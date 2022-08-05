ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milford, CT

‘I just want my family member back.’ Owner of stolen dog pleads for his return

By Marissa Alter
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mXpti_0h6gqYal00

A car stolen in Milford Thursday evening with a dog inside has been recovered, but the beloved 2-year-old goldendoodle, named Leo, is still missing.

“That dog is my family,” Emanuel Castillo, of Seymour, told News 12. “He’s part of me.”

Castillo began his Friday at Staples, making 100 copies of a flyer with Leo’s picture which he posted at and near businesses on the Post Road. That included DiBella’s Subs, the last place Castillo saw Leo. He pulled in there just before 5 p.m. Thursday with his dog in the back seat.

“I parked right here in this parking spot which is facing the double doors so I could have good visibility,” Castillo recounted as he pointed to the spot directly in front of the business. “I was supposed to just grab and go. That's why I did an online order.”

Thinking it would be 30 seconds, Castillo left the car running to keep the air conditioning on for Leo. But a mix-up with his sandwich meant Castillo had to reorder and was gone for five minutes.

“I come outside, and the car is gone?! My heart drops, and I immediately call 911,” Castillo told News 12. “The first thing that came to my mind was my dog because that dog is my family.”

Milford police responded and soon took to social media to share a picture of Leo and a description of Castillo's blue 2022 Kia Forte with the Connecticut license plate BG97244.

“It’s gotten a lot of attention, a lot of people have shared it, and I think it’s for that reason for the dog being inside,” said PFC Marilisa Anania, of the Milford Police Department.

DiBella’s didn't have surveillance video but offered to help in another way. The company announced a $100 gift card for Leo's safe return.

“We’re a family organization, and family comes first, and our pets are our family,” explained Brian Burrell, district manager of DiBella’s Subs in Connecticut. “It pulled on our heartstrings, and that’s why we wanted to do something.”

The group Desmond’s Army Animal Law Advocates is also offering a reward – $2,200 for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of the person responsible for stealing Leo.

On Friday afternoon, Castillo was reunited with his car which was recovered in the 200 block of Hallock Street in New Haven and towed to a local auto shop. He said Leo's harness and leash were still in the car, but a cooler with Leo’s food was gone.

“I don’t care about the car. I just want my family member back. Please do the right thing,” Castillo pleaded to whoever has Leo.

Castillo told News 12 Leo was wearing a beige collar with tags at the time he was stolen, but he is not microchipped. The group CT Dog Gone Recovery is helping in the effort to bring Leo home.

Anyone with information is asked to call Milford police at (203)-878-6551 or Castillo at (646)-407-0508.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Seymour, CT
Crime & Safety
City
Milford, CT
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
State
Connecticut State
Milford, CT
Crime & Safety
City
Seymour, CT
mycitizensnews.com

New Milford man admits to robbing borough bank, others

NAUGATUCK — A Milford man accused of robbing a People’s United Bank inside a Stop & Shop July 27 confessed to robbing other supermarket banks in the state as well, according to a police report. Michael T. Alldredge, 43, is being held on $750,000 bond following his arraignment...
NAUGATUCK, CT
WTNH

Milford PD arrests man who stole car, 2 dogs

NEW HAVEN, Conn (WTNH) – Milford police arrested a man who allegedly stole a car with two dogs inside. East Haven police said Sean Kelly of New Haven stole a silver 2022 Ford Taurus from an East Haven Dunkin’ Donuts parking lot that had two Beagles inside on Sunday morning. Lucia Palange, 62, said her […]
MILFORD, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Post Road#Kia Forte
WTNH

Man dies in New Haven motorcycle crash

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – New Haven Police responded to a motorcycle accident that left one dead and another injured, police say. The call came in around 10:35 p.m. Saturday, leading police to Middletown Avenue between Front Street and the nearby I-91 ramp. The motorcyclist, 22-year-old Raymond Sobask of North Branford, was found unresponsive in […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
News 12

ALERT CENTER: Woman reported missing in Seaford, police say

Police are searching for a missing woman from Seaford who was reported missing early this morning. According to police, Trina Scannapieco, 42, was last seen driving on Neptune Avenue on Aug. 8 around 4:30 p.m. Police say she may be driving a blue Honda CRV with New York registration HNU1950.
SEAFORD, NY
Eyewitness News

East Haven Police: Man steals car, dogs from Dunkin Donuts parking lot

Channel 3's Lorin Richardson said to expect another sweltering day on Monday. Here is her Monday mid-morning forecast. BACK TO SCHOOL AUTHORITY: How Glastonbury is preparing for the school year. Updated: 36 minutes ago. Superintendent Alan Bookman, Ph.D., talks about how Glastonbury Public Schools are preparing for the upcoming school...
EAST HAVEN, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News 12

Flames break out of building on Fairfield Ave. in Bridgeport

A fire broke out in a building in Bridgeport just after 9 p.m. Monday. It happened on the third floor of 1430 Fairfield Ave. About 30 people needed to be evacuated from the building. The American Red Cross is assisting those individuals. Fire officials say that there may be some...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
WTNH

Crews responding to 2-alarm fire on S. Colony St. in Meriden

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Meriden firefighters are responding to a 2-alarm fire on Monday afternoon. Engine 4 posted on Facebook that they are operating with all other city companies at a 2-alarm fire on South Colony Street. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area. Southington firefighters posted on social media that they are covering […]
MERIDEN, CT
Eyewitness News

22-year-old dies following motorcycle accident in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) -A 22-year-old died following a motorcycle accident on Middletown Avenue in New Haven. According to police they received a call reporting a car accident involving a motorcycle around 10:35 pm on Saturday. Police say the accident happened on Middletown Avenue between Front Street and the I-91...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Register Citizen

Police: One hospitalized after Route 7 crash in Ridgefield

RIDGEFIELD — One person was extricated from an overturned vehicle and transported to the hospital Monday morning following a two-vehicle collision on Ethan Allen Highway. The crash happened near the Wooster Hollow Cafe around 9:40 a.m., according to Ridgefield Police Capt. Jeff Raines. He said the driver extricated from...
RIDGEFIELD, CT
News 12

Police: Hospital employee had large cache of guns inside work closet

The marketing director of Hudson Regional Hospital had a large cache of guns inside of a closet at the hospital, according to Secaucus police. Reuven Alonalayoff, of Elmwood Park, was arrested on Sunday at Newark Liberty International Airport. He is now facing multiple weapons charges. The weapons were discovered last...
SECAUCUS, NJ
DoingItLocal

Fairfield News: Fire At Stop And Shop

2022-08-07@11:20pm–#Fairfield CT– #ctfire– Firefighters were called to the Stop and Shop at 1160 Kings Hwy Cutoff for a fire in the freezer area. After about 40 minutes they located the fire in a wall. The health department and electrical department were called for an inspection. DoingItLocal is...
FAIRFIELD, CT
News 12

News 12

98K+
Followers
33K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy