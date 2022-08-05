ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brick, NJ

ocscanner.news

JACKSON: SERIOUS MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH WITH OVERTURNED VEHICLE

Emergency responders are on the scene of a serious accident at the intersection of West County Line Road and Melody Lane for a motor vehicle accident involving an overturned vehicle with injuries. Multiple ambulances have been requested to the scene. The sheriff’s office sent out an advisory to expect delays and to find an alternate route. If we receive additional information, we will update our page.
JACKSON, NJ
ocscanner.news

JACKSON: PEDESTRIAN STRUCK

Emergency responders are on the scene of an accident on the 500 block of Indiero Road where a pedestrian has been struck by a vehicle. The injuries and extent thereof are unknown at this time. Should additional information become available, we will update our page.
JACKSON, NJ
NJSP: Motorists Report Tractor-Trailer Weaving Before Driver Is Killed In Fiery Route 80 Crash

UPDATE: A tractor-trailer driver apparently suffered a medical emergency before he died in a fiery crash on Route 80, authorities confirmed. Motorists had just reported the rig being driven erratically on the westbound highway when the crash occurred on the westbound highway close to the site of the old Marcal plant in Elmwood Park shortly before 8:30 p.m. Saturday New Jersey State Police Sgt. Alejandro Goez said.
ELMWOOD PARK, NJ
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: FIRE AT CARMONA-BOLEN FUNERAL HOME

Emergency responders are on the scene of a reported fire at the Carmona-Bolen Funeral Home on Main Street in downtown Toms River. There are firemen on the roof but no flames are showing at this time. If additional information becomes available, we will update our page.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
ocscanner.news

BRICK: OVERTURNED VEHICLE GSP

Emergency responders are on the scene of an accident at mile marker 87.5 northbound on the Garden State Parkway for an accident involving an overturned vehicle with injuries. No additional information is available at this time.
BRICK, NJ
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH WITH TRAFFIC LIGHT DOWN

Emergency personnel are on the scene of a two car motor vehicle accident at the intersection of St Catherine’s and Route 37. We have a report of a traffic light down. No other information is available at this time. Should additional information become available, we will update our page.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
TOMS RIVER: LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICIALS WORKING WITH RESIDENT ON FRAUD WARNINGS

On August 3, 2022, Assistant Prosecutor Taylor Toscano, Sergeant Ray Gardner and Detective Lindsay Llauget of the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Economic Crime Unit joined Toms River Township Police Department Detective Robert O’Neill to speak to the residents of the Gardens of Pleasant Plains in Toms River, about economic and contractor fraud targeting senior citizens in Ocean County. The residents learned of the most recent scams and how to protect themselves from being targeted.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: POLE FIRE

Emergency personnel are on the scene of a pole fire in the Whitesville section on Swallow Tail Court. Use caution in the area. Report if your power it out.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: MAN PLEADS GUILTY TO LEAVING THE SCENE OF AN ACCIDENT AND AGGRAVATED ASSAULT ON A LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICER

Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer announced that on August 8, 2022, John Madden, 43, of Little Egg Harbor Township, pled guilty to Knowingly Leaving the Scene of a Motor Vehicle Accident Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:12-1.1, as well as Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol in violation of N.J.S.A. 39:4-50, in connection with an incident that occurred in Long Beach Township on April 8, 2020. Madden also pled guilty to an unrelated charge of Aggravated Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:12-1b(5)(a), in connection with an incident that occurred in Little Egg Harbor on April 4, 2020. At the time of his sentencing on September 30, 2022, the State will be seeking a term of three years New Jersey State Prison (NJSP) with respect to the Knowingly Leaving the Scene of a Motor Vehicle Accident charge, and 18 months NJSP as to the charge of Aggravated Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer. The sentences are to run concurrently.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: HOUSE STRUCK BY LIGHTNING

First responders are on the scene of a house that has been struck by lightning on the 400 block of Santa Anita. We have no information as to injuries or the extent of damage. Should additional information become available, we will update our page.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: VEHICLE VS FENCE

Shortly after 8:00 p.m., a vehicle hit a fence on a residential property at the corner of Whittier Avenue and Keats Avenue in Toms River. The cause of the crash and extent of injuries are unknown at this time.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Daily Voice

Serious Crash Reported In South Jersey (DEVELOPING)

There was a serious two-vehicle crash in South Jersey, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The crash occurred after 5 p.m. on Thursday,, Aug. 4 at Columbia Road and Route 206 in Hammonton, initial reports said. CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES. to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and...
HAMMONTON, NJ

