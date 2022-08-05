‘I just want my family member back.’ Owner of stolen dog pleads for his return

A car stolen in Milford Thursday evening with a dog inside has been recovered, but the beloved 2-year-old goldendoodle, named Leo, is still missing.

“That dog is my family,” Emanuel Castillo, of Seymour, told News 12. “He’s part of me.”

Castillo began his Friday at Staples, making 100 copies of a flyer with Leo’s picture which he posted at and near businesses on the Post Road. That included DiBella’s Subs, the last place Castillo saw Leo. He pulled in there just before 5 p.m. Thursday with his dog in the back seat.

“I parked right here in this parking spot which is facing the double doors so I could have good visibility,” Castillo recounted as he pointed to the spot directly in front of the business. “I was supposed to just grab and go. That's why I did an online order.”

Thinking it would be 30 seconds, Castillo left the car running to keep the air conditioning on for Leo. But a mix-up with his sandwich meant Castillo had to reorder and was gone for five minutes.

“I come outside, and the car is gone?! My heart drops, and I immediately call 911,” Castillo told News 12. “The first thing that came to my mind was my dog because that dog is my family.”

Milford police responded and soon took to social media to share a picture of Leo and a description of Castillo's blue 2022 Kia Forte with the Connecticut license plate BG97244.

“It’s gotten a lot of attention, a lot of people have shared it, and I think it’s for that reason for the dog being inside,” said PFC Marilisa Anania, of the Milford Police Department.

DiBella’s didn't have surveillance video but offered to help in another way. The company announced a $100 gift card for Leo's safe return.

“We’re a family organization, and family comes first, and our pets are our family,” explained Brian Burrell, district manager of DiBella’s Subs in Connecticut. “It pulled on our heartstrings, and that’s why we wanted to do something.”

The group Desmond’s Army Animal Law Advocates is also offering a reward – $2,200 for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of the person responsible for stealing Leo.

On Friday afternoon, Castillo was reunited with his car which was recovered in the 200 block of Hallock Street in New Haven and towed to a local auto shop. He said Leo's harness and leash were still in the car, but a cooler with Leo’s food was gone.

“I don’t care about the car. I just want my family member back. Please do the right thing,” Castillo pleaded to whoever has Leo.

Castillo told News 12 Leo was wearing a beige collar with tags at the time he was stolen, but he is not microchipped. The group CT Dog Gone Recovery is helping in the effort to bring Leo home.

Anyone with information is asked to call Milford police at (203)-878-6551 or Castillo at (646)-407-0508.