphian.com
Body recovered from Caddo River
CADDO VALLEY — Officials on Monday located the body of a Nash, Texas, man who went missing this weekend on the Caddo River. At 7:41 a.m. Monday, the body of Jakeylon Burnett was recovered about 1.7 miles downstream of the Highway 7 bridge over the river. It was near the bridge that on Saturday evening the 19-year-old Burnett was first reported missing when those in his party phoned 911 to report they watched him go under, resurface and return below the water.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KTAL
Harrison County Sheriff’s office offer to add residents homes to patrol route while you’re on vacation
MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – In a recent Facebook post, Harrison County Sheriff’s Office highlights a unique way they are offering to serve their community. ‘Vacation Watch Request’ is a service provided for the residents of Harrison County. Going on vacation? Simply fill out a Vacation Watch Request form and your address will be added to an extra patrol list.
KSLA
‘Ascension Underpass’ mural in downtown Shreveport now complete
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - On Thursday, Aug. 4, the mural on the I-20 underpass at Marshall Street was completed and named the “Ascension Underpass.”. KSLA News 12 spoke with the brains behind the project, Ka’Davien Baylor. He talked about his inspiration for the artwork and how it felt for him to contribute to the beautification of downtown Shreveport.
1 arrested after bomb squad called to I-20 crash in Bossier Parish
An Arkansas man is facing several charges, including terrorizing, after state police say he claimed there was an explosive device in his car after he crashed it on Interstate 20 in Bossier Parish Friday morning.
Shreveport Installs More Cameras to Fight Crime
More cameras have been installed in Shreveport to help give police officers another tool to fight crime. The latest cameras installed have gone up at AC Steere Park in east Shreveport. Mayor Adrian Perkins says "the Real Time Crime Center is continuing its mission of keeping our city safe with...
cbs19.tv
Crash on I-20 in Longview leads to death of motorcyclist
LONGVIEW, Texas — **EDITOR'S NOTE -- the video attached was produced in Feb. 2021. A crash on I-20 just south of Longview this morning led to the death of a motorcyclist. A crash on I-20 south of Longview at 7:51 a.m. on Aug. 5 led to the slowing of traffic in the westbound lanes. Just west of Estes Parkway, a dump truck had been accelerating westbound on I-20 with minimal traffic.
KTBS
Search ends for Texas man in connection to fatal shooting
HOOKS, Texas - The search for a Texas man ends Sunday after the suspect died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The manhunt for the suspect, Hector Alejandro Pintor Aguilar, 32, began Saturday after he was accused of fatally shooting a man and injuring two others including a Bowie County deputy.
KTBS
Suspect wanted for unauthorized use of a credit card
SHREVEPORT, La. - Police are on the lookout for the man responsible for stealing a woman's wallet out of her purse and using one of her credit cards to illegally purchase items. It was back on July 14 when police say they were contacted in reference to the theft. During...
Comments / 0