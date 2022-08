A 27-year-old man died Friday when he made contact with the third rail on Manhattan subway tracks and was struck by a train, cops said.

Witnesses told police they spotted a man lying on the third rail at the Houston Street station around 7:30 a.m., cops said. It’s unclear how he ended up on the tracks.

A man was spotted lying on the third rail. Getty Images

Paramedics responded to the accident at Houston and Varick Streets. William Farrington

The accident occurred around 7:30 a.m. Friday morning. William Farrington

A southbound No. 1 train then pulled into the station and struck the victim, cops said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.