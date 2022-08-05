Mom makes adorable intricate pancakes shaped like different dog breeds

The art of the perfect breakfast.

At Upworthy we like to bring you feel good stories and this one from Good Morning America is perfect for back to school. Pancakes are a staple of breakfast for many Americans. We stack them high, make them as big as a plate or sometimes make them as small as a golf ball. People have even figured out how to add even more sugar to the already sweet breakfast item by making them out of cake mix or topping them with some sort of icing instead of maple syrup. But one mom, Anne Sage has won the pancake making game by making them in the shape of different dog breeds.

Yes, not just a dog's head made from chocolate chips and cut up fruit but whole dog breeds. It's pretty wild to see the creations she has made. In one video she shows pancakes shaped like a Saint Bernard, a Papillon and a Grey Hound. Sage isn't making them just for fun. It actually started after her daughter saw an episode of "Sesame Street" according to what the pancake artist told GMA. After her daughter saw the episode where Elmo made a robot dog, Sage's daughter had a request.

Sage told GMA, "Out of the blue one day, she asked me to make her 'robot dog' pancakes, and then every morning after for weeks, she had the same request. So to keep things interesting for myself, I started making a different dog each morning." She also explained that while it takes her about a week of trial and error to perfect each dog, her daughter doesn't particularly care for her artistic abilities.

While I'm sure Sage's daughter enjoyed eating the pancakes, it seems she would be just as happy with the regular old fashioned circle ones. But the internet appreciates the pancake puppies and we hope Sage keeps sharing her skills on Instagram.

Woody Harrelson wrote a hilarious little poem for his viral baby doppelgänger

His response was so wholesome.

We can all get a little fascinated by doppelgängers and it's fun to find people who look alike. But what do you do when your baby girl looks uncannily like a famous middle-aged man?

Mom Dani Grier Mulvenna shared a photo of her infant daughter Cora side by side with a photo of Woody Harrelson on Twitter, with the caption "Ok but how does our daughter look like Woody Harrelson." The resemblance truly is remarkable, and the tweet quickly racked up hundreds of thousands of likes, shares and replies.

\u201cOk but how does our daughter look like Woody Harreslon\u201d — Dani Grier Mulvenna (@Dani Grier Mulvenna) 1659529434

Naturally, the jokes about Harrelson being the baby's secret father came next, but then Harrelson himself got wind of it.

Weatherman is overcome with contagious joy after learning his map has a touchscreen

"Oh man, it's a great day!"

Greg Dutra is a meteorologist for ABC7 Chicago. But thanks to his adorable discovery during a live weather report, he’s now a wholesome viral sensation.

The weather report started off in its usual way, with Dutra pointing out potential rain patterns on a digital map. But once this weatherman realized his map was actually a touchscreen, his excitement simply could not be contained. Childlike joy ensued.

“I can do that? No way!” he exclaimed, with all the enthusiasm of a kid on Christmas morning.

“Are you serious? Did you just discover that?” his morning co-host Val Warner asked off camera.

Then Terrell Brown, another co-host, popped into frame to join in on the fun. He showed the awestruck reporter that yes, one can move the map simply by touching it. Evidently no one had made Dutra privy to those marvels of modern technology.

10 things that made us smile this week

Upworthy's weekly roundup of joy and delight.

Hey ho, beautiful people!

It's time for another roundup of goodness from around the internet, and this week we seem to have a theme. We love celebrating families here at Upworthy, and our list this week highlights some delightful daddies, some fabulous fathers and some precious pop pops. Few things are as heartwarming as a good dad or grandpa moment, and we've got a sweet little handful of them for you.

We've also got a Disney princess making someone's day, a guy who practically channels an iconic voice, some wickedly (and hilariously) talented animals and an expression of pure public joy.