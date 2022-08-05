'Go-Karting on Ice' experience returns to Denver this fall

Photo Courtesy of Explore Hidden.

Explore Hidden is brining 'Go-Karting on Ice' back to Denver for a limited time this fall, with a pop-up experience that will run from September 22 until September 24.

"Test yourself and practice navigating the rink as you've never experienced before. Our expert team will be on hand to give you some tips on how to glide through corners and navigate on the rink," the event description reads.

This year, the event will be held at the Big Bear Ice Arena and include games, prizes, and a fun lighting design.

"The event will only be running for a very limited time, due to high demand, tickets are selling fast so grab them before it's too late! Tickets are available now, so whether you’re a champion go-karting enthusiast or a newbie looking for some fun, it will definitely be worth switching things up and testing your skills - winter style!" the description said.

Explore hidden has outlined the following requirements for all participants:

Tickets are sold on a non-refundable basis

Participants must be 14 years old, and over 52 inches tall

Participants must weight less than 225 pounds

For more information visit the Explore Hidden website, here.