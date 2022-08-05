ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Opinion: A Blockbuster Russell Westbrook Trade To This Team Would Win An NBA Championship

By Ben Stinar
FastBreak on FanNation
FastBreak on FanNation
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iM2Ah_0h6gp5Hy00

I believe that the Brooklyn Nets should trade for Los Angeles Lakers star Russell Westbrook.

Russell Westbrook has been a very popular name over the last few months, because there has been a lot of rumors about his future with the Los Angeles Lakers.

He opted into the final year of his deal that will pay him $47.1 million next season.

There have been endless rumors about trades, and one team that has been mentioned a lot is the Brooklyn Nets in a potential deal that would also feature Kyrie Irving.

However, most reports have noted that the Nets would not want Westbrook's contract.

Recently, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reported that the Nets would not want Westbrook and they would need to add a third team to take on the nine-time NBA All-Star.

Buha : "The Nets aren’t interested in taking back Westbrook’s contract, which means the Lakers would have to include a third team – with the Pacers, Spurs, Jazz and Knicks as possible options — to accept Westbrook in a salary dump."

This has been the widely reported notion about the Nets.

Yet, I believe that would be a major mistake on the Nets' part.

Westbrook averaged 18.5 points, 7.4 rebounds and 7.1 assists in 78 games last season.

He's also got many years of experience playing with Kevin Durant, and they made the NBA Finals together in 2012.

I think that would be the perfect tandem considering they also have players like Ben Simmons, Seth Curry and Nic Claxton on the roster as role players.

On June 30, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Durant requested a trade from the Nets.

Woj on June 30: " Kevin Durant made the trade request directly to Nets owner Joe Tsai today, sources tell ESPN."

I believe that the Nets should keep Durant and trade for Westbrook, because they could win an NBA Championship with that roster.

Comments / 13

James Bentley
3d ago

Trade him or playball. It's getting to late to for all this and that. You got 2 players in NY that don't want to be there in the first place. If A person doesn't want to be somewhere then will not give you 100% everyday say what you want.

Reply
6
Related
Lakers Daily

Gilbert Arenas says LeBron James is the only superstar who has never had a season in which he chased stats

Former NBA star Gilbert Arenas recently claimed that Los Angeles Lakers veteran LeBron James is the only superstar who hasn’t chased stats at some point in his career. “I said, ‘LeBron is probably the only player, the only superstar that never had that year,'” Arenas explained. “He never had that year where he says, ‘Eh, frick everybody. I’m trying to get my stats.’ Because I said, ‘If he ever did that, who’s stopping him?’ That man would average 40-something. … When LeBron stepped in, it was all about trying to win a championship. Every year, trying to win a championship, so he’s been building the teams to try to win championships, so he’s never actually had a selfish year where he says, ‘I don’t need anybody. I want to show the world what I can do.'”
LOS ANGELES, CA
TMZ.com

NBA's Iman Shumpert Arrested For Felony Weed Possession At Dallas Airport

NBA player Iman Shumpert was arrested for having a "sizeable" amount of marijuana in his backpack at the Dallas/Fort Worth Airport on Saturday ... TMZ Sports has learned. According to the police report, officers responded to a potential drug violation call around 2:40 PM ... after TSA screeners found a plastic bag filled with a "green leafy substance" in Shumpert's bag, which he admitted was weed.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell Westbrook
Person
Ben Simmons
Person
Adrian Wojnarowski
Person
Kyrie Irving
Person
Kevin Durant
Person
Seth Curry
The Spun

Prominent Coach Makes Opinion On Brittney Griner Extremely Clear

Prominent sports personalities across the United States have been sounding off in support of Brittney Griner. Griner, the WNBA star, has been sentenced to nine years in a Russian prison following her alleged drug smuggling into the country. WNBA head coach Becky Hammon has made it clear that she stands...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Championship#Nba Players#Nba All Star#Nba Finals#The Los Angeles Lakers#Knicks
The Spun

Fans Are Thinking Of Brittney Griner's Wife Following Ruling

Fans across sports are thinking of Brittney Griner's family following the Russian court ruling earlier this week. Griner, the WNBA star, was found guilty of drug smuggling and sentenced to nine years in prison. The former Baylor Bears star was originally arrested at the airport in Russia when drugs were...
BASKETBALL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Utah Jazz
Robb Report

Former NBA Star Tony Parker’s New 115-Foot Superyacht Just Hit the High Seas

Click here to read the full article. Quick, nimble, big and powerful: These are just some of the qualities four-time NBA world champion Tony Parker has in common with his first superyacht. The 115-footer, which was delivered by AvA Yachts last week, has been christened Infinity Nine after the number “9” on the back of the former player’s San Antonio Spurs jersey. The retired guard reportedly made several visits to the Turkish yard to see the yacht’s build progress before it was officially launched in Antalya on Friday, August 5. Infinity Nine is the second hull in the Turkish yacht builder’s Kando...
NBA
ClutchPoints

Kevin Durant starts his Monday with violence with savage dunk on another hater

Somebody on Twitter just learned that it’s all fun and games when calling out Kevin Durant online — until the Brooklyn Nets superstar hits back. Here’s a certain Michael Patrón, who grumbled about some of the  average joe’s most coming daily issues in life while also mentioning Kevin Durant and alluding to the future Hall […] The post Kevin Durant starts his Monday with violence with savage dunk on another hater appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA
ClutchPoints

‘I lost all respect’: Dejounte Murray fires back at Paolo Banchero’s call-out

Atlanta Hawks star Dejounte Murray finally revealed what’s behind his savage gesture on Orlando Magic rookie Paolo Banchero during their recent meeting at the Zeke-End basketball tournament. For those who missed it, Murray delivered the ultimate disrespect on Banchero after making him spin and dunking on him when they faced each other over the weekend. […] The post ‘I lost all respect’: Dejounte Murray fires back at Paolo Banchero’s call-out appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA
NBC Sports

Stephen Curry responds to Mike James calling him “one dimensional”

Stephen Curry — four NBA championships, two MVPs, Finals MVP, greatest shooter the game has ever seen — is one-dimensional. At least sometimes, according to former NBA player Mike James, who currently plays for Monaco in the French league. James went on the “Players Choice: We are not the same” podcast and, while not exactly ripping Curry, did take a shot at him when asked to pick his top five players in the game. As his five, James chose his close friend Kevin Durant, then rounded out the team with LeBron James, Joel Embiid, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Luka Doncic. That left off Curry and Nikola Jokic. When asked about no Curry, James said:
NBA
FOX Sports

Kevin Durant demands Nets trade him or fire brass; owner responds

In a meeting with Brooklyn Nets owner Joe Tsai, Kevin Durant reportedly requested that the team fire general manager Sean Marks and head coach Steve Nash or honor his trade request. Durant "does not have faith in the team’s direction," The Athletic's Shams Charania reported. Later Monday, Tsai had...
BROOKLYN, NY
NBA Analysis Network

3 Trades The New York Knicks Should Still Try To Make

The New York Knicks are certainly a team with eyes on them this NBA offseason. At the same time, that feels like a sentence we could be typing every year. The Knicks, somehow, are always expected to make a move. Yet, they seldom do – or at least, they never seem to make the ones their fans are hoping to see.
NBA
FastBreak on FanNation

FastBreak on FanNation

New York, NY
34K+
Followers
5K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of all things NBA

 https://www.si.com/fannation/nba/fastbreak

Comments / 0

Community Policy