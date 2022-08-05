ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

Railroad crash sets big rig on fire

By Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office
KTBS
 3 days ago
KSLA

Shooting reported on Looney Street

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Shreveport first responders are investigating a report of a shooting. Caddo 911 dispatch records show they were summoned to Looney Street at 5:39 p.m. Monday, Aug. 8. Authorities on the scene said a juvenile shot himself in the buttocks. Shreveport Fire Department initially sent five...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Four people sent to hospital after T-bone crash in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. -- Four people were sent to the hospital after a crash Sunday near Jewella Avenue and Pleasant Drive. Right now, it is not clear what led up to the crash. Police say airbags deployed on the Toyota sedan and Acura SUV that were involved. Three adults and one...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Converse man dies in early morning crash

CONVERSE, La. -- A Sabine Parish man died early Monday morning after he was ejected during a single-vehicle crash. State police identified the victim as Jack B. Dobbs, 19, of Converse. He died at the scene. The crash happened around 3 a.m. on state Highway 174 near Highway 483. Dobbs,...
CONVERSE, LA
KTBS

Man critically wounded when throat slit during Highland carjacking

SHREVEPORT, La. - One person is in critical condition following a carjacking late Monday in Shreveport's Highland neighborhood. According to police, a man was stopped at a red light at Line Avenue at Olive Street just before 10 p.m. when he was attacked by someone armed with a knife who was hiding in his backseat. His throat was cut. The victim was taken to a local hospital with life threatening injuries.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Man carjacked at knifepoint, cut in throat

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A man was being treated at a hospital after being carjacked late Monday night at a Shreveport intersection. He was attacked by someone armed with a knife and cut in his throat, a police officer told KSLA News 12. The carjacking happened at 9:49 p.m....
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

ArkLaTex Made: Eagle Trucking of Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. - A local business is a real trailblazer in the trucking industry. Eagle Trucking of Shreveport is transforming mid-sized trucks from gasoline to compressed natural gas or CNG. KTBS 3's Rick Rowe takes a look in this morning's ArkLaTex Made segment.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Suspect wanted for simple robbery of a local business

SHREVEPORT, La. - A theft in process turned into an attack on a store employee at Walmart on Shreveport-Barksdale Highway. Police say back on July 18, they were dispatched to the store in reference to a reported theft in progress. They found a man who was believed to be trying to leave the store without paying for items. That's when the confrontation occurred.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Shreveport reaches the century mark for the 24th time this summer

SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport topped 100 degrees again on Monday according to the almanac from the Shreveport National Weather Service. It was the 24th time this summer. Average is 10. The record was 63 set back in 2011. Many of the KTBS 3 Weather Watchers also measured 100 degree heat....
SHREVEPORT, LA
arkadelphian.com

Body recovered from Caddo River

CADDO VALLEY — Officials on Monday located the body of a Nash, Texas, man who went missing this weekend on the Caddo River. At 7:41 a.m. Monday, the body of Jakeylon Burnett was recovered about 1.7 miles downstream of the Highway 7 bridge over the river. It was near the bridge that on Saturday evening the 19-year-old Burnett was first reported missing when those in his party phoned 911 to report they watched him go under, resurface and return below the water.
NASH, TX
KTAL

Harrison County Sheriff’s office offer to add residents homes to patrol route while you’re on vacation

MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – In a recent Facebook post, Harrison County Sheriff’s Office highlights a unique way they are offering to serve their community. ‘Vacation Watch Request’ is a service provided for the residents of Harrison County. Going on vacation? Simply fill out a Vacation Watch Request form and your address will be added to an extra patrol list.
HARRISON COUNTY, TX
KSLA

‘Ascension Underpass’ mural in downtown Shreveport now complete

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - On Thursday, Aug. 4, the mural on the I-20 underpass at Marshall Street was completed and named the “Ascension Underpass.”. KSLA News 12 spoke with the brains behind the project, Ka’Davien Baylor. He talked about his inspiration for the artwork and how it felt for him to contribute to the beautification of downtown Shreveport.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Kiss Country 93.7

Shreveport Installs More Cameras to Fight Crime

More cameras have been installed in Shreveport to help give police officers another tool to fight crime. The latest cameras installed have gone up at AC Steere Park in east Shreveport. Mayor Adrian Perkins says "the Real Time Crime Center is continuing its mission of keeping our city safe with...
SHREVEPORT, LA
cbs19.tv

Crash on I-20 in Longview leads to death of motorcyclist

LONGVIEW, Texas — **EDITOR'S NOTE -- the video attached was produced in Feb. 2021. A crash on I-20 just south of Longview this morning led to the death of a motorcyclist. A crash on I-20 south of Longview at 7:51 a.m. on Aug. 5 led to the slowing of traffic in the westbound lanes. Just west of Estes Parkway, a dump truck had been accelerating westbound on I-20 with minimal traffic.
LONGVIEW, TX
KTBS

Search ends for Texas man in connection to fatal shooting

HOOKS, Texas - The search for a Texas man ends Sunday after the suspect died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The manhunt for the suspect, Hector Alejandro Pintor Aguilar, 32, began Saturday after he was accused of fatally shooting a man and injuring two others including a Bowie County deputy.
HOOKS, TX
KTBS

Suspect wanted for unauthorized use of a credit card

SHREVEPORT, La. - Police are on the lookout for the man responsible for stealing a woman's wallet out of her purse and using one of her credit cards to illegally purchase items. It was back on July 14 when police say they were contacted in reference to the theft. During...
SHREVEPORT, LA

