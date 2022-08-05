Read on ocscanner.news
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Coast Guard Cutter Had to Fire 22 Times to Take Down This Massive Devil FishYana BostongirlBrielle, NJ
Here are the Highest Rated Seafood Restaurants in New JerseyTravel MavenJersey City, NJ
Summer Skincare Secrets Shared by Dr. Ram Chandra MD of Anara Med Spa in East Brunswick, New JerseyBridget MulroyEast Brunswick, NJ
LOCAL Family owned, 20-year business finds new home for restaurant and it's even better now! Nonna's Citi Cucina ReviewFlour, Eggs and YeastEnglishtown, NJ
You Can Cruise Around the Jersey Shore on this Floating Tiki BarTravel Maven
Related
ocscanner.news
JACKSON: SERIOUS MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH WITH OVERTURNED VEHICLE
Emergency responders are on the scene of a serious accident at the intersection of West County Line Road and Melody Lane for a motor vehicle accident involving an overturned vehicle with injuries. Multiple ambulances have been requested to the scene. The sheriff’s office sent out an advisory to expect delays and to find an alternate route. If we receive additional information, we will update our page.
Truck Crash Causes Heavy Delays At Central Jersey Rush (DEVELOPING)
A crash involving a truck was causing heavy traffic delays in Central Jersey, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The crash occurred shortly before 4:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 8 on the Basilone Bridge in New Brunswick, initial reports said. There were heavy truck lane delays, a report said. CHECK...
ocscanner.news
JACKSON: PEDESTRIAN STRUCK
Emergency responders are on the scene of an accident on the 500 block of Indiero Road where a pedestrian has been struck by a vehicle. The injuries and extent thereof are unknown at this time. Should additional information become available, we will update our page.
wrnjradio.com
1 injured after pickup truck crashes into house in Hunterdon County
HIGH BRIDGE BOROUGH, NJ (Hunterdon County) – One person was injured after a pickup truck crashed into a house in Hunterdon County early Saturday morning, according to a post on the High Bridge Fire Department’s Facebook page. The crash happened at 4:48 a.m. at residence on Church Street...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Head-On Tractor-Trailer Crash Reported In South Jersey (DEVELOPING)
A head-on crash involving a tractor-trailer occurred in South Jersey, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. the crash occurred before 10:50 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 8 on Burlington-Mount Holly Road at Irick Road in Westampton, initial reports said. Medical helicopters were requested. CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES. to sign up for...
NJSP: Motorists Report Tractor-Trailer Weaving Before Driver Is Killed In Fiery Route 80 Crash
UPDATE: A tractor-trailer driver apparently suffered a medical emergency before he died in a fiery crash on Route 80, authorities confirmed. Motorists had just reported the rig being driven erratically on the westbound highway when the crash occurred on the westbound highway close to the site of the old Marcal plant in Elmwood Park shortly before 8:30 p.m. Saturday New Jersey State Police Sgt. Alejandro Goez said.
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: FIRE AT CARMONA-BOLEN FUNERAL HOME
Emergency responders are on the scene of a reported fire at the Carmona-Bolen Funeral Home on Main Street in downtown Toms River. There are firemen on the roof but no flames are showing at this time. If additional information becomes available, we will update our page.
ocscanner.news
BRICK: OVERTURNED VEHICLE GSP
Emergency responders are on the scene of an accident at mile marker 87.5 northbound on the Garden State Parkway for an accident involving an overturned vehicle with injuries. No additional information is available at this time.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH WITH TRAFFIC LIGHT DOWN
Emergency personnel are on the scene of a two car motor vehicle accident at the intersection of St Catherine’s and Route 37. We have a report of a traffic light down. No other information is available at this time. Should additional information become available, we will update our page.
Drunk driver admits hitting bicyclist in N.J., leaving scene, authorities say
A drunk driver who struck a bicyclist in 2020 on Long Beach Island and left the scene days after pushing an undercover police officer while attempting to shoplift at a store in a nearby Ocean County town admitted committing both crimes Monday, authorities said. The hit-and-run crash happened on April...
ALERT CENTER: Fire engulfs Red Lobster location in New Jersey
A fire engulfed the Red Lobster in East Brunswick early Friday morning but was quickly extinguished by firefighters. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.
Good Samaritan among 2 seriously injured after being hit on N.J. Turnpike following earlier crash
A teenaged Good Samaritan standing on the New Jersey Turnpike in Burlington County was among two people seriously injured early Friday after a tractor-trailer hit a stalled vehicle following an earlier crash, authorities said. The Good Samaritan, a 17-year-old from Scarsdale, New York, was on the northbound side assisting the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICIALS WORKING WITH RESIDENT ON FRAUD WARNINGS
On August 3, 2022, Assistant Prosecutor Taylor Toscano, Sergeant Ray Gardner and Detective Lindsay Llauget of the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Economic Crime Unit joined Toms River Township Police Department Detective Robert O’Neill to speak to the residents of the Gardens of Pleasant Plains in Toms River, about economic and contractor fraud targeting senior citizens in Ocean County. The residents learned of the most recent scams and how to protect themselves from being targeted.
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: POLE FIRE
Emergency personnel are on the scene of a pole fire in the Whitesville section on Swallow Tail Court. Use caution in the area. Report if your power it out.
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: MAN PLEADS GUILTY TO LEAVING THE SCENE OF AN ACCIDENT AND AGGRAVATED ASSAULT ON A LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICER
Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer announced that on August 8, 2022, John Madden, 43, of Little Egg Harbor Township, pled guilty to Knowingly Leaving the Scene of a Motor Vehicle Accident Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:12-1.1, as well as Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol in violation of N.J.S.A. 39:4-50, in connection with an incident that occurred in Long Beach Township on April 8, 2020. Madden also pled guilty to an unrelated charge of Aggravated Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:12-1b(5)(a), in connection with an incident that occurred in Little Egg Harbor on April 4, 2020. At the time of his sentencing on September 30, 2022, the State will be seeking a term of three years New Jersey State Prison (NJSP) with respect to the Knowingly Leaving the Scene of a Motor Vehicle Accident charge, and 18 months NJSP as to the charge of Aggravated Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer. The sentences are to run concurrently.
Toms River Police Investigating Serious Crash on Fischer Boulevard
TOMS RIVER, NJ – Police in Toms River shut down northbound traffic on Fischer Boulevard...
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: HOUSE STRUCK BY LIGHTNING
First responders are on the scene of a house that has been struck by lightning on the 400 block of Santa Anita. We have no information as to injuries or the extent of damage. Should additional information become available, we will update our page.
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: VEHICLE VS FENCE
Shortly after 8:00 p.m., a vehicle hit a fence on a residential property at the corner of Whittier Avenue and Keats Avenue in Toms River. The cause of the crash and extent of injuries are unknown at this time.
Elderly Couple Dead in Fire at $2 Million North Jersey Estate
MORRIS TOWNSHIP, NJ – An elderly couple was killed during a fire that destroyed their...
Serious Crash Reported In South Jersey (DEVELOPING)
There was a serious two-vehicle crash in South Jersey, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The crash occurred after 5 p.m. on Thursday,, Aug. 4 at Columbia Road and Route 206 in Hammonton, initial reports said. CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES. to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and...
Comments / 1